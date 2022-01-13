LOCALS IN THE PROS: James Mitchell on the mend, moving full speed ahead as he prepares for NFL Draft

James Mitchell is on the mend as he moves full speed ahead in his pursuit of a career playing football professionally.

The former Union High School and Virginia Tech star recently signed with agent Jason Bernstein of Clarity Sports and is working out at the Exos Pro Sports Training Center in Pensacola, Florida. He’ll be there until a week or two before Tech’s NFL Pro Day, typically held during the final week of March.

Mitchell made it known publicly on Dec. 6 that he was foregoing his remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30.

His 2021 season lasted less than six quarters at Tech as the 6-foot-3, 255-pound tight end tore the ACL in his right knee in the second quarter of the second game of the season against Middle Tennessee State. Surgery soon followed and the ensuing months allowed Mitchell plenty of time to ponder his future.

“ It was a hard decision considering the circumstances I had to make it in, but I know in my heart I’m ready for the next step of my life,” Mitchell said. “I knew I was going for it not long after the injury to be honest. I just kept getting feedback from teams and mentally, I’m ready for the next step.”

A gifted athlete since elementary school, Mitchell has long held pro aspirations.

“ I’ve always wanted to be a professional athlete of some kind,” Mitchell said. “I always thought it was gonna be basketball growing up, but obviously God took me a different route. I think heading into my junior season [at Tech], I really started to realize that it was going to be a real option for me and then I was blessed to have a solid junior season, so, like, during the season I definitely started to see it kind of come to fruition.”

Mitchell scored 12 touchdowns – seven receiving, five rushing – during his four seasons with the Hokies and finished with 52 catches for 838 yards. He served as team captain for the team’s 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York.

“ My time at Virginia Tech was nothing short of amazing,” Mitchell said. “I’ve met some of my best friends from football, other sports and in the community. It’s just a truly special place and was a dream come true for me.”

Mitchell will find out in a few weeks if he receives an invitation to the NFL Draft Combine as he’s currently classified as an underclassman among prospects due to the injury.

“ My knee is progressing well,” Mitchell said. “Everything is going on schedule.”

Mitchell is one of two players from far Southwest Virginia in the NFL Draft player pool as Penn State University punter/kicker Jordan Stout (Honaker) forewent his final season of eligibility to turn pro. He will play in next month’s Senior Bowl and has secured a NFL Combine invite.

Stout and Mitchell were teammates at Tech in 2018 before Stout transferred to Penn State.

“ We keep in touch with each other still sometimes,” Mitchell said, “I’m really excited for him. He’s a great guy, great player and it’s awesome to see another guy from Southwest Virginia doing well and making the area proud.”

A quick search for mock drafts on the internet produced three that had Mitchell going in the sixth round – one prognosticator had him going to the Carolina Panthers, another had the Cleveland Browns selecting him and yet another predicted him getting picked by the Dallas Cowboys.

“ An insanely versatile player, Mitchell was used in-line, flexed to the slot, out of the backfield, as a punt returner, special-teams blocker and emergency quarterback at Virginia Tech,” said Joe Marino, an analyst for thedraftnetwork.com. “He will need to prove he is healthy following the knee injury in 2021. Mitchell has a chance to be a unique player at the next level that would thrive in a spread offense where he can be used all over the formation, but there is development needed.”

That is what Mitchell is working on these days in Florida.

“I feel like I have a lot to prove not getting to play this season,” Mitchell said. “So, I’m just going into this process absorbing every bit of information I can to make myself a better player and give me an edge. And from a rehab standpoint, I’m going to grind harder than ever before to be able to work out for teams come March or April and show my progress.”

