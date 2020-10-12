LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Tennessee High grad Aaron Minor qualifies for NCCAA national golf tournament

Aaron Minor is looking to finish his golf career at Alice Lloyd College with a major moment.

The former Tennessee High standout has qualified for the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament, which begins Oct. 19 at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida.

“My mindset is to just go out there on the first day and play a very conservative kind of golf to get a feel for the course and hope to keep around even-par,” Minor said. “Then, the following two days play a little more aggressive. Also, just try and stay calm and not get torn up over a bad shot.”

Minor clinched a spot in the NCCAA tourney by winning the Mideast Regional last month by five strokes at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky.

It was the first collegiate tournament triumph for Minor after a couple of runner-up finishes and several top-10 showings.

“Aaron’s patience on the course impresses me,” said Alice Lloyd coach Robert Hamilton. “It gives him a chance to get in the zone and put together a good round. … He is the kind of player that makes coaching fun. Easy going, works on his game, gets better, a real pleasure to work with — a great team captain.”