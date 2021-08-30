LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former UVa-Wise slugger Gabe Wurtz continues his hot hitting in the pros

Gabe Wurtz has played for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers, the Tucson Saguaros and Houston Apollos in 2021 and has proven at each stop along the way that he can flat out crush a baseball.

Wurtz rapped out a single on Sunday, continuing a hit parade that began back in February when he went 1-for-2, walked twice and drove in a run in UVa-Wise’s season-opener.

“I felt like I’ve stayed really positive all summer with my swing,” Wurtz said. “I had an approach to hitting and stuck with it for the most part, but I also wasn’t afraid to make adjustments from game to game. I would change things like how I stood or even how I held the bat every week or so it seemed like. I think that helped me a lot by adjusting to how I felt at the time.”

Wurtz just punished opposing pitchers in the independent Pecos League and helped Tucson win the league championship. He hit .414 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in the regular season, while he followed that up by batting .435 with a homer and five RBIs in six postseason games.

The Pecos League is one of the least glamorous circuits in professional baseball, but Wurtz flourished in the no-frills environment.