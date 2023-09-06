James Mitchell’s second season in the National Football League will begin on Thursday night in front of a national television audience against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The former Union High School star will look to contribute for the Detroit Lions as they clash with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Mitchell is one of three tight ends on the 53-man roster of the Lions alongside Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.

He had six catches for 75 yards in the preseason and also recorded one tackle on special teams. During his rookie season a year ago, Mitchell made 11 catches for 113 yards in 14 games and scored a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Mitchell won’t be the only guy with Southwest Virginia ties in the stadium tonight.

Former Emory & Henry College quarterback Kevin Saxton is in his first season as an offensive assistant coach for the Chiefs.