LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former UVa-Wise slugger Gabe Wurtz continues his hot hitting in the pros

Gabe Wurtz has played for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers, the Tucson Saguaros and Houston Apollos in 2021 and has proven at each stop along the way that he can flat out crush a baseball.
Wurtz rapped out a single on Sunday, continuing a hit parade that began back in February when he went 1-for-2, walked twice and drove in a run in UVa-Wise’s season-opener.
“I felt like I’ve stayed really positive all summer with my swing,” Wurtz said. “I had an approach to hitting and stuck with it for the most part, but I also wasn’t afraid to make adjustments from game to game. I would change things like how I stood or even how I held the bat every week or so it seemed like. I think that helped me a lot by adjusting to how I felt at the time.”
Wurtz just punished opposing pitchers in the independent Pecos League and helped Tucson win the league championship. He hit .414 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in the regular season, while he followed that up by batting .435 with a homer and five RBIs in six postseason games.
The Pecos League is one of the least glamorous circuits in professional baseball, but Wurtz flourished in the no-frills environment.
“The Pecos League was definitely not the best conditions at times,” Wurtz said. “We played roughly 60 games over about 70 days or so. Sometimes we would play a game only to drive eight hours to play another game the very next day. … Winning a title just made it all worth it. I have never won a title with a team before and it was awesome to finally see the hard work the entire team put in over so much time pay off.”
The 24-year-old outfielder from Deatsville, Alabama, began his collegiate career at Central Alabama Community College and the University of West Georgia before transferring to UVa-Wise to play his final three seasons. Not ready for his baseball career to be over, he found a path in pro baseball.
“The assistant coach, Zachary Honeycutt, from our South Atlantic Conference rival school Mars Hill contacted the field manager of Tucson, Sean McNeill, on my behalf,” Wurtz said. “He invited me out to spring training, which was a week long.”
Wurtz went 4-for-5 with three home runs in his professional debut on June 2 and never let up.
“I think my favorite memory on the field was when my parents and family got to fly out to Tucson to watch me play and I hit two grand slams in one game,” Wurtz said. “Off the field I got really close with guys from all across the country, because we did practically everything together.”
The day after Tucson won the championship, Wurtz got a call from the Apollos of the American Association and joined the club for the season’s final few weeks.
He is hitting .300 with two home runs and seven RBIs in his first six games while competing in one of the top indy leagues.
“The biggest difference is experience,” Wurtz said. “The majority of the players in this league have spent time in either minor league baseball or in the majors. Pitchers throw harder and the players are more fine-tuned in every aspect of the game. It has been a lot of fun to see how I, a NCAA Division II player from the Pecos League, match up with these players, some of which played in Major League Baseball at some point.”
Two guys who played with Wurtz at UVa-Wise are also plying their trade in the independent leagues.
Greg Duncan has pitched for both the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association and Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League this summer, while former Highland Cavaliers catcher Tyler Blaum currently plays for the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League after a previous stint with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League.
“It’s great to see those guys succeed,” Wurtz said. “I have kept up with Duncan a little and wish him nothing but the best. Tyler Blaum is one of my best friends from Wise and will continue to be. We talk regularly. … I’m pumped to see where he goes in the future.”
Wurtz has a future in pro baseball as well and he has gotten the journey started off in fine fashion.
“This summer truly has been a blessing from God every step of the way,” Wurtz said. “My family has supported me throughout this journey. Also, my host mom in Tucson, Jenna Akins, was amazing. I definitely couldn’t have made it through this summer if it wasn’t for her opening up her home. … This has definitely been an experience I will remember forever.”
Stratton shines
Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) is on the doorstep of Major League Baseball and he is making a valid case that he deserves to gain entry to the big leagues.
The right-hander tossed a scoreless inning for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Saturday and has not allowed a run over his last 7 2/3 innings of work.
Stratton is 2-1 with seven saves and a 1.96 ERA in 28 appearances between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona in the minor league system of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thomas time
Thomas Francisco went 3-for-4 on Sunday for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals in their 7-2 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads.
The first of those hits for the Abingdon High School graduate was a first-inning single off Trevor Rogers, a 2021 MLB All-Star for the Miami Marlins who was on an injury rehabilitation assignment.
Francisco has put together a stat line that includes a .344 batting average, two home runs and 10 RBIs in his first 19 games in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.
Grimm saves the day
Right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High) recorded his fourth save of the season on Friday for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, the top minor league affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Grimm entered Monday with a 2-1 record and 3.96 ERA, having struck out 59 batters in 38 2/3 innings.
Freeman’s finest
Clint Freeman earned his first pitching victory of the season on Saturday for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in his team’s 9-3 hammering of the High Point Rockers.
A former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star, Freeman is one of the select few two-way players in professional baseball. He is 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA on the mound, while he is hitting .264 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Cabbage crushes
The home run total for Trey Cabbage (Grainger) is now at 25.
He has connected for 10 longballs in the month of August alone for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
In splitting time between Wichita and High-A Cedar Rapids this summer, Cabbage also owns a .260 batting average and 75 RBIs.
Carter still on mend
Evan Carter (Elizabethton) will not appear in another game this summer for the Down East Wood Ducks, the Low-A farm team of the Texas Rangers.
The Dallas Morning News recently reported that Carter would not play in a minor league game again this year as he continues to recover from a back injury. Team officials told the newspaper they hope he is ready to go for fall instructional league in Arizona.
Carter hit .236 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 32 games for the Wood Ducks prior to landing on the injured list June 16. He was a second-round draft pick of the Rangers in 2020.
Morristown West grad moves up
Ex-Morristown West High School and University of Tennessee standout Andrew Lee was promoted to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings on Aug. 24 by the Washington Nationals organization.
The pitcher is 3-5 with one save and a 4.69 ERA in 23 outings this season between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg.
Norris finds groove
Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has found his groove for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The left-hander had pitched five straight scoreless innings for the team entering Monday night’s game at San Francisco, bouncing back from a rocky start after Milwaukee acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 30.
Norris is a combined 1-3 with one save and a 5.89 ERA in 48 relief outings this summer between Detroit and Milwaukee.
Today in History
Virginia High graduate Kevin Barker went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers in their 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 31, 1999.
