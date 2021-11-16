LOCALS IN THE PROS: After a whirlwind eight months, Mac McClung (Gate City) enjoying, learning, improving in first pro season

In case you were wondering, Southwest Virginia’s favorite son is doing just fine in sunny, star-studded Southern California.
“I’m getting adjusted to it,” Mac McClung said in a telephone interview on Monday evening. “I don’t know too much about L.A. yet. I usually just go to practice and come back to my place. I’ve hit the beach with some of my buddies a couple of times. … The traffic is terrible, the worst. Other than that, it is 75 degrees every day, I’m getting a tan and am playing basketball.”
The latter is what brought the Gate City High School graduate to the West Coast to begin with and he’ll play in his second game for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League on Wednesday night when they tangle with the Ignite at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
Against the same team at the same location on Nov. 5 in what was his official regular-season debut as a pro, McClung went for 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds, one block and just one turnover in 37 minutes as South Bay posted a 112-105 victory.
The 6-foot-2 guard showed off his athleticism, made clutch plays down the stretch and produced his own personal highlight reel in a performance that was reminiscent of his tenure at Gate City and his college days at Georgetown University and Texas Tech.
“ There were a couple of plays that stood out,” said Eric Rothman, South Bay’s play-by-play broadcaster. “He had a great alley-oop to Cam Oliver late in the second half. He also had a spin move to beat a defender off the dribble in the first half. They came from 18 down to win and he was a big part of that. … He’s a strong guy and plays with a lot of confidence. I’m looking forward to seeing him develop.”
It’s mind-blowing to think of what has developed for McClung in the span of just eight months.
He played in two NCAA Tournament games for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in March.
McClung decided to forego his college eligibility and enter the NBA Draft.
He took part in pre-draft workouts with a handful of teams leading up the event.
After not being selected with any of the 60 picks, the Los Angeles Lakers signed him as a non-drafted free agent.
McClung had a seven-game stint in the Summer League.
He attended training camp and played in three preseason games for the L.A. Lakers.
These are life-changing moments for the 21-year-old.
“ It’s been great,” McClung said. “I’ve loved both the good and the bad. There have been highs and lows, but I’ve learned from all of it. The more I learn the better I’ll be for it. I’m never going to give up if something goes bad.”
The stat line shows that McClung totaled four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of playing time in preseason games against Brooklyn, Phoenix and Golden State. The experience can’t be judged on numbers alone.
“ I got to be around some of the best players of all-time,” McClung said. “That helped me so much as a player. I got to know those guys, see how they work out, see how they are on the court and off the court. It was so impressive. I became a better player just being around those guys and seeing how the greats prepare. I’ve changed a lot about myself just from that time.”
McClung picked up the most from a four-time NBA All-Star and fellow guard.
“ I really loved watching [Rajon] Rondo,” McClung said. “He’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever been around. They were all great people and really nice to me. Talking the game with them, you realize they are geniuses. It has inspired me to learn and study the game even more.”
The Lakers waived McClung in October and he joined the team’s G League affiliate.
He quickly learned the G League is a minor league in name only.
“ There’s so much talent,” McClung said. “A lot of draft picks and great players. I haven’t looked at it in a negative way. I have great coaches and great teammates and we all get along well. The coaches are pushing me to be a better player. I know it’s going to be a long season, so I can’t get too high or too low.”
It didn’t take long for South Bay assistant coach Dane Johnson to notice one of McClung’s dominant traits.
“ His competitive nature,” Johnson said. “He really wants to win, he really wants to get better and he wants to prove he can play at the highest level. His quickness and ability to get to the paint is very good. He’s getting better at making those reads of either scoring or passing. He’s becoming a better NBA [range] 3-point shooter. Once we can get him at a higher percentage at that, it’s just going to help him moving forward.”
Moving up is McClung’s main goal and he’s on the threshold.
“ South Bay has had a good recent history of getting guys like him to the NBA,” Rothman said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570