LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League

McClung has appeared in one game for Chicago, playing the final 2:53 of a 131-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks last week and draining a 16-foot jumper on his only shot attempt.

It was a milestone moment for the area as he became just the third man who attended a local public high school to appear in a NBA regular-season game since the league was formed in 1947.

Bobby Hogsett from now-defunct Holston Valley High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee, played seven games for the Detroit Pistons during the 1966-67 season and his last bucket came on March 13, 1967, when he scored four points against the San Francisco Warriors.

Jim Palmer attended now-defunct Keokee High School in Lee County, Virginia, and had a three-season, 196-game tenure with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks from 1958-1961. His last NBA points came on March 8, 1961, against the St. Louis Hawks.

Seth McClung, Mac’s uncle, watched his nephew’s first basket on television from his home in Florida.

Seth pitched six seasons in the majors with Tampa Bay and Milwaukee from 2003-2009.