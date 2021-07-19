LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former ETSU ace Landon Knack off to hot start on Dodgers farm

Landon Knack got a late start to the 2021 season for the Great Lakes Loons, but he’s been lights out since joining the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace pitcher is 4-0 with a 3.23 ERA in eight games (three starts) for the team located in Midland, Michigan.
A second-round pick of the Dodgers in last year’s MLB Amateur Draft, Knack pitched in four games for the big-league club in spring training to the tune of a 4.91 ERA and a save.
However, that was soon followed by a setback.
“I pulled a hamstring two weeks before the end of minor league camp and missed about five, six weeks rehabbing it,” Knack said. “It’s now back to 100 percent and it has felt great to get out, get going and get back to competing.”
He’s competed at a high level to say the least since making his first appearance for the Loons on June 6.
“It’s been great this season getting back to playing real games and getting to face professionals every day,” Knack said. “I feel like I’ve developed a better feel for my full arsenal of pitches and have been taking steps forward.”
Knack still has a knack for throwing strikes as the 24-year-old right-hander has issued just five walks in 30 2/3 innings, while giving up 25 hits and registering 39 strikeouts.
His best outing came on July 6 against the Lansing Lugnuts when he needed just 70 pitches to craft six scoreless innings.
“That was the most complete outing I’ve had,” Knack said. “I was just attacking hitters and had everything working.”
Knack’s name has appeared in trade rumors and one internet expert posted on social media that the hurler could possibly be dealt to the Texas Rangers as part of a deal that would send slugger Joey Gallo to the Dodgers.
“I don’t pay any attention to rumors,” Knack said. “Trades and the rumors that come with it are part of the sport, but I stay focused on things I can control. I’m focused on competing on the mound.”
Superb Stratton
Hunter Stratton is having a superb season and the right-hander is showing no signs of slowing down.
The ex-Sullivan East High School standout is 2-0 with six saves and a 1.48 ERA in 19 appearances for the Altoona Curve, the Double-A farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He has struck out 42, allowed 15 hits and walked 13 in 24 1/3 innings of work.
Good Grimm
Justin Grimm notched his first save of the season on July 12 for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, getting the final four outs to polish off a victory over the Sugar Land Skeeters. Three of those outs came via the strikeout.
The Virginia High graduate has been the most reliable member of the bullpen for the top affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Along with a 2-1 record and 4.33 ERA, he entered Monday leading the team in appearances with 23 and his 40 strikeouts were tied for second-most on the squad.
Chase the ace
Chase Cunningham (Tennessee High) had a sterling start for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League.
What else is new?
The right-handed pitcher crafted a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk on Saturday in a 4-0 blanking of the Evansville Otters.
Cunningham is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts.
Will doing well
Will Carter (Science Hill) has found his groove out of the bullpen for the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Carter has pieced together six straight scoreless outings as his ERA has fallen from 7.59 to 5.40 ERA during that span. He has a record of 1-1 in 17 appearances.
Eye on Illig
Chase Illig has logged plenty of miles this summer as he’s spent time with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades, Double-A Somerset Patriots and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders in the New York Yankees minor league system.
The former catcher at Tazewell High School is still searching for his first hit as he is 0-for-19 with a RBI in nine games.
Cabbage growing
Trey Cabbage (Grainger) has showcased his power this season, hitting .246 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita in the Minnesota Twins chain.
Today in History
> Piney Flats, Tennessee, native Frank Gordon “Limb” McKenry made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds on July 20, 1915 at Fenway Park, pitching six sold innings of relief in the team’s 6-2 loss to the Boston Braves.
Taking over for starter Rube Benton, the 6-foot-4 right-hander allowed one run on five hits, while walking two and recording a pair of strikeouts.
The initial outing impressed Jack Ryder of the Cincinnati Enquirer, who wrote “Big McKenry then got his big league baptism and the only comforting feature of the game was his courageous showing. … He handled himself today like an actual pitcher and not like one of those cheap imitations who have never learned the location of the plate.”
> Clyde Shoun from Mountain City, Tennessee, tossed a complete-game four-hitter in leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-2 victory over the New York Giants in the first game of a doubleheader on July 20, 1938.
> Mitch House (Castlewood) smashed a home run for the Welland Pirates in their 23-7 beatdown of the Glens Falls Redbirds in a short-season New York-Penn League contest on July 20, 1993.
House’s homer came off Mike Borzello, who is now the associate pitching coach for the Chicago Cubs.
