LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Will Harless plays second fiddle to sister Katie

Will Harless had himself a good weekend swinging the bat for the baseball team at Radford University, but the former Abingdon High School standout didn’t mind one bit playing second fiddle to his little sister in terms of athletic exploits.
You see, Katie Harless had 23 assists, 13 digs and one kill on Sunday as King University collected a 24-26, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 15-7 win over North Greenville in the finals of the Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball tournament.
“Katie has done so well this year as a freshman at King and I couldn’t be more proud,” Will Harless said. “She’s always the one that is getting linked to me, but I love getting to see her get the spotlight now. She has worked really hard and I’m excited to see her lead her to team to the championship. She is going to do some really special things at King and I can’t wait to watch her get better each year.”
Things have been getting better for Will Harless lately after an early-season slump and he went 3-for-3, 2-for-4 and 1-for-3 in a three-game series against the Winthrop Eagles.
“The past weekend was definitely a series to remember,” Harless said. “I enjoyed it and I hope I can continue to see the ball well going into next week so we can start our climb back into Big South Conference play.”
Harless is hitting .240 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. There was a time when the senior’s batting average dipped to .071 after starting 3-for-42 at the dish.
“I would say it’s definitely been a tough season,” Harless said. “I have had some trouble getting in a groove, but this past weekend I finally started to feel like myself again. I’m just going to keep playing the game hard and enjoy the rest of the season and let things fall into place. … I would say the key to my success recently is just getting back to basics and loosening up.”
Harless is not the only player with local ties on the Radford roster.
Junior David Bryant (Science Hill) is hitting .281 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.
“David is a really good player who is going to continue to get better,” Harless said. “Seeing him develop the past few years has been fun.”
Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) was hitting .184 with one homer and 10 RBIs for the Highlanders before a knee injury ended his season.
“Unfortunately, Tanner got hurt, but he has done a great job though of keeping a positive mindset and helping us out wherever he can,” Harless said.
Senior pitcher Greg Duncan is 4-0 with a 3.64 ERA after transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“I never really knew Greg coming into this year, but he has done a good job on the mound for us,” Harless said. “He is an extremely hard worker and that’s what we look for.”
Cross still crushing
Another weekend, another stellar performance by Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross.
The Tennessee High graduate went 6-for-12 in a weekend Atlantic Coast Conference baseball series against Georgia Tech and extended his hitting streak to 14 games.
His season stats currently include a .413 batting average, .477 on-base percentage, .746 slugging percentage, nine home runs and 30 RBIs. That is the 17th-best batting average among all NCAA Division I hitters.
Wolfe’s walk-off
Hunter Wolfe delivered a walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday in Texas Christian University’s 8-7 Big 12 Conference baseball triumph over Oklahoma State.
It capped a 4-for-5, four-RBI effort by the former Dobyns-Bennett High School slugger. He is hitting .352 with six home runs and 30 RBIs this season.
A hit for Hicks
Freshman Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) collected the first hit of his collegiate baseball career on Saturday for the baseball team at Rhodes College.
Hicks led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single up the middle in his team’s 12-2 win over Millsaps.
Latest on Lambert
Kenzie Lambert (Tazewell) is having a fine freshman season for the Bluefield College softball team.
She went 2-for-3 and scored a run in a 2-1 victory over Union College on Friday in the second game of a doubleheader and boosted her batting average to .308.
Osborne update
Freshman pitcher Mac Osborne is 2-0 with a 2.91 ERA in 11 games (four starts) for the nationally-ranked softball team at Virginia Tech.
The ex-Richlands High School ace earned a win on Saturday in Tech’s 10-4 victory over Boston College. She allowed four runs on eight hits over the course of five innings of work.
Locals at Ferrum
The volleyball team at Ferrum College has played six matches and two players from far Southwest Virginia are statistical leaders for the Panthers.
Cassidy Burke (Lebanon) has totaled 24 kills, while Arielle Tritt (Lee High) has dished out 58 assists.
Spurling shines
Alexa Spurling (John Battle) contributed in a big way this season for Covenant College’s volleyball team.
The 6-foot-3 senior’s 77 kills were tied for fourth-most on the team, while she was fifth with 17 blocks.
Arnold’s accolade
Chattanooga senior Chloe Arnold earned second-team status on the All-Southern Conference women’s soccer squad. The ex-Tennessee High standout finished the season with four goals and one assist.
Tops for Tyler
Tyler Blalock (Abingdon) was triumphant for the women’s tennis team at Radford University on April 13. She posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Danielle Behunin at No. 6 singles and teamed with Katey Fluehauf for a victory at No. 3 doubles in Radford’s 7-0 smackdown of Southern Virginia.
Chilhowie duo at ETSU
Chilhowie High School graduates Molly Rhudy and Malachi Thomas had productive weekends for the track and field team at East Tennessee State University.
Rhudy ran the second leg on the women’s 4x100 relay team that finished second with a time of 47.73 seconds, while her team of 5.50 meters (18-00 ½) was good for fourth place in the long jump.
Thomas earned a runner-up finish in the men’s high jump with a top mark of 1.95 meters (6-4 ¾).
Twenty-five laps for Thiessen
University of Tennessee redshirt sophomore Karl Thiessen turned 25 laps in 29:07.61 on Friday at the Virginia Challenge track and field meet in Charlottesville.
The former Abingdon High School star finished eighth in the men’s 10,000-meter run and it was the top time by a UT runner in the event since 2006.
Top-10 for Meade
University of Arkansas distance runner Luke Meade (Sullivan East) recorded an eighth-place finish on Friday in the men’s 1,500-meter run. He crossed the finish line in 3:46 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.
