LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former David Crockett, ETSU star doubles up for Ducks; Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) promoted to High-A

“At first I really think it hurt the hitters, but now in September they have made some adjustments. Now, if you don’t have spot-up stuff on the mound with the distance and the Trackman zone that changes monthly to help the hitters too then you are in trouble.”

Another rule states that once a team removes a starting pitcher, it loses the right to use a designated hitter for the remainder of the contest.

“It’s changed the role of me playing first base to mostly going into the bullpen and pinch-hitting more than ever,” Freeman said. “I’ve probably had the best at-bats for the situations I’ve been put in. I’ve figured out pinch-hitting is the hardest thing to do in sports.”

The 30-year-old Freeman is hitting .255 with two home runs and eight RBIs while he is 1-3 with a 6.15 ERA on the mound.

An Aug. 13 contest against the Lancaster Barnstormers in which he threw five innings of two-run ball has been among the highlights. That was the most innings he’s thrown in a seven-year pro career that also included stints in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system and with the River City Rascals of the independent Frontier League.