LOCALS IN THE PROS: Chase Cunningham has a good month of June on and off the field

Chase Cunningham and his wife, Ali, were married on June 18.
Five days later, Chase pitched a one-hit shutout for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League
Life is indeed good for the Tennessee High graduate.
“The wedding week was incredible,” Cunningham said. “It was such a happy and loving experience. I couldn’t have asked for a better time with family.”
While he might be a newlywed, pitching at a high level is nothing new for the 27-year-old right-hander.
Cunningham was the 2019 Frontier League pitcher of the year for Southern Illinois and followed that up with a stellar performance playing winter ball in Australia.
He is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA in five starts this summer for the Miners and his first outing after the wedding was his best of 2021.
In the second game of a doubleheader against the Gateway Grizzlies, Cunningham carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning. He finished with 11 strikeouts and two walks as Southern Illinois posted a 3-0 win.
The losing pitcher in that game happened to be Greg Duncan, who pitched at both the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Radford University. Duncan is 0-2 with one save and a 5.29 ERA for Gateway after beginning the season with the American Association’s Gary SouthShore Railcats.
Duncan was no match for Cunningham in last month’s pitching duel.
“Fastball location was working really well and I was able to throw my other pitches off of that,” Cunningham said. “I got in rhythm early and just tried to ride that wave as long as possible.”
The groom is riding that wave of positivity off the field as well.
“An extended honeymoon will happen after the season,” Cunningham said. “We got to go on a little honeymoon this past weekend and went out to Big Sky, Montana, for a friend’s destination wedding and we were able to spend some quality time together out there.”
Stratton’s saves
Hunter Stratton has been dominant out of the bullpen for the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The former Sullivan East High School star is 2-0 with five saves and a 1.69 ERA in 16 appearances. He’s registered 38 strikeouts and 12 walks in 19 1/3 innings, while opponents are hitting just .167 against the right-hander.
Grimm gets work
Right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High) has been a workhorse for the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A farm team of the Seattle Mariners.
He has made a team-high 19 appearances and is 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA. He has struck out 35 and walked 13 in 23 1/3 innings.
Latest on Landon
Landon Knack is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five games (one start) for the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The ex-Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace pitcher spun 4 1/3 scoreless innings on June 30 in a win over Fort Wayne.
Rockies reunion for Kaczor
Micah Kaczor is back with the Colorado Rockies organization.
After pitching in the team’s minor league system in 2019, the right-handed pitcher from East Tennessee State University was released by the club during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year.
The Rockies signed him again in May.
He pitched five scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his first start for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies on June 28.
Craig connects
Will Craig (Science Hill) has blasted eight home runs this season for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He has a .282 batting average with 23 RBIs for the Indians.
Pecos Power
Gabe Wurtz went 4-for-5 with three home runs in his first professional game on June 2 for the Tucson Saguaros. The slugger from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise hasn’t quit hitting since.
His .422 batting average and 15 home runs are both second-best in the independent Pecos League, while his 56 RBIs are the third most.
Sheets signs
Caleb Sheets, who pitched at Chilhowie High School and King University, was recently signed by the Hickory Bats of the independent Southern Shores Professional League.
Sheets had been competing in the Charlotte Adult Baseball League and impressed SSPL officials at a recent tryout.
New home for Blaum
Tyler Blaum recently shifted from one independent league to another.
The Frontier League’s Joliet Slammers traded Blaum to the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League on June 25.
Blaum hit .231 with one RBI in 11 games for Joliet.
That came on the heels of his final season at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he hit .362, did not commit an error at catcher and received a NCAA Division II Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Freeman’s finest
Clint Freeman had his best hitting performance of the season on June 25 for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, going 4-for-5 in the team’s 13-11 loss to the Gastonia Honey Hunters.
The former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University star is a two-way player for the Ducks, hitting .286 with one home run and six RBIs.
On the mound, he is 0-2 with a 9.20 ERA in 12 relief outings.
Struggle of the Wills
Right-handed pitchers Will Carter (Science Hill) and Will Gardner (Morristown West) have struggled this season in the minor leagues.
Carter is 1-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 13 relief outings for the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Gardner is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA in 15 appearances for the Altoona Curve, Double-A farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Injury issues
Evan Carter (Elizabethton), Carter Linton (Dobyns-Bennett) and Reed Hayes (Science Hill) have all spent time on the injured list this season.
Carter, selected by the Texas Rangers with the 50th overall pick in last year’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, is currently out with a stress fracture in his back. He was hitting .236 with two home runs and 12 RBIs for the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks. The Dallas Morning News reported that it would likely be September before Carter would return.
Linton has been on the disabled list since June 11 after pitching to the tune of a 5.68 ERA in five appearances for the Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Hayes began an injury rehabilitation assignment on Monday and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning pitched for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Orioles. He made just one appearance with Double-A Bowie this season before Baltimore placed him on the injured list.
More on major leaguers
The Texas Rangers hosted the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, meaning two left-handed pitchers from Northeast Tennessee were in the bullpens at Globe Life Field.
Brett Martin (Morristown East) entered the game 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA in a team-high 33 relief appearances for the Rangers and his name has surfaced as a potential trade piece as the deadline nears.
Daniel Norris (Science Hill) is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA in 30 appearances this summer for the Tigers and feels those numbers are a case of bad luck.
“I talked to [pitching coach Chris] Fetter and he was like, ‘I think the Baseball Gods just hate you right now,’” Norris told The Detroit News recently. “Almost half my runs have come in three separate outings [nine of 21]. It’s been frustrating. I want to go out there and be successful.
“I’m healthy, feeling good, throwing hard again and my stuff is the best it’s ever been. Hopefully, at some point the results will acknowledge that.”
Today in History
> Dungannon, Virginia, native Dave Hillman capped a scoreless inning of work for the Chicago Cubs by getting Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves to fly out to center fielder Lloyd Merriman for the final out in the top of the ninth inning on July 6, 1955 at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee won, 5-1.
> Ernie Ferrell Bowman (Science Hill) had two hits for the San Francisco Giants in their 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on July 6, 1963 at Candlestick Park.
