Locals in the Pros: Gavin Cross banging out the hits

One month and 24 games into his professional baseball career, things are going well for Gavin Cross.

The former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star has a slash line of .269/.414/.526 to go along with five home runs, 17 RBIs, 17 runs and four stolen bases since joining the Columbia Fireflies of the Low-A Carolina League.

That has occurred after he began his pro career by hitting .500 (5-for-10) with a homer and three RBIs in three games with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals.

“He has been an immediate impact to this team in everything he does,” said Columbia bench coach Glenn Hubbard. “He can hit, run, throw, plays the game hard. He runs balls down in the outfield, which has been a big plus for us. I look forward to seeing him go through the minor leagues and play for our big-league team.”

Selected ninth overall by Kansas City in July’s MLB Amateur Draft after three sterling seasons at Virginia Tech, Cross has had to undergo a transformation all first-year pros must experience.

“The biggest adjustment to pro ball is no doubt the routine of playing six games a week,” Cross said. “In college, we play four a week. Playing six games in a row takes some getting used to. Learning how to treat my body, limit my swings when I need to. … Up until Sunday, I wanna say I played 20 games in 22 days or something like that. So, just trying to get your body right and put the best Gavin on the field that day is the biggest adjustment.”

Cross endured a 2-for-24 slump at one point, but broke out of it in a big way by connecting for a grand slam on Aug. 30, a clout that has put him back on the right track.

“The week before that I really struggled and just tried to get my timing right and compete,” Cross said. “That’s the great thing about pro ball is you play every day, so you get a new opportunity every single day regardless of what happened the night before. It was just great to get a barrel on the ball and help the team win and continue that into a good week.”

Cross is learning from some guys who have reached the game’s highest level.

Hubbard was a fan favorite during his time as an infielder with the Atlanta Braves in the 1980s.

Columbia manager Tony Pena Jr. played in the bigs and was once a teammate of Bristol’s Jimmy Gobble with the Royals.

“TJ, Hubby, [hitting coach Chris Nelson], along with all the other coaches here have been great,” Cross said. “They treat us like we’re pro baseball players. They give us the platform to go out there and have success. One of the most fun coaching staffs I’ve been a part of. The locker room is a fun place with those guys and blessed to have them. Their big league knowledge and how they can help me with their experience is something I try to take from them every day.”

Cross had two hits and scored two runs on Sunday.

The hits keep coming.

“It’s been great just being able to get back on the field and get the draft and everything that led up to that over with,” Cross aid. “I was having to answer a bunch of questions leading up to the draft that I really didn’t know the answer to, like ‘Where are you going?’ ‘When do you start playing?’ among other things. So, just being able to be put into a great organization like Kansas City has been an honor and to play with these guys have been a blast so far.”

Francisco fares well

Thomas Francisco has fared well as of late.

The ex-Abingdon High School slugger has compiled a .240 batting average with six home runs and 57 RBIs this season between the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals and High-A Peoria Chiefs.

He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games for Palm Beach.

“Taking everything one day at a time is the key,” Francisco said. “There aren’t highs without the lows in this game. I’m really happy with the way I have played over the last few months and will be trying to continue that down the stretch.”

Stratton shines

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) is finishing the summer strong.

The right-hander has spun seven consecutive scoreless innings over five appearances for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

Included in his successful stretch was a save against Louisville on Aug. 31 as he’s now 2-5 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 40 outings.

Winning Wolfe

Hunter Wolfe’s productive first season as a pro will conclude with postseason play.

The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate is hitting.256 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 66 games for the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association and was selected as the team’s rookie of the year.

He has scored 40 runs and stolen 19 bases as well for a team that qualified for the playoffs.

Evan update

Evan Carter (Elizabethton) returned to the lineup of the High-A Hickory Crawdads on Sunday and went 0-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run in his team’s 4-2 South Atlantic League loss to the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

It was Carter’s first game since Aug. 20 as he had a stint on the injured list with a bruised left knee. The top-rated prospect for the Texas Rangers is hitting .286 with 11 home runs, 24 stolen bases and 65 RBIs in 76 games.

Blaum’s bat

A .242 batting average, .338 on-base percentage, one home run and 17 RBIs appear on the stat line of utility man Tyler Blaum of the independent Atlantic League’s Charleston Dirty Birds. He is a former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Freeman’s finale

Clint Freeman (David Crockett) has completed his eighth professional season.

He hit .246 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs, while going 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA on the mound this summer for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League.

Word on Wurtz

Gabe Wurtz of the Billings Mustangs continues to wallop the offerings of opposing pitchers.

The slugger who once starred at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise went 3-for-5 with a triple, stolen base, two runs and two RBIs in his team’s 16-4 beatdown of the Ogden Raptors on Sunday.

He entered Monday hitting .307 with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs for a club that plays in the independent Pioneer League.

Latest on Landon

Landon Knack (Science Hill) pitched three scoreless innings for the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night.

The right-hander struck out six and walked two against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

He is 2-8 with a 4.53 ERA in 15 starts for the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Watters works

Jacob Watters made the second appearance of his professional baseball career on Aug. 31 for the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The former Bland County High School and West Virginia University ace pitcher started and allowed an unearned run and zero hits, while walking three in an inning of work. He got a no decision in Lansing’s 4-2 loss to the South Bend Cubs.

Watters had pitched a scoreless inning in his pro debut on Aug. 23 for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League A’s.

Morristown man

Andrew Lee (Morristown West) is 3-2 with one save and a 3.89 ERA in 27 relief outings as he’s appeared with Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester in the Washington Nationals farm system.

Barker in the booth

If you watched the Toronto Blue Jays post a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, you heard a familiar voice on the broadcast from NBC’s Peacock streaming service as Kevin Barker was in the booth with Bob Walk and Jason Benetti to call the action.

A 1993 graduate of Virginia High, Barker played in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. His playing days ended in 2011 and soon thereafter he began doing radio and television work in Toronto.

Wagner back on mound

Billy Wagner (Tazewell) was back on a MLB mound on Aug. 27.

The former All-Star relief pitcher took part in an Old-Timers Game the New York Mets held at Citi Field.

He allowed a bloop single to Kevin Elster, got Rafael Santana to ground into a fielder’s choice and then was relieved by Ed Lynch.

Today in History

> Clyde “Hardrock” Shoun from Mountain City, Tennessee, fired a complete-game six-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals in their 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 6, 1940.

Shoun also went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

> Coeburn, Virginia, native Tracy Stallard crafted a complete-game win for the St. Louis Cardinals in their 10-3 pounding of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 6, 1965.

Stallard allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits over his nine innings of work, while walking two and notching two strikeouts. Dick Allen and Johnny Callison were his strikeout victims.