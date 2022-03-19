LOCALS IN SPRING TRAINING: Hunter Stratton makes spring debut with Pirates

Hunter Stratton made his Grapefruit League for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon, allowing a pair of home runs in the team’s 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Daz Cameron and Robbie Grossman connected for solo homers off the right-hander in the top of the fifth inning.

A former Sullivan East High School star, Stratton did get Dustin Garneau on a groundout and retired Derek Hill and Riley Greene on flyouts. Eleven of his 17 pitches went for strikes.

Stratton, 25, went 2-2 with a 2.39 ERA last season between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, while also having a stint in the Dominican Winter League.

Matt Eckelman, a former pitcher for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates, pitched a ninth inning for the Pirates to notch the save.

Angels 12, Diamondbacks 5

Former Grainger High School standout Trey Cabbage contributed a seventh-inning RBI single to a Cactus League victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

He is 1-for-4 in two exhibition games for the Angels after signing with the organization in the offseason. Cabbage previously played in the Minnesota Twins farm system.

FRIDAY

Athletics 10, Angels 8

Justin Grimm (Virginia High) made his first Cactus League outing of 2022 on Friday for the Oakland Athletics.

The veteran right-hander pitched the fifth inning and allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. The run came on a home run by Chad Wallach, while Jake Gatewood was his strikeout victim.