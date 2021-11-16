LOCALS IN THE PROS: After a whirlwind eight months, Mac McClung (Gate City) enjoying, learning, improving in first pro season

In case you were wondering, Southwest Virginia’s favorite son is doing just fine in sunny, star-studded Southern California.

“I’m getting adjusted to it,” Mac McClung said in a telephone interview on Monday evening. “I don’t know too much about L.A. yet. I usually just go to practice and come back to my place. I’ve hit the beach with some of my buddies a couple of times. … The traffic is terrible, the worst. Other than that, it is 75 degrees every day, I’m getting a tan and am playing basketball.”

The latter is what brought the Gate City High School graduate to the West Coast to begin with and he’ll play in his second game for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League on Wednesday night when they tangle with the Ignite at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

Against the same team at the same location on Nov. 5 in what was his official regular-season debut as a pro, McClung went for 24 points, nine assists, six rebounds, one block and just one turnover in 37 minutes as South Bay posted a 112-105 victory.

The 6-foot-2 guard showed off his athleticism, made clutch plays down the stretch and produced his own personal highlight reel in a performance that was reminiscent of his tenure at Gate City and his college days at Georgetown University and Texas Tech.