For the third time this season, Daniel Norris is out in Cleveland.

The Guardians designated the left-handed pitcher for assignment on Tuesday night in what has become a common occurrence this summer.

The American League club previously DFA’ed Norris on June 21 and Aug. 18.

Norris has a 5.68 ERA in seven outings this season for Cleveland, allowing 10 hits in 12 2/3 innings with 12 walks and 11 strikeouts.

The former Science Hill High School star allowed four runs in two innings in Cleveland’s 10-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday, surrendering a solo homer to Matt Wallner and a three-run blast to Jorge Polanco.

Norris has also pitched to the tune of a 4-4 record and 5.60 ERA in 18 appearances for Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate in Columbus, Ohio.

The southpaw can either opt for free agency or remain in the Guardians’ organization and accept an assignment in the minor leagues.

A 10-year MLB veteran, Norris is 22-38 with one save and a 4.73 ERA in 215 career regular-season games in stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland.