LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) notches first pro triple-double for G League's South Bay Lakers

Mac Pro Mug

Mac McClung (Gate City) in 2021-22 season. 

 Photo Course: NBA Media Central

Mac McClung wears No. 0 for the G League’s South Bay Lakers, but the dude wearing the lowest digit put up some big numbers on Thursday night.

The former Gate City High School star recorded the first triple-double of his professional career in his team’s 132-120 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

McClung finished with 29 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in what was his finest statistical performance of the season. He made 11 of his 17 shots from the field and committed seven turnovers in playing 39 minutes.

The 12 assists were a season-high for McClung and his 11 rebounds notched his top total this season.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard is averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 21 G League games this season. He made his NBA debut in December with the Chicago Bulls, appearing in one game and scoring two points. 

