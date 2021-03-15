LOCALS IN NCAA TOURNEY: Familiar faces will be going to the 'BIg Dance'

Freshman Dante Harris was named most outstanding player of the Big East Conference tournament after leading the Georgetown University Hoyas to the title. He was starring at Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee, last year.

Then there is McClung, the former Gate City High School superstar who is playing in the NCAA tourney for the first time. The Big 12 Conference newcomer of the year after transferring from Georgetown is averaging 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who play Utah State on Friday at 1:45 p.m. in the first round.

In the NCAA Division I women’s tournament, Middle Tennessee State’s Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) and Belmont’s Macie Culbertson (Daniel Boone) are on teams that qualified.

Arby’s Classic alums

Two former Arby’s Classic MVPs and a winner of the slam dunk contest at the holiday event held each winter at Bristol’s Viking Hall are on teams that have reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Ques Glover earned MVP honors after leading the Bearden Bulldogs from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the 2018 title and is now a reserve for the Florida Gators.