LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former ETSU ace Landon Knack off to hot start on Dodgers farm

Landon Knack got a late start to the 2021 season for the Great Lakes Loons, but he’s been lights out since joining the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace pitcher is 4-0 with a 3.23 ERA in eight games (three starts) for the team located in Midland, Michigan.

A second-round pick of the Dodgers in last year’s MLB Amateur Draft, Knack pitched in four games for the big-league club in spring training to the tune of a 4.91 ERA and a save.

However, that was soon followed by a setback.

“I pulled a hamstring two weeks before the end of minor league camp and missed about five, six weeks rehabbing it,” Knack said. “It’s now back to 100 percent and it has felt great to get out, get going and get back to competing.”

He’s competed at a high level to say the least since making his first appearance for the Loons on June 6.

“It’s been great this season getting back to playing real games and getting to face professionals every day,” Knack said. “I feel like I’ve developed a better feel for my full arsenal of pitches and have been taking steps forward.”