LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League

The parent club of the G League’s Windy City Bulls recalled Mac McClung on Thursday as the whirlwind rookie season continues for the former Gate City High School star.
The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls added him back to their roster on the same day the 6-foot-2 guard turned 23 and he’ll be in uniform tonight when they host the Washington Wizards.
How much have things changed for McClung recently?
He was playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League’s Winter Showcase Cup in Las Vegas three weeks ago when Chicago signed him to a 10-day hardship contract three days before Christmas.
He made his NBA debut for the club on Dec. 29 and was soon inked to a second 10-day contract. The Bulls assigned him to their G League team for Wednesday night’s contest against the Motor City Cruise and he performed well.
McClung scored 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting to go along with eight assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block and one turnover in his team’s 112-108 loss to the affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.
His former Georgetown University teammate, Jamorko Pickett, started for Motor City.
“I thought Mac, overall, looked good,” said Chris Rouse, the radio play-by-play guy for the Windy City Bulls. “I was most impressed by his perimeter shooting. He had eight of Windy City’s first 10 and the first two buckets were 3s. … His field-goal numbers weren’t really that good, but I think that can be credited to Motor City keying on him after the fast start and him learning to play at game speed with the guys on the Windy City Bulls. Consistency out there will be key for him staying on Chicago’s roster.”
McClung has appeared in one game for Chicago, playing the final 2:53 of a 131-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks last week and draining a 16-foot jumper on his only shot attempt.
It was a milestone moment for the area as he became just the third man who attended a local public high school to appear in a NBA regular-season game since the league was formed in 1947.
Bobby Hogsett from now-defunct Holston Valley High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee, played seven games for the Detroit Pistons during the 1966-67 season and his last bucket came on March 13, 1967, when he scored four points against the San Francisco Warriors.
Jim Palmer attended now-defunct Keokee High School in Lee County, Virginia, and had a three-season, 196-game tenure with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks from 1958-1961. His last NBA points came on March 8, 1961, against the St. Louis Hawks.
Seth McClung, Mac’s uncle, watched his nephew’s first basket on television from his home in Florida.
Seth pitched six seasons in the majors with Tampa Bay and Milwaukee from 2003-2009.
“Obviously as a family member, we’re really excited to see that Mac is getting an opportunity to play at the highest level in the world,” Seth McClung said. “It was really awesome seeing him come around that screen and hit that jumpshot. … Our whole family is really supportive of Mac and everything he’s doing. As an uncle who’s done this and gone up and down from Triple-A and the big leagues a few times and then sticking, I’ve told him just keep your eyes going forward, understand it’s a business and when you get an opportunity, make the most of it.”
Perhaps McClung will get more opportunities tonight against the Wizards.
“It was awesome to see him starting to achieve the dream he has been chasing for a long time,” said Bradley Dean, McClung’s Gate City teammate who is now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “Mac is relentless. He will do whatever it takes to accomplish what he has set out to do. This is just the beginning of it all. It is amazing seeing him in the NBA with the Bulls, but I’ve known for a long time it was going to happen. It’s his destiny.”
