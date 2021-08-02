LOCALS IN THE PROS: Hunter Stratton sharp in first outing at Triple-A

Outstanding in Altoona, Hunter Stratton will try to be overpowering for Indianapolis.
The former Sullivan East High School star pitcher was promoted from the Double-A Altoona Curve to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians within the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system on July 23 and shined in his initial appearance for his new team on Friday.
Entering in the sixth inning of a road game against the St. Paul Saints, Stratton tossed two scoreless innings to help preserve what turned out to be an 8-4 victory.
“I definitely had some nerves going when I took the mound in the game, but I told myself beforehand I would focus on my breathing and stay relaxed, which I think I did,” Stratton said. “At the end of the day no runs scored.”
Stratton yielded two singles and notched two strikeouts in his first appearance in 10 days.
“Not pitching in so long was a little tough,” Stratton said. “But I looked at it as my body got a lot of rest coming up to Triple-A.”
Stratton was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and seven saves in seven opportunities with Altoona and the 24-year-old right-hander has emerged as one of Pittsburgh’s top pitching prospects in reaching the doorstep of the big leagues.
He is the third East grad to pitch at the Triple-A level following Jeremy Blevins (2002) and Nick Hill (2013-2015), but Stratton is trying to do what those two guys couldn’t and make the majors.
The 2020 season being canceled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic actually helped Stratton as the time away helped him recharge, refocus and refine some of his mechanics.
“Having the year I’m having all goes to what I did in the offseason from being consistent in the gym to creating a repeatable pattern that’s allowed me to more efficiently throw strikes,” Stratton said. “When you’re ahead of the hitter you’re in control. Also, I’m getting better at the mental side of baseball. The pitch I’m about to throw is the only thing that matters, not the last pitch and not even the next.”
Francisco fares well in first game
Thomas Francisco made his professional debut on Sunday and to nobody’s surprise, it was a hit.
The Abingdon High School graduate went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals in their 17-6 loss to the Tampa Tarpons in the second game of a doubleheader.
“I was treating it like any other game,” Francisco said. “But it felt a little more special.”
A fourth-inning, two-out single off New York Yankees prospect Blane Abeyta marked his first hit as a pro.
“I got a fastball on the outer half of the plate and hit it into the left-centerfield gap,” Francisco said. “I will always remember the first one.”
Francisco finished with 156 hits during his four years at AHS and added 134 more during the past three seasons at East Carolina University. He was a 19th-round selection of the St. Louis Cardinals in last month’s MLB Amateur Draft.
“It’s a dream come true,” Francisco said. “There has been so much work put into this and I’ve had the best support system. I’m so grateful to be playing the game I love for a living and that’s something I will never take for granted.
Good Grimm
Justin Grimm has been the most reliable relief pitcher for the Tacoma Rainiers.
The ex-Virginia High standout entered Monday with a 2-1 record, one save and 4.35 ERA for the Triple-A farm team of the Seattle Mariners.
His 47 strikeouts and 27 appearances are tops on the team and opponents are hitting just .225 against the 32-year-old right-hander.
Tulsa time for Knack
After pitching great for the High-A Great Lake Loons, it’s now Tulsa time for Landon Knack.
The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted the ex-Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace pitcher to the Double-A Tulsa Drillers on Friday after he pitched five scoreless innings for Great Lakes in a win over the West Michigan Whitecaps.
A second-round selection in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, Knack was 5-0 with a 2.50 ERA in 10 games (five starts) for Great Lakes. The right-hander rang up 55 strikeouts with just five walks during his time with the Michigan-based club.
Sheets shines in first start
As a 26-year-old rookie, left-handed pitcher Caleb Sheets (Chilhowie) bided his time to become a professional baseball player.
Some rainouts and schedule shuffling delayed his first official start for the High Point Bats of the independent Southern Shores League.
When he finally did take the mound, it was well worth the wait.
Sheets pitched six scoreless innings and notched the win for High Point in the team’s 9-1 triumph over the South Carolina Dragons on July 22. He allowed two hits, walked three and notched two strikeouts.
Craig in Korea
Will Craig (Science Hill) arrived in Seoul, South Korea, on July 29 and is currently in a two-week quarantine due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols before he joins the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Craig signed a deal with the club last month after previously playing this season in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates and in the minor leagues with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.
Illig Update
Chase Illig (Tazewell) of the Double-A Somerset Patriots collected his first hit of the season on July 24, an eighth-inning single off the Altoona Curve’s John O’Reilly, who previously pitched for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates.
A catcher in his third season in the New York Yankees farm system, Illig is 1-for-26 with one RBI this season in 11 games between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley.
Will doing well
Will Carter of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights was charged with an earned run on Saturday, the first time that had happened since June 27.
Carter had not been charged with a run in nine straight outings and the Science Hill High School graduate is 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the top affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Today in History
Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) pitched six scoreless innings in his MLB debut on Aug. 3, 2003, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 triumph over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
