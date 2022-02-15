LOCALS IN THE OLYMPICS: Abdul-Saboor combines with DelDuca to place 13th in bobsled

BEIJING — Hakeem Abdul-Saboor and Frank DelDuca formed the top two-man bobsled team from the United States in the Olympics with a 13th-place finish.

A former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Abdul-Saboor improved on his showing at the 2018 Olympics when he and Nick Cunningham placed 21st in the two-man competition.

The time for the duo was 4:00.10.

“I liked the energy we brought to the start,” DelDuca said. “You have to do two race heats on two straight days. I thought we had just as much energy on that last one, if not more, than the first. It felt really good. Hakeem had my back, we believed in each other, we left everything out there and I’m really grateful to be doing this.”

Abdul-Saboor will compete in four-man bobsled competition with the first two heats of that event scheduled for Saturday.

Germany became the first nation to sweep the medals in an Olympic bobsled race on Tuesday, grabbing gold, silver and bronze in the two-man event at the Beijing Games.

Francesco Friedrich is now a three-time Olympic gold medalist, teaming with Thorsten Margis to prevail in 3 minutes, 56.89 seconds. Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer were second in 3:57.38, and Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer held on to finish third in 3:58.58.

“All three Germans to win medals here, it’s so crazy,” Friedrich said.