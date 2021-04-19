LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Will Harless plays second fiddle to sister Katie

Will Harless had himself a good weekend swinging the bat for the baseball team at Radford University, but the former Abingdon High School standout didn’t mind one bit playing second fiddle to his little sister in terms of athletic exploits.

You see, Katie Harless had 23 assists, 13 digs and one kill on Sunday as King University collected a 24-26, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 15-7 win over North Greenville in the finals of the Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball tournament.

“Katie has done so well this year as a freshman at King and I couldn’t be more proud,” Will Harless said. “She’s always the one that is getting linked to me, but I love getting to see her get the spotlight now. She has worked really hard and I’m excited to see her lead her to team to the championship. She is going to do some really special things at King and I can’t wait to watch her get better each year.”

Things have been getting better for Will Harless lately after an early-season slump and he went 3-for-3, 2-for-4 and 1-for-3 in a three-game series against the Winthrop Eagles.

“The past weekend was definitely a series to remember,” Harless said. “I enjoyed it and I hope I can continue to see the ball well going into next week so we can start our climb back into Big South Conference play.”