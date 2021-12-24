LOCALS IN THE PROS IN REVIEW: Abingdon's Thomas Francisco

“Making sure I did everything possible between sleep and recovery to keep my body in shape to play every single day,” Francisco said.

The 22-year-old Francisco adapted quickly to the pro game and was promoted to Peoria after just 23 games with Palm Beach. In one particular game for Palm Beach he went 3-for-4 and collected one of those hits off Miami Marlins All-Star Trevor Rogers, who was on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

“I was very impressed with how Thomas came in to his first year and performed above the level that he played at,” said Russ Steinhorn, the minor league hitting coordinator for the St. Louis Cardinals. “He was a professional in every way, worked really hard and was very coachable. I think his development and environment that he was in at ECU really prepared him to make the transition.”

Francisco was the first player drafted by St. Louis in 2021 to reach the High-A level and hit a home run in his third game with the Peoria Chiefs.

“I was thrilled,” Francisco said. “It was a great opportunity and I loved my time in Peoria.”

He also picked up pointers from the Cardinals’ experienced and highly-touted player development staff.