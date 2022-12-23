 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locals in the Pros

Locals in the Pros: Jones, Mitchell reunited at NFL game; Jordan Stout (Honaker) punts on Christmas Eve

Big Stone Gap natives meet in New Jersey

Jones and Mitchell

Former NFL star Thomas Jones, left, and current Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell posed for a photo prior to last Sunday’s NFL game between the Lions and New York Jets. Both grew up in the Italy Bottom neighborhood of Big Stone Gap in Wise County.

 Contributed photo

While some of his fans and friends plan to brave the frigid temperatures to see him play against the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina, Detroit Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell bumped into a familiar face six days ago in New Jersey.

Prior to Detroit’s 20-17 win over the New York Jets last week at MetLife Stadium, Mitchell had the opportunity to catch up with another one of Southwest Virginia’s gridiron greats in ex-NFL running back Thomas Jones.

Both men are from Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

“I was making my rounds on the field doing some pregame interviews for the Jets and shaking some hands and I just so happened to see him warming up,” Jones said. “We got a chance to talk, took a picture together and I gave him some words of encouragement. It was cool.”

The New York Jets organization invited Jones back as they honored a guy who starred for the team from 2007-2009. He led the AFC in rushing yards and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2008 and a year later ran for 1,402 yards as the Jets reached the AFC Championship game.

He rushed for a single-game franchise record 210 yards in a game against the Buffalo Bills in 2009, a mark that has since been surpassed.

Jones received a loud ovation when he was shown on the stadium’s video board at one point during last Sunday’s game.

Currently a successful actor and producer, it was just the second NFL game Jones had attended since retiring following the 2011 season.

“The Jets had been reaching out to me about coming back, but I had been so busy I hadn’t really had a chance and I wasn’t that connected to the NFL since I retired,” Jones said. “It finally worked out and it was the perfect time to come back. I have some really good friends and formed some lifelong relationships with the Jets. Being recognized, you don’t realize the impact you have until you come back and see people still wearing your jersey and still talking about that AFC Championship game. New York is always gonna be like a second home for me.”

Speaking of home, Jones saw Mitchell catch two passes from Detroit quarterback Jared Goff that netted 12 yards.

The stat line for Mitchell thus far features seven receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown, that first career score coming Nov. 6 in a win over the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound 23-year-old has played 133 snaps on offense and 105 more on special teams for a squad that is 7-7 and in playoff contention after starting the season 1-5.

He’s the third guy from Big Stone Gap to play football at the highest level, following in the path of Thomas Jones and Julius Jones.

Julius, Thomas’ younger brother, was a running back in the league from 2004-2010.

“I’m really proud of James,” Thomas Jones said. “He’s not only from the same hometown, but same neighborhood, Italy Bottom, I grew up in. It’s always good to see people have some success and it goes to show there’s a lot of talent in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.”

Stout’s stats

Jordan Stout has punted 47 times for a 46.5-yard average during his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens and will get his kicks Saturday at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Honaker High School and Penn State University star ranks 20th in the league in punting average and his 22 boots that have pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line are tied for 13th among all NFL punters.

“This has been a great first year,” Stout said. “As a rookie I have learned a lot, and I am very excited to get to work after the season to clean up a few things and make myself better. I haven’t performed up to my expectations. However, I realize I am so, so far from where I am capable of being and that is exciting.”

Today in History

>>> Wide receiver Carroll Dale from Wise, Virginia, played his final game for the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 24, 1972, in their 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. He had two catches for 28 yards.

>>> Mike Faulkerson Dulaney (Dobyns-Bennett) started at fullback and had two catches for 22 yards on Dec. 24, 1995, for the Chicago Bears in their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the first two receptions of his NFL career.

>>> Heath Miller (Honaker) scored Pittsburgh’s lone touchdown on Dec. 24, 2006, as the Steelers dropped a 31-7 decision to the Baltimore Ravens.

The TD was a 1-yard scoring strike from Ben Roethlisberger with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Defensive lineman Aubrayo Franklin (Science Hill) saw playing time for Baltimore.

>>> Ahmad Bradshaw (Graham) rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries for the New York Giants in their 29-14 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 24, 2011.

thayes@bristolnews.com — Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports <&dateline> (276) 645-2570

