LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former Science Hill duo will be involved in NLDS in Milwaukee

Folks in Johnson City, Tennessee, will be paying close attention to the National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves and not just because a bevy of Braves fans live there.
Science Hill High School graduates Will Little and Daniel Norris will both be involved in the NLDS, which begins today.
Little is part of the six-man umpiring crew, while Norris is a relief pitcher for the Brewers.
This is the sixth straight postseason in which the 37-year-old Little has worked. He made his MLB umpiring debut in 2013.
It was still not known as of Thursday night whether Norris would be on Milwaukee’s postseason roster as the left-hander struggled mightily for the Brewers after being acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a July 30 trade.
Norris is 1-0 with a 6.69 ERA in 18 games with Milwaukee and has been hampered by 15 walks in 20 1/3 innings. He surrendered a three-run homer to Matt Beaty of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the final game of the regular season.
More on Martin
Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin (Morristown East) led the Texas Rangers with 66 appearances this season. He finished 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA.
Knack, Stratton not done
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Landon Knack and Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand Hunter Stratton pitched well during the minor league season, but there work in 2021 is not done just yet.
Knack will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, a showcase for many of MLB’s elite prospects. A former standout at Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University, Knack pitched to the tune of a 7-1 record and 3.18 ERA in 16 outings this season between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa.
Stratton, an ex-Sullivan East High School ace pitcher, will play winter ball in the Dominican Republic and reports for that assignment at the end of the month. He split the summer between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, going 2-2 with seven saves and a 2.39 ERA in 38 appearances.
Francisco’s finest
Thomas Francisco’s first season in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system could be classified as a success.
The former Abingdon High School slugger hit .294 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.
Wurtz earns honor
Gabe Wurtz was named the offensive player of the year for the Mountain Division of the independent Pecos League after the former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise hit .414 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in 54 games for the Tucson Saguaros.
Craig in Korea
Will Craig (Science Hill) is batting .256 with four home runs and 20 RBIs for the Kiwoom Heroes as the Korean Baseball Organization regular season winds down.
Good Grimm
Justin Grimm (Virginia High) spent the entire 2021 season with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. He finished 3-1 with five saves and a 4.37 ERA in a team-high 45 appearances.
Cabbage grows
Trey Cabbage (Grainger) hit .264 with 27 home runs and 82 RBIs this season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita in the Minnesota Twins minor league system.
He had the second-most homers and RBIs among all Minnesota’s farmhands as only Jose Miranda hit more homers (30) and drove in more runs with 94.
Today in History
Billy Wagner (Tazewell) pitched in his last MLB game of any kind on Oct. 8, 2010 for the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants
Wagner faced just two batters in the 10th inning before leaving with a strained oblique. The Braves eventually prevailed 5-4 in 11 innings, but would lose the series.
