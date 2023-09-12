Jordan Stout started his second season in the NFL strong on Sunday.

The former Honaker High School averaged 49.8 yards on five punts for the Baltimore Ravens in their 25-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Stout unleashed boots of 67, 50, 49, 43 and 40 yards with three of those punts pinning the Texans inside their own 20 yard line.

He also served as the holder for Justin Tucker’s 39-yard field goal and both extra-point kicks.

Baltimore plays at Cincinnati (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Rookie tight end Nate Adkins (East Tennessee State University) was inactive for the Denver Broncos in their 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.