BRISTOL, Va. – As Avery Mabe spends his summer playing baseball in familiar surroundings, he’s preparing for a future with a new college program.

The former George Wythe High School standout is in the transfer portal after three seasons playing for the University of Virginia Cavaliers and he’s pitching for the Appalachian League’s Pulaski River Turtles at the same time he’s searching for a potential landing spot.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander has a 3.38 ERA in his two starts with the summer-league club and crafted five innings of one-run ball in a no decision against Princeton on Wednesday.

“I still don’t feel like I’m fully built up where I didn’t pitch a whole lot this spring,” Mabe said. “But I was able to land all four pitches in the zone [against Princeton] and mix it up and keep them off balance.”

While he won’t pitch in Pulaski’s only trip to DeVault Stadium in Bristol this season, he’s been a bright spot for the Appy League’s worst team. He was 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA last year for the River Turtles.

“Every time he gives us that mature kind of start,” said Pulaski manager Clark Crist. “He pounds the strike zone, comes after hitters and he’s always been that way. That’s why we love him coming back – you know what you’re going to get.”

Mabe grew up attending Appalachian League games at Calfee Park and relishes the opportunity to play in a Pulaski uniform.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I get to go home every night and sleep in my own bed. Throughout the week people are asking me and my family when I’m going to pitch. There’s always a lot of people from Wytheville who come watch me and that’s a great feeling.”

Mabe had a 20.25 ERA in three outings for Virginia during the 2023 season.

He struck out the side in working a scoreless inning against Mount St. Mary’s, polished off a victory over Virginia Commonwealth and was roughed up by Duke.

Mabe did achieve a dream in making the trip to Omaha, Nebraska, as the Cavaliers reached the College World Series.

He was one of three pitchers from far Southwest Virginia on the UVa roster as Chase Hungate (Abingdon) and Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) also saw time on the mound this season for the Atlantic Coast Conference program.

Mabe caught up and chatted with Buchanan, who pitches for the Bristol State Liners, between games of Thursday’s doubleheader.

They both certainly have plenty of memories from the spring.

“It was amazing,” Mabe said. “I still can’t believe we didn’t have a non-conference loss until we lost to Florida in the College World Series. We had a ton of talent, a ton of good guys and it was a lot of fun.”

Mabe, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, departs Charlottesville with a degree in cognitive science. That’s perhaps the most impressive achievement of them all.

“It was definitely not easy, especially doing it in three years,” Mabe said. “I’m really happy about it and the main reason I went back this year was to get that done and have it in my back pocket.”