Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) pitched a scoreless inning for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Evan Carter (Elizabethton) of the Texas Rangers had a hit in his first at-bat during his Major League Baseball debut on Friday.

In other words, it was a good night for a couple of Northeast Tennesseans playing at the game’s highest level.

Stratton appeared in his second game for the Pirates since being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday and held the Atlanta Braves off the scoreboard in the ninth inning of his team’s 8-2 loss.

Pitching against the team he grew up rooting for, Stratton walked likely National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., struck out Ozzie Albies, got Matt Olson to fly out to center field and then retired Marcell Ozuna on a line out to right field.

Several East alums and Stratton’s friends are in Atlanta for the weekend series.

Stratton pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts on Tuesday against Milwaukee and the 26-year-old right-hander maintained his 0.00 ERA.

Meanwhile, Carter finished 1-for-3 with a single, walk, stolen base, outfield assist and two strikeouts in his MLB debut for the Rangers in their 6-3 home loss to the Oakland Athletics.

The 21-year-old top prospect was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and he was in the lineup on Friday, wearing No. 32, batting ninth and manning right field.

Carter stroked a single to right field in the second inning against Paul Blackburn of the A’s. He stole second base later in the inning.

That came after throwing out Esteury Ruiz trying to stretch a single into a double for the final out of the top of the second inning.