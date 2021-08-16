LOCALS IN THE PROS: Justin Grimm having a good summer at Triple-A

Getting plenty of work and in turn getting outs, Justin Grimm is having a good summer.

The former Virginia High star is 2-1 with three saves and a 4.08 ERA in a team-high 32 appearances while pitching for the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Grimm has struck out 54 batters – which ranks second on the squad – and issued 19 walks in 35 1/3 innings.

“I have thrown the ball very well this summer,” Grimm said. “Early on, the longball was getting me a little bit, but I made some adjustments with the fastball and seem to have gotten into a groove.”

Grimm, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday, still gets a rush when Tacoma manager Kristopher Negron calls on him in a tense late-game situation.

He notched his most recent save on Friday, polishing off a 4-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators with a scoreless ninth inning that was punctuated by a strikeout.

“When I come into a game to get a save I feel much more in tune with myself and the stuff seems more electric, so it feels good that the adrenaline still kicks in,” Grimm said.