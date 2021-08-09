LOCALS IN THE PROS: Billy Wagner inducted into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame

Billy Wagner doesn’t have a plaque hanging in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, just yet, but he was part of another Hall Call on Saturday.

The southpaw from Southwest Virginia was one of six individuals enshrined in the Houston Astros Hall of Fame and was honored prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park.

Wagner played nine of his 16 big-league seasons for the Astros and owns the franchise record for saves with 225.

While wearing No. 13 for Houston, he finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 1999 and polished off a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 2003, among the many highlights for a guy who was a dominant relief pitcher at the game’s highest level.

“I didn’t realize it could possibly happen,” Wagner told reporters prior to the game. “I don’t think the Hall of Fame was ever even spoken about when we were coming up.