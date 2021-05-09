LOCALS IN THE PROS: Justin Grimm signs minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners

Justin Grimm’s plans changed a few days ago as went from playing baseball south of the border to preparing to get batters out in the Great Northwest.
The Seattle Mariners signed the right-handed pitcher to a minor league deal on Friday and he arrived in Washington on Saturday. After clearing COVID-19 protocols, the Virginia High graduate will pitch for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
“It was really a situation that caught me off guard and happened very quickly,” Grimm said.
The 32-year-old Grimm had been in preseason training camp with Mariachis de Guadalajara of the Mexican League after signing with that club in April and manager Benji Gill had already tabbed the veteran hurler to be the team’s closer.
“I really enjoyed my short stint in Mexico and it was a great experience and I met a lot of great people there,” Grimm said. “The culture there was much different from America and I mean that in a good way.”
Grimm is now gearing up for a reunion with the Mariners organization as he had a successful tenure with the club in 2019. He pitched to the tune of a 1.93 ERA in five outings for the big-league club after compiling an impressive 1.04 ERA in 10 appearances for Tacoma.
“My experience here in Seattle, overall, in 2018 was a great experience,” Grimm said. “I finished that year out strong for the M’s and felt dominant like I have been before. I look to get here and have fun playing ball and just seeing where this goes. I feel good about my opportunity here and if I can harness things then it could be a great year for me.”
Former Bristol White Sox pitcher and 2015 MLB All-Star Hector Santiago is on the Tacoma roster, as well as ex-Kingsport Mets slugger and top prospect Jarred Kelenic.
“I’m super grateful to have this opportunity to just go compete in a year where it seemed there wasn’t much opportunity for a lot of guys out there who have been around awhile in this game,” Grimm said. “It feels great to have a fresh opportunity here and my goal is to reestablish myself at the highest level.”
Grimm reached the pinnacle in 2016 by winning the World Series with the Chicago Cubs. He has appeared in 310 regular-season MLB games with the Texas Rangers, Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.
“The older I get the more I realize how truly blessed I am to be healthy and just go have fun playing this game I grew up loving and to have people around me pushing me to keep going,” Grimm said. “I have many reasons to continue playing this game; my two sons, my family and the people who continue to take their valuable time to keep up with me just to name a few. There is no doubt in my mind if I continue to keep working, have fun and continue to show up daily that I will be pitching in the big leagues again soon.”
Stratton’s first save
Right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) notched the first save of his professional career on Saturday for the Double-A Altoona Curve in their 8-4 win over the Bowie Baysox.
Stratton allowed one hit in two innings, while walking one and striking out five of the eight batters he faced. He has a 2.25 ERA in two appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates farm team.
Will Gardner (Morristown West) was the winning pitcher for Altoona on Saturday.
Carter collects hits
Evan Carter collected the first hit of his professional career on May 5, a first-inning leadoff single against Jared Kelley of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Carter drove in his first run as a pro on Sunday, a RBI single on a pitch from Andrew Dalquist of Kannapolis.
Those have been among the highlights for the ex-Elizabethton High School slugger, who has compiled a .389 batting average, scored eight runs and stole two bases in his first five games in the minors for the Down East Wood Ducks, the Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
Slow start for Craig
Will Craig (Science Hill) is off to a tough start for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 1-for-20 (.050) thus far and his lone hit was a two-run double off Michael Rucker of the Iowa Cubs on May 7.
MLB members
Two left-handed pitchers from Northeast Tennessee have had differing results thus far this season in Major League Baseball.
Brett Martin (Morristown East) has shined for the Texas Rangers, while Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has struggled for the Detroit Tigers.
Martin has a 3.72 ERA in nine appearances, while Norris is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA over the course of 12 outings.
Today in History
> Bristol, Tennessee, native Scotty Barr drew two walks and scored a run against future Hall of Famer Rube Waddell to help the Philadelphia Athletics post a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Browns on May 10, 1909.
> Tracy Stallard (Coeburn) pitched a complete-game five-hitter with nine strikeouts as the New York Mets earned a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 10, 1964 in the first game of a doubleheader.
> Left-handed pitcher Billy Wagner (Tazewell) struck out three of the four batters he faced to notch the save in a 4-2 win over the Florida Marlins on May 10, 1997. He K’ed Moises Alou, Jeff Conine and Charles Johnson, key members of a team that won the World Series five months later.
