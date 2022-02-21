LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross sees his stock rising in baseball

Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross has played his way into preseason All-American accolades and top draft projections, but the former Tennessee High baseball star hasn’t changed his approach.

“I don’t think it’s anything different,” Cross said on Monday morning in a telephone interview. “I’m still playing the game and trying to win the game. … The game is hard, so you can’t expect too much success. You just have to go out there confident, trust your ability and have fun. I don’t try to do more or be more or act like I’m better just because of the preseason stuff. I just keep my head down and play hard. That’s what got me here and that’s how I look at it.”

Baseball America rated Cross as the sixth-best player in college baseball and the same publication is predicting he’ll go to the Kansas City Royals with the ninth overall pick in July’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

He is among 55 players named to the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the best amateur player in the United States. Cross was the top hitter on Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad in the summer of 2021.

Cross tripled in his first at-bat of the season on Friday and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored in a 17-3 season-opening victory over UNC Asheville. He missed Saturday and Sunday’s games with a sore wrist.

“I really don’t know exactly how it happened,” Cross said. “I woke up Wednesday or Thursdayish and the outside of my wrist was bothering me a little bit, but I didn’t think much of it. I played on Friday and played all right. It tightened up on me in about the fifth or sixth inning, but I was subbed out because we were up by a lot.

“I went to the field the next day ready to play, but I didn’t have much movement. I tried batting practice, but there was a lot of pain holding the bat and the coaches decided they didn’t want me to play. I just got out of the doctor [Monday] morning and it doesn’t seem to be anything serious. It feels a lot better and the plan is just to rest, rehab, take the medicine they gave me and try to get back swinging the bat on Wednesday.”

While Cross could become a millionaire when the MLB Amateur Draft rolls around this summer, his immediate focus is helping the Hokies fare well in the Atlantic Coast Conference over the next couple of months and play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his collegiate career.

“That’s my No. 1 goal,” Cross said. “Obviously, I want to have individual success and whatnot, but I think team success comes first, especially in college. These are all my best friends, roommates and I live with them. Overall, team success is the goal and I’ll do whatever I can do to help that. Whether it’s playing and having a good day or helping a young kid out. That’s the way I’m going at it and what I want to happen.”

Hungate heroics

It was a memorable weekend for the Hungate family of Abingdon, Virginia.

Cade Hungate earned two saves for the baseball team at Liberty University, while Chase Hungate was the winning pitcher in his collegiate debut for Virginia Commonwealth University.

Cade Hungate polished off Liberty’s 6-4 win over Florida on Saturday with a scoreless inning of work and did the same in a 5-3 triumph over the ninth-ranked Gators on Sunday.

He struck out highly-touted prospects to end each game, fanning Sterlin Thompson on Saturday and Colby Halter on Sunday. It marked the first two saves of Hungate’s collegiate career.

Cade’s younger brother, Chase, made his collegiate debut on Saturday and it was a performance to remember.

He allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits over three innings of relief, while walking none and striking out four in VCU’s 13-3 victory over Lafayette. Like his big bro, Chase struck out the final batter he faced.

Peavyhouse power

Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) got the start on Sunday for the baseball team at the University of North Carolina in what his debut for the Tar Heels.

Peavyhouse allowed one run on five hits in 3 2/3 innings in getting a no decision in his team’s 7-3 victory over Seton Hall. The Coastal Carolina transfer struck out four and walked one.

Robinson rocks

Michael Robinson joined the baseball program at Austin Peay after transferring from South Carolina and the ex-Elizabethton High School slugger made a strong first impression with the Governors.

He hit .545 (6-for-11) with two RBIs in a season-opening three-game series against Boston College.

Williams wins

Laci Williams certainly had a college softball debut to remember.

The freshman struck out the first batter she faced on Feb. 11 and ended up getting the win for Bluefield University as the Rams took a 4-2 victory over Alice Lloyd. The Ridgeview High School graduate allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings, while walking two and striking out three.

Williams earned her second win on Sunday vs. Brenau University, yielding three earned runs in a complete game.

More on Mac

Mac Osborne (Richlands) made her first start of the season on Friday for the Virginia Tech softball quad and got a no decision in the Hokies’ 3-2 victory over Middle Tennessee State.

She allowed two runs on four hits, while walking three and striking out two in 5 1/3 innings. She has a 2.52 ERA in two outings.

Boyd’s bat

Carrie Boyd continued her strong start to the season on Sunday for the University of Pikeville softball team.

The former Eastside High School star was 1-for-1 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk in a 12-7 win over Union in the second game of the doubleheader. She is hitting .600 in the season’s early stages.

Morrison’s first win

Walters State Community College freshman pitcher Adrienne Morrison earned the first victory of her collegiate softball career on Friday for the Senators.

The former Lebanon High School ace spun a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits, walking three and striking out six in a 6-0 win over Central Alabama Community College.

She is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA while her former Lebanon teammate, Tatum Dye, is hitting .318 with two home runs and five RBIs for the Senators. Grayson Phipps (Tennessee High) is 1-for-4 for the Senators.

Alice Lloyd duo

Ellie Keene (John Battle) is crushing it so far for the softball team at Alice Lloyd College, hitting .313 through the season’s first seven games.

Meanwhile, Baylee Compton (Twin Springs) has a .286 batting average for the Eagles.

Good finishes for Glover

Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) recorded some strong finishes at last week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference track and field championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Turning laps for Milligan University, Glover placed fifth in the women’s 800 (2:24.76), seventh in the 1,000 (3:12.68) and ran the second leg of the 4x400 relay team that finished fifth in 4:24.66.

McComas on the mat

Gardner-Webb University freshman wrestler Peyton McComas closed the regular season in style on Friday.

The Grundy High School graduate took a 6-0 decision over Will Pontoon in the 285-pound weight class to cap his team’s 28-7 victory in a dual match.

Ex-Bearcats make splash

Former Virginia High standouts Cooper Gobble and Aaron Van Nostrand of Lees-McRae competed in last week’s Conference Carolinas swimming and diving championships in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Gobble was 10th in the men’s 100 butterfly (52.85) and was on the third-place 200 medley relay and fourth-place 200 freestyle relay teams.

Van Nostrand finished ninth in the men’s 100 backstroke (54.99) and 10th in the 1,650 freestyle (18:38.47).

