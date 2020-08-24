LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former SHHS pitcher Reed Hayes staying sharp in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail league

He has allowed just one hit, walked four and registered six strikeouts for Florence.

“I came up here to play so that when I go back next spring I will be a step ahead and haven’t sat out a whole year and a half. Most guys haven’t played since September of 2019,” Hayes said. “I went and played winter ball [in 2019] and now this league, so I have about 30 to 40 extra innings that most guys didn’t get, because I was willing to come put in extra work. So there’s no doubt that it will transfer in the future.”

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail continues until Sept. 13 as the seven-week showcase began in late-July with games in Lexington and Florence.

The rosters feature an eclectic mix of players.

There are prospects like Hayes who are working their way up in MLB farm systems.

Independent league players and local collegians like Dalton Cornett from tiny Alice Lloyd College are suiting up.

Then there’s three-time MLB All-Star Brandon Phillips, along with guys like Ben Revere, Robbie Ross Jr. and Ivan DeJesus Jr. who competed in the majors.