LOCALS IN PROS: Hunter Stratton off to good start with Double-A Altoona

Hunter Stratton isn’t one to study his statistics, pour over scouting reports, crunch the numbers or agonize over analytics.

“I don’t like to scout hitters before I go in,” the 24-year-old right-handed pitcher said. “I think that leads to overthinking and trying to be too fine with each pitch. I like to think I’m better than any batter who steps in the box and they are standing between me and getting a promotion.”

So far that approach is working very well as the former Sullivan East High School star has been sensational in the season’s early stages for the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stratton is 1-0 with two saves and a 0.82 ERA in seven relief outings.

He has struck out 23 batters in 11 innings, while issuing seven walks and issuing just five hits.

Opponents are batting just .135 against him.

He notched the first save of his pro career on May 8 against Bowie and five days later in an outing against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies struck out all six hitters he faced.

What has been the key?