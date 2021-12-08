 Skip to main content
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) gets first pro double-double with 17 points, 10 assists for the 7-1 South Bay Lakers
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) gets first pro double-double with 17 points, 10 assists for the 7-1 South Bay Lakers

G League Ignite v South Bay Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Mac McClung #0 of the South Bay Lakers dunks against the G League Ignite on November 5, 2021 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. 

 Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via South Bay Lakers

Mac McClung is making plays and as a result the South Bay Lakers are winning games.

The former Gate City High School star recorded his first double-double as a pro with 17 points and 10 assists in South Bay’s 139-120 G League victory over the homestanding Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday night.

McClung also had three rebounds, one steal, one block and four turnovers as South Bay improved to 7-1 and held its lead in the G League’s West Division.

It was his first double-double since his days at Gate City as he never had won over the course of 79 collegiate games with Georgetown and Texas Tech. 

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard is averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and will be back on the court and will return to the court Friday against the Stockton Kings.

Eight of the nine players who suited up for South Bay scored in double digits wit Mason Jones (Arkansas) leading the way with 30 points.

Carsen Edwards (Purdue) had 27 points to lead Salt Lake City.

