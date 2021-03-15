LOCALS IN NCAA TOURNEY: Familiar faces will be going to the 'BIg Dance'

Mac McClung mania meets March Madness this week, but the Texas Tech junior guard guard’s presence will not provide the only Mountain Empire moment on the Big Dance card.
You’re sure to see plenty of familiar faces who have ties to the area when you tune in to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national tournament later this week.
Appalachian State plays Norfolk State on Thursday in a “First Four” game and the Mountaineers are coached by 1998 Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Dustin Kerns.
The University of Tennessee opens tournament play on Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Oregon State and one of the primary storylines surrounding the Volunteers is the health and availability of senior post player John Fulkerson. Fulkerson, who split his high school career between D-B and Christ School in North Carolina, was on the receiving end of an elbow from Florida’s Omar Payne in the Southeastern Conference tourney and suffered facial fractures.
Virginia Tech boss Mike Young’s first coaching job was as an assistant on Bob Johnson’s staff at Emory & Henry College, the same school where he was once a point guard. His Hokies play the Florida Gators in the first round.
Baylor is the top seed in the South Region and 6-foot-10 junior Flo Thamba starts for the Bears. He played at Mountain Mission School in Buchanan County, Virginia.
Freshman Dante Harris was named most outstanding player of the Big East Conference tournament after leading the Georgetown University Hoyas to the title. He was starring at Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee, last year.
Then there is McClung, the former Gate City High School superstar who is playing in the NCAA tourney for the first time. The Big 12 Conference newcomer of the year after transferring from Georgetown is averaging 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who play Utah State on Friday at 1:45 p.m. in the first round.
In the NCAA Division I women’s tournament, Middle Tennessee State’s Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) and Belmont’s Macie Culbertson (Daniel Boone) are on teams that qualified.
Arby’s Classic alums
Two former Arby’s Classic MVPs and a winner of the slam dunk contest at the holiday event held each winter at Bristol’s Viking Hall are on teams that have reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Ques Glover earned MVP honors after leading the Bearden Bulldogs from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the 2018 title and is now a reserve for the Florida Gators.
Freshman Tristan Maxwell of Georgia Tech was named the top player in the Arby’s Classic in 2017 when he starred for champion North Mecklenburg. He has appeared in just one game for the Yellow Jackets as he’s been hampered with a foot injury.
Jordan Meka also plays for Georgia Tech and he was the dunk champ at the Arby’s Classic in 2018 for Mount Bethel Christian Academy.
Liberty’s Marten Maide (Carmel Christian), Appalachian State’s DeShon Parker (Wayne), Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (Gate City), Drexel’s T.J. Bickerstaff (Sandy Creek), Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (Dobyns-Bennett/Christ School), Georgia Tech’s Coleman Boyd (Mount Bethel), Appalachian State’s Donovan Gregory (Carmel Christian), Tennessee’s Drew Pember (Bearden), Wisconsin’s Micah Potter (Mentor), Tennessee’s Isaiah Sulack (Christian Academy of Knoxville), Ohio State freshman Eugene Brown III (Southwest DeKalb), Creighton’s Alex O’Connell (Milton), Missouri’s Kobe Brown (Lee of Huntsville, Alabama) and Appalachian State head coach Dustin Kerns (Dobyns-Bennett) are among the other 2021 NCAA Tournament participates who played in the Arby’s Classic in the past.
Tennessee’s Keon Johnson played at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, but missed the 2019 Arby’s Classic with an injury.
Oak Hill everywhere
Oak Hill Academy – the tiny boarding school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia that happens to be a national prep basketball powerhouse – will once again be well-represented in the NCAA Tournament.
Darius Maddox (Virginia Tech), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Delaney Heard (Alabama), Khalen “KK” Robinson (Arkansas), David McCormack (Kansas), Matt Coleman III (Texas), Will Richardson (Oregon), Keyontae Johnson (Florida), Kenneth Nwuba (UCLA), Cam Thomas (LSU), Oliver Lynch-Daniels (Colgate) and Jamari Sibley (Georgetown) are former standouts for the Warriors who are on teams who have made it.
Friendship fun
The FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase held at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den also featured some future NCAA tourney participants.
Baylor’s Zach Loveday (Huntington Prep), Florida’s Samson Ruzhenstev (Hamilton Heights), UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba (Huntington Prep) Baylor’s Flo Thamba (Mountain Mission), Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard (Huntington Prep) and a host of Oak Hill Academy standouts played in the event.
