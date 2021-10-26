LOCALS IN PROS: Wagner ‘can’t lose’ in World Series matchup with former teams

The World Series began on Tuesday night and Billy Wagner couldn’t help but smile as he watched the proceedings from his home in Crozet, Virginia.
You see, the teams that bookended his stellar 16-season Major League Baseball career – the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves – are squaring off in the Fall Classic and that gives Wagner a rather unique perspective.
The Tazewell High School graduate saved his first big-league game for the Astros in 1996, recorded his 422nd and final save for the Braves in 2010 and made countless memories during his time with the two clubs.
“With both the Braves and the Astros in the World Series I can’t lose,” Wagner said. “I’m happy for both and wish them the best.”
Houston chose Wagner with the 12th overall pick in the 1993 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of NCAA Division III Ferrum College – still the highest a local guy has been selected in the summer portion of the draft – and he made his big-league debut two years later.
“Houston, of course, was the beginning,” Wagner said. “My family began in Houston and lots of friends were made in Houston.”
Wagner spent his first nine seasons with the Astros and still owns the franchise record for saves with 225.
While wearing No. 13 for Houston and relying on a triple-digit fastball, he finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 1999, polished off a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 2003 at Yankee Stadium and represented the team in three All-Star games.
Billy was part of Houston’s Killer B’s alongside Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell and Lance Berkman, becoming a fan favorite.
“Billy was wildly popular,” said Richard Justice, who covered the Astros for the Houston Chronicle during Wagner’s tenure. “He was a smaller guy who threw 100 miles-per-hour before so many others did it. Also, he was just a plain-spoken guy with a Virginia accent. What you saw was what you got with Billy. He was a really good pitcher and fans could see that he was a really good guy. He was as important to that core group as any of the others, and the clubhouse atmosphere was diminished without Billy’s voice.”
Billy’s son, Will, was drafted by Houston in July out of Liberty University and the second baseman compiled a .299 batting average in his first year as a pro with the Astros’ Low-A affiliate in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
After stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, Billy Wagner signed with the Braves as a free agent on Dec. 2, 2009 in what would be his final season.
Like a lot of youngsters, he grew up watching the Braves on TBS and spent many a summer evening in the living room of his grandparents – Randolph and Mae Hall – in Smyth County, Virginia, rooting on his favorite player, Dale Murphy.
“I had always been a fan of the Braves, so being able to end my career with [manager] Bobby Cox was special,” Wagner said.
He pitched to the tune of a 1.43 ERA in that final season, notching 37 saves and striking out 104 batters in 69 1/3 innings. The third-base coach was Brian Snitker (now Atlanta’s manager) and two of his teammates were Freddie Freeman and Jesse Chavez, guys who will play in the World Series for the Braves.
“[Snitker was a] great player’s coach,” Wagner said. “Lots of experience, very knowledgeable about the game and guys love playing for him.”
Wagner notched a save on the final day of the regular season to clinch a Wild Card berth for Atlanta in 2010.
His season with the Braves – and his MLB career – ended in heartbreaking fashion as a strained oblique suffered in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants put him on the shelf for good.
Wagner’s case for a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, is a strong one and his vote total has been going up each year he’s been on the ballot. The only thing really missing from his extensive resume is a trip to the World Series.
He went to the playoffs seven times, but was never on a team that won the pennant.
The Braves actually eliminated Houston and Wagner from the NLDS in 1997, 1999 and 2001.
The closest the closer came was in 2006 when the Mets lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in the National League Championship Series, a Game 7 in which Wagner didn’t even pitch.
“Of course not making it to the World Series was a tough bit to chew on,” Wagner said. “I never really had a chance in Houston, never really made a run in the playoffs. With the Braves I was injured during the playoffs. The Mets gave me the best chance for a championship.”
Alas, Wagner didn’t get that World Series ring, but he has done plenty of winning in his post-playing career at The Miller School, a private high school near Charlottesville that has become a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association powerhouse with Wagner as the head coach.
The 50-year-old now known as Coach Wagner will get reminded of his past over the next few days.
“It’s great to see both teams make it to the Series,” Wagner said. “Both have a special place with me.”
