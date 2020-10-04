LOCALS IN PROS: Goodson recalls facing intimidating Gibson during major league career

It occurred in the third inning with Garry Maddox on first base for the Giants as Goodson drove a pitch from Gibson to center field at Busch Stadium, some 410 feet from home plate. Centerfielder Bake McBride of the Cardinals leaped at the wall and got a glove on Goodson’s clout, but the ball landed beyond the fence.

“They had always told me that if you ever hit a home run off Gibson to put your head down and run as fast as you can and then get in the dugout and hide,” Goodson said. “I got lucky enough that I hit one deep to center. Maddox thought McBride caught it and started heading back to first base. Well, here I am trying to get around the bases as fast as I can. I go around first base, Maddox is coming the other way and I pass him. [Umpires Harry Wendelstedt and Doug Harvey] call me out and I ended up with a single. I don’t think that has happened very often.”

It was certainly an odd scene as potential two-run homer turned into a RBI single.

“I had the ball in my glove,” McBride told a UPI reporter. “But when I came down my arm hit the top of the fence and the ball was knocked out. I thought I still had it, so I reached in my glove to throw it in, but it wasn’t there. But I had it.”

All Goodson had was the longest single of his life and Bob Gibson had served it up.