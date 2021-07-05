LOCALS IN THE PROS: Chase Cunningham has a good month of June on and off the field

Duncan was no match for Cunningham in last month’s pitching duel.

“Fastball location was working really well and I was able to throw my other pitches off of that,” Cunningham said. “I got in rhythm early and just tried to ride that wave as long as possible.”

The groom is riding that wave of positivity off the field as well.

“An extended honeymoon will happen after the season,” Cunningham said. “We got to go on a little honeymoon this past weekend and went out to Big Sky, Montana, for a friend’s destination wedding and we were able to spend some quality time together out there.”

Stratton’s saves

Hunter Stratton has been dominant out of the bullpen for the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The former Sullivan East High School star is 2-0 with five saves and a 1.69 ERA in 16 appearances. He’s registered 38 strikeouts and 12 walks in 19 1/3 innings, while opponents are hitting just .167 against the right-hander.

Grimm gets work

Right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High) has been a workhorse for the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A farm team of the Seattle Mariners.