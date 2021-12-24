LOCALS IN THE PROS IN REVIEW: Tennessee High's Chase Cunningham

As far as farewell tours go, 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Chase Cunningham could take pride in his performance over the course of the summer that marked his last hurrah.

The Tennessee High graduate went 5-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 17 starts for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League in what was his sixth and final season of professional baseball.

Cunningham’s final game didn’t have a Hollywood-style ending like that of say Billy Chapel (portrayed by Kevin Costner) hurling a perfect game in the 1999 film “For Love of the Game.”

In his last appearance on Sept. 12, Cunningham tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings, but had to exit in the third inning after getting struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Jack Harris of the Gateway Grizzlies.

Yet, Cunningham could walk off the mound that day at Rent One Park with no regrets and his head held high. He had decided before the season even began that 2021 would be his swan song.

“The experience of pro baseball was amazing,” Cunningham said. “The more I played, the more I understood how privileged I was to still be playing. The days were long, but I always felt honored to be able to play for as long as I did.