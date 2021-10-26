LOCALS IN PROS: Wagner ‘can’t lose’ in World Series matchup with former teams

The World Series began on Tuesday night and Billy Wagner couldn’t help but smile as he watched the proceedings from his home in Crozet, Virginia.

You see, the teams that bookended his stellar 16-season Major League Baseball career – the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves – are squaring off in the Fall Classic and that gives Wagner a rather unique perspective.

The Tazewell High School graduate saved his first big-league game for the Astros in 1996, recorded his 422nd and final save for the Braves in 2010 and made countless memories during his time with the two clubs.

“With both the Braves and the Astros in the World Series I can’t lose,” Wagner said. “I’m happy for both and wish them the best.”

Houston chose Wagner with the 12th overall pick in the 1993 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of NCAA Division III Ferrum College – still the highest a local guy has been selected in the summer portion of the draft – and he made his big-league debut two years later.

“Houston, of course, was the beginning,” Wagner said. “My family began in Houston and lots of friends were made in Houston.”

Wagner spent his first nine seasons with the Astros and still owns the franchise record for saves with 225.