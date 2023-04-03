Gavin Cross certainly has a knack for making memorable first impressions.

After all, he was an impact player immediately for the Tennessee High Vikings as a ninth-grader and became one of the most dynamic players in program history by the time he received his diploma.

Cross smacked a RBI single in the first at-bat of his collegiate career at Virginia Tech en route to becoming an All-American for the Hokies.

A few weeks after being selected by the Kansas City Royals with the ninth overall pick in last year’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, he connected for a first-inning single in his first at-bat as a professional with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals.

As for his initial spring training with the Royals organization?

More of the same.

He hit .556 (5-for-9) with one home run and two RBIs in five Cactus League contests with the big-league club and tripled in his first plate appearance. Cross also played in an exhibition game against World Baseball Classic participant Great Britain and lashed pitches all over the place on the backfields of Arizona.

Will the good vibes continue for Cross on Thursday night when the five-tool player from the Tri-Cities opens the season with the Quad Cities River Bandits of the High-A Midwest League?

Count Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad among those counting on it.

“We are all very excited to have Gavin in our organization and I’m very excited to have him on my team this year,” said Conrad, a former MLB infielder. “His composure and maturity have really impressed me the most this spring. He is very talented in all aspects of the game and I can’t wait to watch him play this season.”

The slash line for Cross in 2022 – spent mostly with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies – was .312/.437/.633 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs. MLBPipeline.com and Baseball America both have him ranked as Kansas City’s top prospect.

“I think the most impressive thing I noticed from Gavin when he got to Columbia was how quickly the rest of the offense improved around him,” said Alex Duvall, managing editor of RoyalsFarmReport.com. “One example I go to pretty frequently was 18-year-old Carter Jensen’s sudden improvement. Carter had been in Columbia all season and while his peripheral numbers looked good, he struggled to find consistent success at the plate.

“The moment Gavin got to Columbia, Carter took off. Erick Pena, another teenager on the Fireflies roster, also saw some improvement in his at-bats. The presence that Gavin brought to the lineup instantly elevated the play of everyone around him and I think it was pretty glaring for all who watched that team last year.”

If Cross crushes opposing pitching like he did in the spring, his stint in Davenport, Iowa – where Quad Cities plays its games at historic Modern Woodmen Park – could not be long.

With the struggles of the parent organization it would not be completely out of the question for Cross to rise all the way to the top by September if his production continues to be so noticeable.

That’s all conjecture of course

The low-key Cross always lets his bat do the talking.

“I am pumped to have him in a Royals uniform,” Duvall said. “Combine his athletic ability with the maturity of his person and you have the makings of a potential star.”