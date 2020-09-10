LOCALS IN THE PROS: Kansas City's Daniel Kilgore (Dobyns-Bennett), Jason Witten (Elizabethton) of Las Vegas represent area in NFL Week 1

Daniel Kilgore and Jason Witten will represent the area during the opening week of the 2020 National Football League season and will do so in new surroundings.
Kilgore signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 27 and will serve as the backup to center Austin Reiter for the defending Super Bowl champions, who host the Houston Texans tonight. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound Kilgore attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and is entering his 10th NFL season.
He previously played with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2017) and Miami Dolphins (2018-19), starting 56 of the 91 regular-season games he has appeared in.
Witten will one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but for now the 2000 Elizabethton High School graduate is catching passes as a tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders.
After racking up 12,977 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns over 16 seasons and 255 regular-season games for the Dallas Cowboys, the 38-year-old Witten signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March.
“I’m invigorated by this challenge and where I’m at in my career,” Witten told the Associated Press last month. “It made a lot of sense from the fit, the role and the presence that I could have. I didn’t really overthink it and it’s just a great opportunity to go in there and compete and I’m very fortunate for that, and I’ll challenge myself to play at a high level even where my age is and it’s been a lot of fun for me.”
He’ll make his Raiders debut on Sunday in a road game against the Carolina Panthers, a contest that will be played in front of no fans.
Witten ranks fourth all-time in NFL history in receptions with 1,215. Jerry Rice (1,549), Larry Fitzgerald (1,378) and Tony Gonzalez (1,325) are ahead of him on the list.
Veteran defensive back Coty Sensabaugh (Dobyns-Bennett) is currently a free agent, but that doesn’t mean he might not have a job this fall.
He didn’t sign until October last season when the Denver Broncos picked him up to provide some depth in the secondary. He wound up with the Washington Redskins, who released him in March.
Sensabaugh has played 107 regular-season games over eight seasons and has recorded 272 tackles and three interceptions while suiting up for the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins.
Meanwhile, ex-East Tennessee State University defensive end Nasir Player was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on July 31 after signing with the team as a non-drafted free agent.
