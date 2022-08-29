LOCALS IN THE PROS: Landon Knack making progress after injury-plagued season

Landon Knack’s injury-plagued season has featured ups and downs, starts and stops and more losses than wins, but the right-handed pitcher has still made some progress when it comes to his professional baseball career.

“You find out a lot about guys when things don’t go well and he’s handled it great,” said Scott Hennessey, Knack’s manager with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. “His preparation and work ethic have been phenomenal. He’s had a lot of dugout time just watching games, standing by our pitching coach getting tips and trying to get any advantage he can and learn some things.”

The former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA in 14 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate.

Knack had one of his best outings of the season on Saturday, allowing just one hit over four scoreless innings against Arkansas. Thirty-two of the 48 pitches he threw were strikes.

“It was four pretty easy innings and it was good to see,” Hennessey said. “He was throwing three pitches for strikes and hitting his spots. He’s getting his command back. The velocity’s not all the way back, but we’re not worried about that. He’ll get that velo back as he starts to log more innings and gets back to being the old Landon Knack.”

Ranked the eighth-best prospect in L.A.’s system by Baseball America, Knack will try to finish strong.

“He’s got three more starts left in the regular season and hopefully, he gets two in the [Texas League] playoffs,” the skipper said. “He will be one of our starters in the playoffs. … We’re just looking more of the same as we build his pitch count up.”

Francisco fares well

Thomas Francisco had a productive Saturday for the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Low-A Florida State League.

The ex-Abingdon High School slugger went 1-for-1 with a run, walk and tallied a RBI via a sacrifice fly in the first game of a doubleheader against the St. Lucie Mets and was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the nightcap.

The CardinalNation.com selected him as the website’s player of the day.

Francisco has slashed .241/.311/.363 with six home runs and 55 RBIs in 81 games this season between Palm Beach and High-A Peoria in the St. Louis system.

Scoreless Stratton

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) pitched a perfect ninth inning on Friday for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians to polish off their 9-1 International League victory over the Rochester Red Wings.

The right-hander needed just 12 pitches to get Andrew Stevenson and Lucius Fox on groundouts, while retiring Josh Nogowski on a flyball for the game’s final out.

Stratton is 2-5 with one save and a 5.72 ERA in 38 appearances for the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Checking on Cross

Gavin Cross has five home runs and 15 RBIs to go along with a .257/.376/.557 slash line through the first 19 games of his professional career – 16 with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies and three with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals.

The Tennessee High graduate who was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft by Kansas City is currently in a slump. Cross is 2-for-24 in his last seven games, but has drawn seven walk during that span.

Freeman’s finest

Former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University standout Clint Freeman of the Gateway Grizzlies had back-to-back two-hit games on Friday and Saturday against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Freeman is hitting .248 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs, while he is 0-2 with a 4.42 ERA in nine pitching appearances in the independent Frontier League.

Hunter’s hits

Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) is hitting .254 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs and 17 stolen bases for the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association.

Blaum’s bat

A .256 batting average with one home run and 16 RBIs are part of the stat line for Tyler Blaum, a former catcher at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise who has appeared in 62 games for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League.

Carter lands on injured list

Texas Rangers prospect Evan Carter (Elizabethton) is currently on the injured list with a bruised knee and hasn’t played since Aug. 20.

The outfielder has a slash line of .288./388/.485 to go along with six home runs and 55 RBIs for the High-A Hickory Crawdads.

Wurtz gets No. 20

Gabe Wurtz hit his 20th home run of the season on Aug. 25 for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League, connecting for a solo homer off Mitch Sparks of the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The former star at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has reached the 20-homer mark in each of his first two pro seasons. He hit a combined 22 longballs last season between Tucson of the Pecos League and Houston of the American Association.

Wurtz entered Monday with a .307 batting average and 71 RBIs.

Watters makes pro debut

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters (Bland County) made his professional debut for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Athletics on Aug. 23.

He pitched a scoreless third inning in a game against the ACL Cubs with one walk and one strikeout.

Watters was a fifth-round pick of Oakland in last month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of West Virginia University.

NET lefties in MLB

The Detroit Tigers trounced the Texas Rangers, 11-2, on Saturday night and something neat happened as the work on the mound in the ninth inning was done by a pair of left-handed pitchers from Northeast Tennessee.

Daniel Norris (Science Hill) handled the top of the ninth inning for Detroit, while Brett Martin (Morristown East) worked a scoreless bottom of the inning for the Rangers.

Norris, a ninth-year big-leaguer, is 0-4 with a 5.83 ERA in 31 games between stints with the Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

Martin is 1-7 with three saves and a 3.68 ERA in 49 appearances for Texas in what is his fourth MLB season.

Billy Wagner: Old Timer

Billy Wagner was among the dignitaries at Citi Field on Saturday as the New York Mets hosted an Old Timers Day.

The former Tazewell High School star pitched for the Mets from 2006-2009 with 101 of his 422 saves and five of his 47 career MLB victories coming with the club.

“There’s so many great moments,” Wagner told SNY during the festivities. “I got my 300th save here, I think that was on the Fourth of July. And then I think making the playoffs in ‘06 and the energy that brought. Watching of course Endy [Chavez’s catch in Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series].

“And also it’s just being around the teammates. Watching Tom Glavine get his 300th win, Pedro [Martinez] getting his 200th win. I think being around those guys was tremendous. That was a lot of fun.”

Ex-VHSL pitcher called up

The Boston Red Sox have promoted pitcher Zack Kelly to the major leagues.

He attended Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia, where he was an all-regional performer. He was not drafted and is with his third franchise.

Today in History

> The Chicago Cubs earned a 3-1, 10-inning victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 30, 1959, as Dungannon, Virginia, native Dave Hillman allowed just one run over nine innings to notch the win on the mound.

> First-base umpire Dale Ford from Jonesborough, Tennessee, ejected Seattle coach Vada Pinson after a close play at first base in the sixth inning of the Mariners’ 8-2 triumph over the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 30, 1979.

> Dan Wright (Sullivan South) allowed just one run over seven innings to notch his 10th win of the season on Aug. 30, 2002 as the Chicago White Sox earned a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Wright remains the last local pitcher to produce a 10-win season on the MLB level as he went 14-12 that season for the White Sox.