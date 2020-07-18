Gavin Cross experienced not one, but two shortened baseball seasons in 2020.
After his freshman season at Virginia Tech came to an early conclusion due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cross played just six games with the Peninsula Pilots of the wooden bat Coastal Plain League.
When it was divulged a Pilots teammate of his tested positive for the virus, the ex-Tennessee High star opted to return home to Bristol for the remainder of the summer.
“It was safety precautions with the host families and a personal choice for the players to decide if they wanted to stay or go home,” Cross said.
Cross compiled a .313 batting average and collected four RBIs during his stint with the squad based in Hampton, Virginia.
“It was very fun to start playing some games again and the at-bats that I got were good to see,” Cross said. “I wish I could have got some more, but under the circumstances it was just best for me to come home and get my work done here.”
What does that work entail?
“I’ve been on a five-day-a-week workout involving my lifts, sprints, throwing and hitting Monday through Friday and resting on the weekends,” Cross said. “That’s been pretty consistent throughout this quarantine with that schedule.”
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper selected Cross a freshman All-American after he hit .369 with eight RBIs and stolen seven bases in 16 games for the Hokies.
Counting the spring and summer, Cross hit well in 22 games.
“It’s been strange, but almost something that I went into the summer season knowing that there was a good chance this might happen,” Cross said. “I’m fortunate enough to have people back home like Dennis Forbes, Mike Ranson and my dad [Adam Cross] to help me improve on all parts of my game when I’m back home and not playing.”
Cross is among those who will be glad when college baseball gets back to a familiar routine.
“Nothing compares to the grind of baseball in the fall at school,” Cross said. “It’s tough, but it’s what improves your game the most. I’m excited to get back with my teammates and coaching staff and get to work in the fall and continue next season on the good start we had to the season this year.”
King University pitcher Avery Cain is playing for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in the CPL and has not allowed an earned run in two outings covering three innings.
“It feels great to get back out on the field and compete again, for sure,” Cain said. “We all had to get COVID tested. We do a temperature check before we can into the locker room and stadium.”
Cain was 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA in six games (five starts) during the 2020 season for King. He ranked fourth in ERA among all Conference Carolinas pitchers.
“I felt like I threw the ball really well this past spring,” Cain said. “And I think this spring was definitely a confidence booster, so yes, it’s definitely carried over.”
