 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former Science Hill duo will be involved in NLDS in Milwaukee
0 comments

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former Science Hill duo will be involved in NLDS in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Norris

Former Science Hill standout and current Milwaukee Brewers southpaw Daniel Norris will learn today if he will be on the National League Division Series playoff roster for the Brewers when they meet the Atlanta Braves.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Folks in Johnson City, Tennessee, will be paying close attention to the National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves and not just because a bevy of Braves fans live there.

Science Hill High School graduates Will Little and Daniel Norris will both be involved in the NLDS, which begins today.

Little is part of the six-man umpiring crew, while Norris is a relief pitcher for the Brewers.

This is the sixth straight postseason in which the 37-year-old Little has worked. He made his MLB umpiring debut in 2013.

It was still not known as of Thursday night whether Norris would be on Milwaukee’s postseason roster as the left-hander struggled mightily for the Brewers after being acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a July 30 trade.

Norris is 1-0 with a 6.69 ERA in 18 games with Milwaukee and has been hampered by 15 walks in 20 1/3 innings. He surrendered a three-run homer to Matt Beaty of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the final game of the regular season.

More on Martin

Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin (Morristown East) led the Texas Rangers with 66 appearances this season. He finished 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA.

Knack, Stratton not done

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Landon Knack and Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand Hunter Stratton pitched well during the minor league season, but there work in 2021 is not done just yet.

Knack will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, a showcase for many of MLB’s elite prospects. A former standout at Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University, Knack pitched to the tune of a 7-1 record and 3.18 ERA in 16 outings this season between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa.

Stratton, an ex-Sullivan East High School ace pitcher, will play winter ball in the Dominican Republic and reports for that assignment at the end of the month. He split the summer between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, going 2-2 with seven saves and a 2.39 ERA in 38 appearances.

Francisco’s finest

Thomas Francisco’s first season in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system could be classified as a success.

The former Abingdon High School slugger hit .294 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.

Wurtz earns honor

Gabe Wurtz was named the offensive player of the year for the Mountain Division of the independent Pecos League after the former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise hit .414 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in 54 games for the Tucson Saguaros.

Craig in Korea

Will Craig (Science Hill) is batting .256 with four home runs and 20 RBIs for the Kiwoom Heroes as the Korean Baseball Organization regular season winds down.

Good Grimm

Justin Grimm (Virginia High) spent the entire 2021 season with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. He finished 3-1 with five saves and a 4.37 ERA in a team-high 45 appearances.

Cabbage grows

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) hit .264 with 27 home runs and 82 RBIs this season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita in the Minnesota Twins minor league system.

He had the second-most homers and RBIs among all Minnesota’s farmhands as only Jose Miranda hit more homers (30) and drove in more runs with 94.

Today in History

Billy Wagner (Tazewell) pitched in his last MLB game of any kind on Oct. 8, 2010 for the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants

Wagner faced just two batters in the 10th inning before leaving with a strained oblique. The Braves eventually prevailed 5-4 in 11 innings, but would lose the series.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts