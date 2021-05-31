LOCALS IN PROS: Hunter Stratton off to good start with Double-A Altoona

Hunter Stratton isn’t one to study his statistics, pour over scouting reports, crunch the numbers or agonize over analytics.
“I don’t like to scout hitters before I go in,” the 24-year-old right-handed pitcher said. “I think that leads to overthinking and trying to be too fine with each pitch. I like to think I’m better than any batter who steps in the box and they are standing between me and getting a promotion.”
So far that approach is working very well as the former Sullivan East High School star has been sensational in the season’s early stages for the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Stratton is 1-0 with two saves and a 0.82 ERA in seven relief outings.
He has struck out 23 batters in 11 innings, while issuing seven walks and issuing just five hits.
Opponents are batting just .135 against him.
He notched the first save of his pro career on May 8 against Bowie and five days later in an outing against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies struck out all six hitters he faced.
What has been the key?
“Just attacking each hitter with my best stuff and forcing them to swing by pounding the strike zone,” Stratton said. “Just keeping focus on the zone and not letting outside distractions in. Keep everything simple and don’t think too much.”
Grimm gets start
Justin Grimm started a game for the first time since Sept. 1, 2013, on Sunday.
The Virginia High graduate got the pitching assignment for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and allowed two runs on two hits over two innings of work in a no decision against Reno.
Grimm opened the outing by striking out Nick Heath, who was then ejected by home-plate umpire Malachi Moore for arguing the call.
The right-hander is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in nine outings for the top farm team of the Seattle Mariners.
Update on Evan Carter
Evan Carter (Elizabethton) is hitting .203 for the Down East Wood Ducks, the Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. He collected the first home run of his pro career on May 18.
Latest on Chase
Chase Cunningham (Tennessee High) made his first start of the season on Saturday for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League.
He got a no decision against the Florence Y’alls after pitching five innings and allowing three runs on four hits.
Blaum gets it done
The first game of Tyler Blaum’s professional career was a hit.
The former catcher at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise went 2-for-4 and scored a run for the Joliet Slammers of the independent Frontier League on Sunday in their 9-8 loss to Windy City.
A Mechanicsville, Virginia, native, Blaum was a second-round pick in the 2021 Frontier League draft.
Fine outing for Freeman
Clint Freeman crafted 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in his first outing of 2021 for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.
The ex-David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University standout’s strikeout came against former Bristol White Sox slugger Keon Barnum of the Lexington Legends.
Today in History
Chilhowie, Virginia, native Nick Cullop pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the Kansas City Packers in their 3-1 Federal League triumph over the Chicago Whales on June 1, 1915.
