LOCALS IN THE PROS IN REVIEW: Abingdon's Thomas Francisco

Thomas Francisco paused a few seconds to soak in the scene on that sunny Sunday afternoon.
It was Aug. 1 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, and the Abingdon High School graduate was making his professional debut for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals.
He started at first base, went 1-for-3, scored a run and relished every bit of the experience.
“The first time I ran onto the field I just kind of took in the moment and it honestly felt a little surreal,” Francisco said. “I had the biggest smile on my face.”
Francisco grinned frequently during a memorable 2021 in which he capped a sterling career at East Carolina University, was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball Draft and fared well in his two months in the minors.
His first season playing for pay saw him hit .294 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games between Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.
“It was a short season that allowed me to get a feel for pro baseball and I was able to develop my routine for how I go about the job,” Francisco said. “It was awesome. I loved every second of it.”
What was the biggest adjustment?
“Making sure I did everything possible between sleep and recovery to keep my body in shape to play every single day,” Francisco said.
The 22-year-old Francisco adapted quickly to the pro game and was promoted to Peoria after just 23 games with Palm Beach. In one particular game for Palm Beach he went 3-for-4 and collected one of those hits off Miami Marlins All-Star Trevor Rogers, who was on an injury rehabilitation assignment.
“I was very impressed with how Thomas came in to his first year and performed above the level that he played at,” said Russ Steinhorn, the minor league hitting coordinator for the St. Louis Cardinals. “He was a professional in every way, worked really hard and was very coachable. I think his development and environment that he was in at ECU really prepared him to make the transition.”
Francisco was the first player drafted by St. Louis in 2021 to reach the High-A level and hit a home run in his third game with the Peoria Chiefs.
“I was thrilled,” Francisco said. “It was a great opportunity and I loved my time in Peoria.”
He also picked up pointers from the Cardinals’ experienced and highly-touted player development staff.
“I learned so much from working on defense every day with [former MLB utility man] Jose Oquendo,” Francisco said. “He is a legend in our game and being able to learn from him helped me at first base.”
The front-office brass took notice of Francisco’s habits.
“His attitude and work ethic stood out the most,” Steinhorn said. “He was always listening, asking questions and wanted to get better every day.”
Francisco is splitting his offseason between Greenville, North Carolina, and Abingdon, Virginia.
He graduated in December from ECU with his business management degree and Francisco’s been giving hitting lessons this winter in his hometown as well.
He’ll report to spring training in a couple of months as he tries to continue his personal hit parade.
“My goal is to stay consistent throughout the whole season and do everything possible to be the best I can be,” Francisco said. “If I show up every day with that mindset I will set myself up for success.”
Steinhorn will be paying close attention to the slugger with the sweet swing from Southwest Virginia.
“I am excited to continue to see Thomas develop, especially after having a good showing in his first short season of professional baseball,” Steinhorn said. “I believe with his attitude and work ethic that he can continue to rise through the system and hopefully experience similar success in the future that he did in 2021.”
