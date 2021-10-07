LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former Science Hill duo will be involved in NLDS in Milwaukee

Folks in Johnson City, Tennessee, will be paying close attention to the National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves and not just because a bevy of Braves fans live there.

Science Hill High School graduates Will Little and Daniel Norris will both be involved in the NLDS, which begins today.

Little is part of the six-man umpiring crew, while Norris is a relief pitcher for the Brewers.

This is the sixth straight postseason in which the 37-year-old Little has worked. He made his MLB umpiring debut in 2013.

It was still not known as of Thursday night whether Norris would be on Milwaukee’s postseason roster as the left-hander struggled mightily for the Brewers after being acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a July 30 trade.

Norris is 1-0 with a 6.69 ERA in 18 games with Milwaukee and has been hampered by 15 walks in 20 1/3 innings. He surrendered a three-run homer to Matt Beaty of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the final game of the regular season.

More on Martin

Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin (Morristown East) led the Texas Rangers with 66 appearances this season. He finished 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA.