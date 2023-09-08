ARLINGTON, Texas — Evan Carter will make his Major League Baseball debut for a team in the midst of a playoff race.

The former Elizabethton High School star was promoted to the Texas Rangers on Thursday from Triple-A Round Rock and he joins a club that entered Friday’s game against Oakland three games behind first-place Houston in the American League West Division and a ½ game back of Toronto for the AL’s third and final Wild Card spot.

The move was made after All-Star slugger Adolis García, the American League leader with 100 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day injured list after an MRI on Thursday revealed a patellar tendon strain in his right knee.

Even before García went down Wednesday, Rangers general manager Chris Young and manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged that “nothing was off the table,” in terms of trying to help the club get over the hump, even though methods are now limited.

Mostly that discussion centered on Carter.

He didn’t turn 21 until Aug. 29, which he celebrated with a promotion to Triple-A. He has 39 plate appearances above Double-A. They’ve been mostly magnificent (.353/.436/.382 with three RBIs), but still, 39 isn’t a lot.

They don’t view Carter as a savior to the season. He is going to have some rough at-bats in the big leagues. He may struggle against lefties — if the Rangers even expose him to them. And more than anything, he doesn’t pitch.

The 50th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft following his senior season at Elizabethton, Carter eschewed a scholarship offer to Duke University to turn pro.

He played just three games as a senior due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while he hit .324 with four home runs and 27 RBIs during the 2019 season for the Cyclones.

He is the first Elizabethton graduate to reach the big leagues, but not the first to play for a major professional sports team based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Jason Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowl tight end for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-2019.

Carter will become the third player from Northeast Tennessee to make their big-league debut this summer.

Utility man Trey Cabbage (Grainger) played his first game with the Los Angeles Angels on July 14 and is currently with the American League team, while pitcher Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) debuted for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night by tossing two scoreless innings of relief against Milwaukee.

Both those guys are 26-years-old.

Carter will have played in just 246 regular-season games in the minors when he makes his MLB debut. He did spend time with the big-league club in spring training and hit .273/.556/.273 in 15 Cactus League games.

The Rangers are in the middle of a calamitous stretch. They’ve lost 15 of 19. They were flayed for three days by their rivals. The trash fire that has engulfed the bullpen is uncontrollable.

So, how does a slumping offense replace the AL’s RBI leader, even if he, too, has been slumping? Easy answer: You don’t.

But you don’t give up either. Not with 23 games remaining and trailing in the wild-card race by a half game.

Right now, the lineup needs attention with García down. It’s also going to have to take on a different look. Even though García has struggled with fastballs in the second half, nobody is going to produce the power he provided. It’s going to take a different approach, one much heavier on on-base percentage and baserunning.

Carter does both well.

In its best tools survey, Baseball America on Tuesday had Carter rated as both the best hitter and having the best strike zone judgment in the Double-A Texas League. It has equaled a .413 on-base percentage across 518 plate appearances (which includes a short rehab in the Arizona Complex League due to a sore wrist). He’s not going to give up at-bats. In the bottom third of a re-arranged lineup, he’s going to offer a better on-base profile, creating more run-producing opportunities for the still dangerous top-third of the lineup.

“He has an elite approach, strike zone awareness and control and really fits the profile of a player that we think has success at the major league level,” Young said Thursday afternoon.

“We also recognize Evan is still developing and there’s a learning curve, and he’ll face the best pitching he’s ever faced in the major leagues. I don’t want to put unfair expectations on him. But we’re very excited to add him to our roster. We’re very optimistic about his future. And we think he makes the Texas Rangers better both now and in the future.”

