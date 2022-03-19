 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCALS IN SPRING TRAINING: Hunter Stratton makes spring debut with Pirates

stratton

Former Sullivan East star Hunter Stratton, who pitched for the Bristol Pirates, make his debut with Pittsburgh in the Grapefruit League.

 BHC File Photo

Hunter Stratton made his Grapefruit League for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon, allowing a pair of home runs in the team’s 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Daz Cameron and Robbie Grossman connected for solo homers off the right-hander in the top of the fifth inning.

A former Sullivan East High School star, Stratton did get Dustin Garneau on a groundout and retired Derek Hill and Riley Greene on flyouts. Eleven of his 17 pitches went for strikes.

Stratton, 25, went 2-2 with a 2.39 ERA last season between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, while also having a stint in the Dominican Winter League.

Matt Eckelman, a former pitcher for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates, pitched a ninth inning for the Pirates to notch the save.

Angels 12, Diamondbacks 5

Former Grainger High School standout Trey Cabbage contributed a seventh-inning RBI single to a Cactus League victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

People are also reading…

He is 1-for-4 in two exhibition games for the Angels after signing with the organization in the offseason. Cabbage previously played in the Minnesota Twins farm system.

FRIDAY

Athletics 10, Angels 8

Justin Grimm (Virginia High) made his first Cactus League outing of 2022 on Friday for the Oakland Athletics.

The veteran right-hander pitched the fifth inning and allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. The run came on a home run by Chad Wallach, while Jake Gatewood was his strikeout victim.

