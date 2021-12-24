LOCALS IN THE PROS IN REVIEW: Tennessee High's Chase Cunningham

As far as farewell tours go, 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Chase Cunningham could take pride in his performance over the course of the summer that marked his last hurrah.
The Tennessee High graduate went 5-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 17 starts for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League in what was his sixth and final season of professional baseball.
Cunningham’s final game didn’t have a Hollywood-style ending like that of say Billy Chapel (portrayed by Kevin Costner) hurling a perfect game in the 1999 film “For Love of the Game.”
In his last appearance on Sept. 12, Cunningham tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings, but had to exit in the third inning after getting struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Jack Harris of the Gateway Grizzlies.
Yet, Cunningham could walk off the mound that day at Rent One Park with no regrets and his head held high. He had decided before the season even began that 2021 would be his swan song.
“The experience of pro baseball was amazing,” Cunningham said. “The more I played, the more I understood how privileged I was to still be playing. The days were long, but I always felt honored to be able to play for as long as I did.
“Honestly, the best part of it all was getting to meet so many amazing people in and out of the organizations that I played with. You get to meet so many people from different backgrounds that are all just trying to figure it out day-by-day. The late-night hangouts and conversations I had with these people is what I will remember down the road.”
Cunningham spent the entirety of his pro career in the independent leagues, pitching for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association, along with the Washington Wild Things and Southern Illinois of the Frontier League.
He also had a stint playing winter ball in Australia.
“The hardest part honestly was just knowing that in independent baseball it is all about winning,” Cunningham said. “You don’t have this time to develop that you may have in affiliated ball where results don’t matter as much, but when It comes to Indy ball, if you don’t perform, you will be out as quick as you came in.”
Cunningham did perform at a high level and was the 2019 Frontier League pitcher of the year.
He ranks among the top-five all-time in the Frontier League in wins (39), starts (97) and innings pitched.
“I’ve really just come to appreciate all the small details and the preparation it takes to be successful,” Cunningham said. “It’s not something that will be given to you and working that long and hard to do your job is a privilege and it shouldn’t be taken for granted. I’ve seen so many guys who had more talent than me coming in, but understanding that there is a lot more to performing than just having good stuff. You have to understand the game and be able to make adjustments on the fly depending on what is happening.”
Eric Minshall was the pitching coach for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2019 and held the same job with Southern Illinois in 2021. Count him among the admirers of Cunningham.
“What impressed me most was Chase’s competitiveness,” Minshall said. “He’s a fearless competitor. At no point does he ever feel like he is going to get beat. Mentality and mindset are the difference-maker in professional baseball. If you could infuse what Chase has in his veins into other pitchers they would simply dominate.”
Cunningham, who got married during the season, is living in in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is a performance coach with Tread Athletics, a pitching development company.
The Southern Illinois Miners folded shortly after the season ended, coinciding with the end of a fine career of perhaps the best starting pitcher in franchise history.
Cunningham’s baseball journey – from THS to Walters State Community College to Belmont University to pro ball – was certainly an adventure.
“One of the best human beings I have ever coached,” Minshall said. “It was an honor and a privilege to work with Chase this year. Our collaboration was outstanding. I learned a tremendous amount from Chase.”
