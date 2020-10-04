LOCALS IN PROS: Goodson recalls facing intimidating Gibson during major league career

On 32 occasions, Ed Goodson stepped in the batter’s box in a Major League Baseball game to take his cuts against legendary St. Louis Cardinals ace Bob Gibson.
Like most hitters, Goodson never was completely comfortable when it came to plate appearances against one of the best pitchers to ever toe the rubber.
“I was petrified, especially the first time I faced him,” Goodson said on Saturday in a telephone interview. “He was awesome and he was intimidating.”
The former slugger at now-defunct Fries High School in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee State University went 8-for-31 (.258) with a walk, four RBIs and three strikeouts against Gibson, a Hall of Famer who died on Friday at the age of 84.
Those are admirable numbers against a man who won 251 games and struck out 3,117 batters over the course of 17 seasons and was one of the most competitive people to ever pull on a big-league uniform.
After being recalled by the San Francisco Giants from Class AAA Phoenix during the 1971 season and preparing to face Gibson for the first time, teammates offered Goodson some unsolicited advice.
“The guys in the dugout kept saying, ‘Now Goody, whatever you do, do not show him up,’ “ Goodson said. “I said, ‘What do you mean, show him up?’ They said ‘If you get a hit off him, don’t ever look at him and if you hit a home run off him, get around the bases as fast as you can and don’t look towards the mound. He’ll be walking around to see if you look.’ “
Goodson connected for a broken-bat single the first time he ever faced Gibson and would more than hold his own against the right-hander in each encounter. He also never drew Gibson’s ire.
However, he did see the hurler’s mean streak emerge one time as he batted behind teammate Jim Ray Hart.
“Jim Ray liked to dig in with his foot,” Goodson said. “I’m in the on-deck circle and I hear the guys in the dugout saying, ‘Stop that. Don’t do that.’ Jimmy Ray is still digging. Here comes Gibson off the mound and is walking toward the plate, almost in Jim Ray’s face. I was watching what was going on.
“I can remember it just plain as day. Gibson said, ‘Keep digging you blankety-blankety blank, because I’m going to bury your ass in it.’ My mouth was wide open and the next pitch [Gibson] throws one under his chin and knocks him on his hind end. I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I don’t even remember what I did in my at-bat when I came up, but I do remember that happening.”
There was that night in 1974 when Goodson laced three straight hits off Gibson and then was intentionally walked his next time up. That’s a big deal considering Gibson only issued 118 free passes over the course of 528 regular-season games and 3,884 1/3 innings.
That was the same game in which Goodson took Gibson deep, but a baserunning blunder kept it from going in the record books as a home run.
It occurred in the third inning with Garry Maddox on first base for the Giants as Goodson drove a pitch from Gibson to center field at Busch Stadium, some 410 feet from home plate. Centerfielder Bake McBride of the Cardinals leaped at the wall and got a glove on Goodson’s clout, but the ball landed beyond the fence.
“They had always told me that if you ever hit a home run off Gibson to put your head down and run as fast as you can and then get in the dugout and hide,” Goodson said. “I got lucky enough that I hit one deep to center. Maddox thought McBride caught it and started heading back to first base. Well, here I am trying to get around the bases as fast as I can. I go around first base, Maddox is coming the other way and I pass him. [Umpires Harry Wendelstedt and Doug Harvey] call me out and I ended up with a single. I don’t think that has happened very often.”
It was certainly an odd scene as potential two-run homer turned into a RBI single.
“I had the ball in my glove,” McBride told a UPI reporter. “But when I came down my arm hit the top of the fence and the ball was knocked out. I thought I still had it, so I reached in my glove to throw it in, but it wasn’t there. But I had it.”
All Goodson had was the longest single of his life and Bob Gibson had served it up.
While with Atlanta in 1975, Goodson hit a pinch-hit, game-winning two-run single down the right-field line off Gibson with the bases loaded to give the Braves an 8-7 win. Gibson would pitch in just three more games after that before calling it a career.
Gibson and Coeburn, Virginia, native Tracy Stallard were St. Louis teammates in 1965 and 1966.
Willie Horton of the Detroit Tigers – who was born in the Wise County, Virginia, community of Arno – went 2-for-11 with five strikeouts against Gibson in the 1968 World Series.
Ex-Science Hill High School standout Ernie Ferrell Bowman was hitless in six at-bats against Gibson during his days with the San Francisco Giants.
Meanwhile, Goodson played eight MLB seasons and hit .260 with three teams as those clashes with Gibson were among his many highlights – whether the scene was Candlestick Park, Busch Stadium or Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.
“I remember watching Bob Gibson on TV in the 1968 World Series and thinking ‘Man, I’m going to get to face this guy one of these days.’ He definitely was intimidating,” Goodson said. “I never did see him off the field, but they say he was one heck of a nice guy. He never talked to opposing players on or off the field though. It was just part of that competitiveness he had.”
Goodson vs. Gibson
How Ed Goodson (Fries High School/East Tennessee State University) fared against St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson over the course of his MLB career:
1971 (San Francisco Giants): 1-for-4, strikeout
1973 (San Francisco Giants): 1-for-12, double, RBI, strikeout
1974 (San Francisco Giants): 5-for-11, RBI, walk, strikeout
1975 (San Francisco Giants): 0-for-3
1975 (Atlanta Braves): 1-for-1, 2 RBIs
