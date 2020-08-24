LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former SHHS pitcher Reed Hayes staying sharp in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail league

In a lost season for most Minor League Baseball players, Reed Hayes has found an opportunity to log some innings.
The former Science Hill High School and Vanderbilt University star is 2-0 and has not allowed a run in three outings covering six innings while pitching in what is known as the Battle of the Bourbon Trail, a four-team professional league based in Kentucky.
“To me, it’s almost like a spring training feeling, because I’m not completely locked in with feel and command, because I haven’t been competing,” Hayes said. “You can’t replicate the game energy and adrenaline. I need my slider, change-up and fastball. I have to be able to get both right-handed and left-handed hitters out. … It feels good to work on stuff.”
In his fourth season as a pro in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system, Hayes was taking part in spring training in Sarasota, Florida, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut baseball down back in March.
After the Minor League Baseball season was canceled in June, Hayes was hoping to stay sharp and found out about the league from a friend of his.
Granted permission by Kent Qualls – Baltimore’s director of minor league operations and a Bristol, Tennessee, native – Hayes headed to the Bluegrass State and started unleashing his arsenal of pitches.
He has allowed just one hit, walked four and registered six strikeouts for Florence.
“I came up here to play so that when I go back next spring I will be a step ahead and haven’t sat out a whole year and a half. Most guys haven’t played since September of 2019,” Hayes said. “I went and played winter ball [in 2019] and now this league, so I have about 30 to 40 extra innings that most guys didn’t get, because I was willing to come put in extra work. So there’s no doubt that it will transfer in the future.”
The Battle of the Bourbon Trail continues until Sept. 13 as the seven-week showcase began in late-July with games in Lexington and Florence.
The rosters feature an eclectic mix of players.
There are prospects like Hayes who are working their way up in MLB farm systems.
Independent league players and local collegians like Dalton Cornett from tiny Alice Lloyd College are suiting up.
Then there’s three-time MLB All-Star Brandon Phillips, along with guys like Ben Revere, Robbie Ross Jr. and Ivan DeJesus Jr. who competed in the majors.
“It’s an interesting league,” Hayes said. “Some talent here, for sure. There are some guys with big-league time, other guys from Triple-A. Brandon Phillips, the famous second baseman, is the biggest name in this league. He’s on the Lexington roster. It’s always good to get more competitive reps to gain experience so that in the future I will be ready.”
Hayes admits the future is now as far as he’s concerned.
He was a combined 3-3 with four saves and a 3.22 ERA last season in stints with the short-season Aberdeen IronBirds, Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds and High-A Frederick Keys.
“I am going to have an opportunity to make a push for the big leagues, but I have to be the best,” Hayes said. “It’s such a competitive business, man. Being 25-years-old now and turning 26 next year, I don’t have time to waste. I must get results ASAP. I’ve got to get the job done.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!