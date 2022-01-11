LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) returns to G League's South Bay Lakers after second 10-day contract with Chicago expires

Mac McClung is on the move again.
His second 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls expired on Tuesday and the former Gate City High School star has rejoined the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League.
McClung was signed to a pair of 10-day contracts by the Bulls and made his NBA debut for Chicago on Dec. 29, scoring two points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. He also appeared in one game for the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate.
The 6-foot-2 rookie guard returns to South Bay, where he averaged 19.6 points and 5.8 assists in 13 games earlier this season for the Los Angeles Lakers’ minor league squad.
South Bay hosts the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday.