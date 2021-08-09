LOCALS IN THE PROS: Billy Wagner inducted into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame

Billy Wagner doesn’t have a plaque hanging in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, just yet, but he was part of another Hall Call on Saturday.
The southpaw from Southwest Virginia was one of six individuals enshrined in the Houston Astros Hall of Fame and was honored prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park.
Wagner played nine of his 16 big-league seasons for the Astros and owns the franchise record for saves with 225.
While wearing No. 13 for Houston, he finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 1999 and polished off a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 2003, among the many highlights for a guy who was a dominant relief pitcher at the game’s highest level.
“I didn’t realize it could possibly happen,” Wagner told reporters prior to the game. “I don’t think the Hall of Fame was ever even spoken about when we were coming up.
“I think the thing that stands out is when you look up there on the walls and you see the names of Hall of Famers and substantial people like Nolan [Ryan], it’s humbling. What it means to me is I’m very fortunate. I played at a time where I had a lot of good players behind me and a lot of guys in front of me that got me the ball and made the plays. I’m very lucky to be here.”
Wagner played for the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves too during his time in the majors and finished with 422 saves, a 2.31 ERA and 1,196 strikeouts.
The Tazewell High School Hall of Fame, the Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, The National College Baseball Hall of Fame, the USA South Conference Hall of Fame and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame also count Wagner among their inductees.
His case for a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown has gained momentum over the last few years. The witty and always honest Wagner once again was asked about that possibility on Saturday.
“It would be a tremendous opportunity but it won’t change my life,” he told the media assembled in Houston. “I’ll still be mowing the grass tomorrow.”
There were two major moments for the Wagner family on Saturday as Will Wagner, Billy’s son, hit the first home run of his professional career for the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.
Will Wagner played at The Miller School in Albemarle County, Virginia (where his dad was his coach) and Liberty University prior to being selected in the 18th round of last month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Astros. He is hitting .556 (5-for-9) in his first three games of pro ball.
Homer No. 1 for Francisco
It didn’t take long for Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) to connect for his first professional home run.
In just his second game and fourth at-bat with the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals, Francisco led off the second inning on Saturday by driving an 0-1 pitch from Oscar Rojas of the homestanding St. Lucie Mets over the fence in right field.
“I fouled off a first-pitch fastball,” Francisco said. “The next pitch was a sinker up in the zone and I was able to get a barrel on the ball and it got over the wall. … I was smiling from ear-to-ear rounding the bases. It was something I will never forget. They were able to get me the ball.”
Francisco is 3-for-10 in three games after being a 19th-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals last month.
“I’m soaking up as much information as possible,” Francisco said. “The most important thing is keeping a routine every day and paying attention to the little details.”
A Knack for getting outs
A new team.
A new level.
The same old Landon Knack.
The ex-Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace pitcher was dominant in his first start since being promoted to the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Knack allowed one hit, issued one walk and struck out six in firing five shutout innings and picking up the victory on Thursday in Tulsa’s 10-0 triumph over the Springfield Cardinals. He also touched 100 miles-per-hour on the radar gun.
A right-hander, Knack was 5-0 with a 2.50 ERA for High-A Great Lakes before joining Tulsa. He is listed as the ninth-best prospect in L.A.’s system in Baseball America’s mid-season rankings.
Grimm does good
Justin Grimm (Virginia High) continues to put in quality work for the Tacoma Rainiers.
The 32-year-old right-hander entered Monday with a 2-1 record, two saves and 4.05 ERA in 30 games for the Triple-A farm team of the Seattle Mariners.
He notched a save on Aug. 2 in Las Vegas and worked an eventful scoreless inning on Sunday in Reno.
Taking over on the mound in the seventh inning, Grimm allowed three straight singles before notching three consecutive strikeouts. Ben DeLuzio, Juniel Querecuto and Nick Heath all struck out swinging against Grimm with the bases loaded.
Cabbage’s clouts
Trey Cabbage has been on a power surge this summer.
The former Grainger High School slugger blasted two home runs on Friday for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
Cabbage is hitting .259 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 75 games this season between Wichita and High-A Cedar Rapids.
Stratton struggles
Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA in his first three games for the Indianapolis Indians, the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The right-handed pitcher was 2-0 with seven saves and a 1.42 ERA in 20 outings for Double-A Altoona prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on July 23.
Carter cited
In Baseball America’s mid-season rankings of top prospects in each MLB organization, Evan Carter came in at No. 8 on the Texas Rangers list.
Carter hasn’t played since June 13 due to a back ailment and the ex-Elizabethton High School standout was batting .236 with two home runs and 12 RBIs for the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks prior to going on the injured list.
Norris knocked around
Daniel Norris (Science Hill) has struggled since being acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30 in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.
Norris has a 12.27 ERA in five outings with his new team and surrendered a 412-foot, two-run homer to Brandon Belt of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
Today in History
Coeburn, Virginia’s own Tracy Stallard struck out eight over 8 2/3 innings to notch the victory for the Boston Red Sox in their 3-2 triumph over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Aug. 10, 1961.
Stallard allowed two runs on six hits, while walking five.
