LOCALS IN THE PROS: Gavin Cross gets the Royal treatment

Gavin Cross received the royal treatment at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

The Kansas City Royals introduced their first-round draft pick at a press conference after signing the former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech slugger to a contract that included a $5,202,900 signing bonus.

Cross attended Kansas City’s triumph over Tampa Bay, feasted on some famous KC barbeque, was interviewed on the television broadcast of the game and got a loud ovation from the fans when he appeared on the video board between innings.

The 21-year-old outfielder flew out to the team’s spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, the following day and Royals officials will decide soon if he will spend the final weeks of the season with one of their minor league affiliates.

The Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A), Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A), Columbia (South Carolina) Fireflies (Low-A) and Arizona Complex League Royals (Rookie-level) are Kansas City’s stateside farm teams.

The scout who initially put Cross on the Royals’ radar and saw him play the most often was Tim Bittner, who pitched for the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox in 2001.

Bittner described Cross as the “total package” during Saturday’s press conference and recalled Virginia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference series against Wake Forest in 2021 as a seminal moment as Cross did Cross-like things in impacting the game a number of different ways.

“He just announced his presence that weekend,” Bittner told reporters.

Cross led Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad in hitting last summer and Bittner got more proof that the five-tool prospect was the real deal.

“Everything we’ve seen him do, he did and he did it on the big stage,” Bittner remarked to the media gathering. “Obviously, last year the USA teams played each other. So you were facing the best that the country had to offer on the college side. And he was probably, for me at least, the offensive guy that was the cream of the crop in those four or five games I was able to watch.”

Norris, Carter released

Former Science Hill High School pitchers Daniel Norris and Will Carter are currently on the free agent market.

Norris was released by the Chicago Cubs on July 22, five days after the team designated him for assignment. A left-hander in his ninth MLB season, Norris was 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA in his 27-game tenure with the Cubs.

Carter was let go by the Chicago White Sox organization on July 12 after going 3-3 with one save and a 5.23 ERA in 27 games with Triple-A Charlotte and two appearances with Double-A Birmingham.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 15-21 with four saves and a 4.71 ERA over the course of a minor league career that began in 2015 in the New York Yankees system

Update on Evan

Evan Carter is surging in the South Atlantic League.

The ex-Elizabethton High School standout is slashing .277/.375/.479 for the High-A Hickory Crawdads and also has nine home runs, 48 RBIs and 16 stolen bases for the Texas Rangers affiliate. His eight triples rank second in the SAL behind Matthew Lugo of the Greenville Drive’s nine.

Carter hit two homers in a game against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 15 and had a pair of three-hit games against Greensboro this past weekend.

Stratton’s Status

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) is 1-5 with one save and a 5.98 ERA in 29 appearances on the mound for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The right-hander has recorded 60 strikeouts and issued 26 walks in 40 2/3 innings.

Thomas time

Abingdon High School graduate Thomas Francisco is hitting .308 with a home run and nine RBIs in 10 games for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals since joining the team on July 7.

Currently in his second professional season as a St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer, Francisco hit .197 with a homer and 27 RBIs in 45 games with High-A Peoria prior to being demoted.

Hunter’s hitting

Hunter Wolfe’s stat line includes a .234 batting average, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games for the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association.

The dude who split his high school career between Gate City and Dobyns-Bennett is 15-for-17 on stolen base attempts.

Blaum’s bat

Tyler Blaum has compiled a .282 batting average in 47 games for the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League.

The former catcher at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise also has nine doubles and 15 RBIs.

Latest on Landon

Right-handed pitcher Landon Knack (Science Hill) is 2-6 with a 4.89 ERA in 11 starts for the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The word on Wurtz

Gabe Wurtz, a former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, is hitting .307 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.

Gateway Locals

Former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star Clint Freeman is hitting .244 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League.

He’s also 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA on the mound.

Reed Hayes (Science Hill) was 1-2 with six saves and a 2.75 ERA for Gateway, but was placed on the team’s inactive list June 30.

Today in History

> Chilhowie, Virginia’s own Nick Cullop pitched 13 innings for the New York Yankees on July 26, 1917 at the Polo Grounds, but had to settle for a no decision.

Cullop allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits against the Chicago White Sox, while walking none and striking out two in a 2-hour, 55-minute game the Yankees eventually won 6-5 in 14 innings.

Shoeless Joe Jackson went hitless against the southpaw from Smyth County, whose strikeout victims were Buck Weaver and Joe Jenkins.

> Billy Wagner (Tazewell) pitched a scoreless 10th inning and was the winning pitcher for the Houston Astros on July 26, 1997 in their win over the Montreal Expos.