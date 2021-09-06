LOCALS IN THE PROS: Former David Crockett, ETSU star doubles up for Ducks; Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) promoted to High-A

The strike zone is automated, the pitching mound has been moved back a foot and many other wacky rule-changes have been implemented in the independent Atlantic League, but Clint Freeman is still putting in work for the Long Island Ducks.
The former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star is one of the few two-way players in professional baseball and the first baseman/pitcher has been the ultimate utility man once again this summer amid those experimental – and mostly unpopular – edicts.
“I’ve always been able to adjust to whatever is thrown at me,” Freeman said. “I wasn’t sure if I’d play in the field more or pitch more. I definitely didn’t think I’d pinch hit as much as I have this season, so once again I’ve been able to adjust so far to what’s been asked of me to help us win games.”
The most radical change was the shifting of the pitching mound to 61-feet, 6-inches in the Atlantic League beginning Aug. 3. Throw in the automated strike zone, often referred to as “robo umps,” and the game can change in a big way.
“Moving mounds back is all for the hitters,” Freeman said. “But I think it’s the wrong thing to do. If you want guys to put the ball in play more, they need to look at taking away the shift where you can put a fourth outfielder in play as an infielder.
“At first I really think it hurt the hitters, but now in September they have made some adjustments. Now, if you don’t have spot-up stuff on the mound with the distance and the Trackman zone that changes monthly to help the hitters too then you are in trouble.”
Another rule states that once a team removes a starting pitcher, it loses the right to use a designated hitter for the remainder of the contest.
“It’s changed the role of me playing first base to mostly going into the bullpen and pinch-hitting more than ever,” Freeman said. “I’ve probably had the best at-bats for the situations I’ve been put in. I’ve figured out pinch-hitting is the hardest thing to do in sports.”
The 30-year-old Freeman is hitting .255 with two home runs and eight RBIs while he is 1-3 with a 6.15 ERA on the mound.
An Aug. 13 contest against the Lancaster Barnstormers in which he threw five innings of two-run ball has been among the highlights. That was the most innings he’s thrown in a seven-year pro career that also included stints in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system and with the River City Rascals of the independent Frontier League.
“I really believe that got me going full speed for the second half,” Freeman said. “ It has always been about feel for me on the mound and getting guys out that have years in Major League Baseball you definitely need to know what your ball is doing before you release it.”
Long Island has already clinched a playoff berth and the Ducks are managed by former MLB second baseman and 1986 World Series champion Wally Backman. Darin Downs, Steve Lombardozzi Jr., and Vin Mazzaro are just some of the big-leaguers currently on the team’s roster alongside Freeman.
“I still enjoy pitching and hitting,” Freeman said. “It’s not easy to prepare for both, especially pinch hitting-more, but it gives me a great opportunity to play on a team as good as the Ducks. We have had more than 25 guys who played in MLB at some point come through this season.”
Craig connects in KBO
Will Craig of the Kiwoom Heroes connected for his first home run in the Korea Baseball Organization on Sunday.
The ex-Science Hill High School slugger went deep in the first inning on a pitch from Kim Keon-woo of SSG Landers.
“It felt great,” Craig said. “I knew it would come at some point.”
How did he celebrate?
“No bat flip,” he said with a laugh.
Craig finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs as Kiwoom collected a 10-8 win. It was his second straight three-hit game as he raised his batting average to .313.
“Feeling better every day,” Craig said. “The hardest part is it’s been tough being away from home.”
Craig is one of the rare guys to have homered in Triple-A (for the Indianapolis Indians), Major League Baseball (as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates) and the KBO in the same season like he’s done in 2021.
How does the KBO compare to those other two leagues?
“The biggest difference would be the velocity,” Craig said. “The pitchers don’t throw as hard, but they are still professionals and know what they are doing.”
Francisco gets promotion
Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) punished opposing pitchers in Palm Beach and now he will take his powerful swings in Peoria.
The St. Louis Cardinals promoted the first-year pro from Low-A Palm Beach to the High-A Peoria Chiefs on Monday.
Francisco hit .333 (27-for-81) with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals. He also owned a .415 on-base percentage.
He is the first local to suit up for Peoria’s minor league club since Paul Hoilman (Science Hill) did so in 2012.
Latest on Chase
Chase Cunningham (Tennessee High) put together another sterling start for the Southern Illinois Miners on Sept. 1.
The righty allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits over six innings, while walking none and striking out seven in getting a no decision against Evansville.
Cunningham is 5-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 15 starts. His ERA ranks sixth-best in the independent Frontier League.
Grimm gets win
Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm was the winning pitcher on Saturday for the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. He entered Monday with a 3-1 record, four saves and a 4.20 ERA in 38 appearances.
Illig update
The New York Yankees recently promoted catcher Chase Illig to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in their minor league system.
The former Tazewell High School standout has appeared in 13 games this season between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset and is 2-for-30 with three RBIs at the plate.
Illig joins Sullivan East grad Hunter Stratton (Indianapolis Indians/Pittsburgh Pirates), former Virginia High star Justin Grimm (Tacoma Rainiers/Seattle Mariners), Science Hill alum Will Carter (Charlotte Knights/Chicago White Sox) and ex-Morristown West pitcher Andrew Lee (Rochester Red Wings/Washington Nationals) as locals competing at the Triple-A level.
Hayes hits stride
Right-handed pitcher Reed Hayes (Science Hill) has put together three straight scoreless outings for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association.
He has a 9.94 ERA in seven outings for the Canadian club after being released by the Baltimore Orioles organization in late-July.
More on Micah
Ex-East Tennessee State University ace pitcher Micah Kaczor is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 10 appearances for the Arizona Complex Rockies, which is Colorado’s rookie-league affiliate.
Norris notches win
Left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris (Science Hill) notched his first victory in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform on Sept. 1.
Norris pitched a scoreless sixth inning – recording strikeouts of Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski – in the team’s 5-2 road win over the San Francisco Giants.
He is 1-2 with a 7.53 ERA in 13 relief outings for the Brewers since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a July 30 trade.
Norris allowed a 402-foot grand slam to Jean Segura of the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
Today in History
Former Emory & Henry College star Monte Weaver pitched a complete-game three-hitter for the Washington Senators on Sept. 7, 1933 and lost.
Weaver suffered the hard-luck defeat as the Chicago White Sox prevailed 1-0 with a RBI single by Red Kress in the top of the ninth inning proving to be the difference.
Washington held an 8-3 edge in hits as “Sad” Sam Jones was the winning pitcher for Chicago.
