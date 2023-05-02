Chase Illig was once a minor league catcher in the New York Yankees farm system and now he is coaching in the minors with the Boston Red Sox.

The fact that he has been employed by two tradition-rich and popular American League clubs that also happen to be bitter rivals is not lost on the former Tazewell High School standout.

“It is an awesome experience,” Illig said. “Being able to play for the Yankees was awesome – such a storied franchise with great coaches and players. I’ve really enjoyed my time so far with the Red Sox. Growing up they were my favorite team, so from that standpoint it has been awesome. We have unbelievable people throughout the entire organization. I’m fortunate to be able to be a part of such a large organization that has people that welcome newcomers like family.”

Illig is on manager Liam Carroll’s staff with the Salem Red Sox of the Low-A Carolina League, so he is coaching not far from where he grew up in Tazewell County.

“Unbelievable opportunity,” Illig said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have my dad and fiancé come to some home games, as well as some old friends and teammates from high school.”

Following a standout career at West Virginia University, Illig hit .198 over 38 games as a player in the pros and reached the Triple-A level.

After retiring following the 2021 season, he was giving private instructions to youth players in Morgantown, West Virginia, and ran the Appalachian Aces, the top travel-ball organization in the Mountain State that has had more than 100 alumni play at the college level since being formed in 2018.

Some connections helped Illig make his way back to pro ball.

“I had formed previous relationships with a couple of coordinators within the Red Sox back when I played with the Yankees,” Illig said. “When I was with the Yankees as a player, they were part of the coaching/coordinator staff within the organization.”

He seized the opportunity to join Boston’s player development staff.

What are his duties in Salem?

“My responsibilities are coaching the catchers, aid in daily development activities like batting practice, baserunning,” Illig said. “Coaching first base and preparing scouting reports of opposing pitchers from a baserunning standpoint.”

Being a former catcher in the minors has certainly helped him relate to his pupils.

“The most valuable thing has to be a tie between time management and knowing what an elite training environment looks like,” Illig said. “Having those two things has helped me put together daily training for the catching group I work with. It’s extremely valuable when it comes to trying to give elite work, but also be mindful of workload over the course of a long season.”

Salem currently has a 9-11 record, three games back of leader Delmarva in the Carolina League’s North Division.

“We have a lot of really good players across the entire organization,” Illig said. “So, it is going to be fun seeing the guys grow, develop and bring another World Series to Boston in the very near future.”

Bristol vs. Bland

A neat showdown occurred during the first game of a Midwest League doubleheader between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday afternoon.

Bristol vs. Bland.

Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia.

Kansas City Royals prospect vs. Oakland Athletics farmhand.

2022 draft pick vs. 2022 draft pick.

Former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech slugger Gavin Cross stepped to the plate twice against ex-Bland County and West Virginia University hurler Jacob Watters.

“I believe that was the first time I have faced him,” Watters said. “It was pretty cool. I have buddies that go to Virginia Tech and when my WVU season was over [last year] I was back home and watched him play in the [NCAA] regional against Oklahoma, so it was cool.”

Cross led off the top of the second inning by walking on a 3-2 pitch from Watters and he later came around to score in what would be a 6-2 win for his Quad Cities club.

“The first at-bat was kind of like any other guy,” Watters said. “I was just going to attack. I thought the first AB I went at him well and in my opinion I threw him three strikes, one that wasn’t called, but that’s baseball for ya. I believe that AB I missed with a two-seam [fastball] away for ball four against him.”

Cross flew out to left fielder Lazaro Armenteros on Watters’ 1-2 pitch for the final out of the top of the third inning.

“The second time around I noticed he was late on my fastball early in the count, so I knew I could just go at him and get him to push something to the left side of the field,” Watters said. “I went at him with fastballs and got the result I was looking for

Both guys have endured some struggles

Cross has a slash line of .169/.265/.338 with two home runs, four stolen bases and five RBIs in 19 games for the River Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Watters is 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA in his four starts for Lansing, an Oakland Athletics farm team.

“The season has had its ups and downs, but it’s early,” Watters said. “I’m still really trying to establish myself as a starter and figure out how to be consistent every outing. There have been a lot of good things, but there is still a lot that I need to work on. I’m working every day to tie everything together to really get to where I want to be and where the A’s want me to be.”

Two-bagger for Thomas

Thomas Francisco collected a RBI double in the seventh inning on Sunday for the Peoria Chiefs in their loss at South Bend. The knock came against Chicago Cubs minor leaguer Bailey Reid.

An Abingdon High School graduate, Francisco has compiled a .182 batting average, .288 on-base percentage and nine RBIs in 20 games thus far for the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Update on Evan

That Evan Carter is one of the top prospects in all of professional baseball is indisputable and he continues to show why.

The former Elizabethton High School standout has a slash line of .343/.500./.543 to go along with four home runs and 20 RBIs for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. Carter has walked 21 times, while striking out on just 15 occasions.

The Texas Rangers farmhand went 3-for-4 on Saturday in a game against Amarillo.

Tulsa time for Knack

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Landon Knack (Science Hill) continues to have a knack for pitching well this season for the Tulsa Drillers.

He struck out 11, gave up just two hits and walked a pair over five scoreless innings on Saturday against the Arkansas Travelers. The 11 Ks marked a career-high as a pro for the right-hander.

Knack has a 1.45 ERA in five starts for the Double-A squad.

Stratton still shining

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) pitched two scoreless innings for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on April 27 as he lowered his ERA to 2.19.

The right-hander has spun 10 consecutive scoreless innings for the top farm club of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Josh Bissonette (.280) Aaron Shackelford (.241), Luis L. Ortiz (2-1, 2.45 ERA), Yerry De Los Santos (0-3, two saves, 10.00 ERA), John O’Reilly (0-1, one save, 6.97 ERA) and Colin Selby (0-0, 4.50 ERA) are also on Indy’s roster and like Stratton, they once played for the Bristol Pirates of the Appalachian League. Former BriBucs manager Miguel Perez is the team’s skipper.

News on Norris

Daniel Norris turned 30 on April 25 and the Science Hill High School graduate wasn’t at his best on the mound that evening.

Starting for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, the birthday boy allowed six runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings with two walks, no strikeouts and a pitch-clock violation in a loss at Indianapolis.

The left-hander who is a veteran of nine MLB seasons is 0-2 with a 6.92 ERA in six games (four starts) for Columbus, an affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Cabbage’s feast

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) homered again on Sunday for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees as he continues his torrid start to the season.

Cabbage went yard in the first inning against San Diego Padres prospect Pedro Avila and is hitting .340/.392/.713 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs for the top farm team of the Los Angeles Angels.

Two of his blasts this season have traveled 487 and 469 feet.

Ex-Unicoi ace effectively wild

The best way to describe the most recent outing for Shaddon Peavyhouse: effectively wild.

The ex-Unicoi County High School ace pitcher tossed five scoreless innings for the Modesto Nuts on April 27 to beat the Stockton Ports and his final line included two hits, seven walks, one hit batter and six strikeouts.

Peavyhouse is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts for the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Local in Long Island

Right-handed pitcher Reed Hayes (Science Hill) made his debut for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on Friday.

He got the last two outs of the seventh inning of his team’s 3-2 loss to the High Point Rockers.

Today in History

>>> Abingdon, Virginia’s own Gail Harris of the New York Giants hit a sixth-inning triple off Chicago Cubs pitcher Russ Meyer in a game his team eventually won 6-5 in 17 innings at Wrigley Field on May 2, 1956.

>>> Ed Whitson (Unicoi County) pitched a complete-game six-hitter for the San Diego Padres in their 7-1 triumph over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 2, 1989.

The only run he allowed came on a Pedro Guerrero home run in the second inning