LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) nearly gets triple-double in first game back with South Bay Lakers of G League

G League Ignite v South Bay Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Mac McClung #0 of the South Bay Lakers drives to the basket against the G League Ignite on November 5, 2021 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California.

 Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung nearly posted a triple-double on Sunday night in his official return to the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League.

The former Gate City High School star produced an 18-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, one-steal, one-turnover stat line in South Bay’s 113-99 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

He was 9-for-21 shooting from the field. 

It was the rookie guard’s first game with the team since Dec. 19 following a stint with the Chicago Bulls organization that included his NBA debut on Dec. 29.

Mason Jones (Arkansas) led South Bay with 28 points, while former University of Virginia standout Jay Huff had 13 points and six blocks.

Vincent Edwards (Purdue) led Iowa with 22 points.

