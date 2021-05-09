LOCALS IN THE PROS: Justin Grimm signs minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners

Justin Grimm’s plans changed a few days ago as went from playing baseball south of the border to preparing to get batters out in the Great Northwest.

The Seattle Mariners signed the right-handed pitcher to a minor league deal on Friday and he arrived in Washington on Saturday. After clearing COVID-19 protocols, the Virginia High graduate will pitch for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

“It was really a situation that caught me off guard and happened very quickly,” Grimm said.

The 32-year-old Grimm had been in preseason training camp with Mariachis de Guadalajara of the Mexican League after signing with that club in April and manager Benji Gill had already tabbed the veteran hurler to be the team’s closer.

“I really enjoyed my short stint in Mexico and it was a great experience and I met a lot of great people there,” Grimm said. “The culture there was much different from America and I mean that in a good way.”

Grimm is now gearing up for a reunion with the Mariners organization as he had a successful tenure with the club in 2019. He pitched to the tune of a 1.93 ERA in five outings for the big-league club after compiling an impressive 1.04 ERA in 10 appearances for Tacoma.