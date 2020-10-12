LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Tennessee High grad Aaron Minor qualifies for NCCAA national golf tournament

Aaron Minor is looking to finish his golf career at Alice Lloyd College with a major moment.
The former Tennessee High standout has qualified for the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament, which begins Oct. 19 at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida.
“My mindset is to just go out there on the first day and play a very conservative kind of golf to get a feel for the course and hope to keep around even-par,” Minor said. “Then, the following two days play a little more aggressive. Also, just try and stay calm and not get torn up over a bad shot.”
Minor clinched a spot in the NCCAA tourney by winning the Mideast Regional last month by five strokes at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky.
It was the first collegiate tournament triumph for Minor after a couple of runner-up finishes and several top-10 showings.
“Aaron’s patience on the course impresses me,” said Alice Lloyd coach Robert Hamilton. “It gives him a chance to get in the zone and put together a good round. … He is the kind of player that makes coaching fun. Easy going, works on his game, gets better, a real pleasure to work with — a great team captain.”
Hamilton is anxious to see what Minor can do at the national tourney.
“I expect Aaron to have a chance to finish well over a 54-hole event,” Hamilton said. “The good and the bad evens out better over a longer event and Aaron can put together hot streaks.”
How would Minor describe his game?
“My biggest strength is probably my putting,” Minor said. “If I hit a lot of fairways and greens, I’ll score well due to how confident I am putting.”
Regardless of his finish, Minor has enjoyed his time on the links representing the small school located in Pippa Passes, Kentucky.
“My experience has been awesome,” Minor said. “I’ve learned so much about the game and about life. Coach has really taken care of me and takes us on some pretty cool trips. We’ve played a lot of golf in the past four years. To say the least, I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play the sport.”
Goff’s family ties
Alex Goff played golf at Kings Mountain High School in North Carolina and now stars for the University of Kentucky, winning last week’s Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Arkansas.
He also has family ties to far Southwest Virginia.
His dad (Brian) and uncles (Geoff, Lance) were star athletes at George Wythe High School.
On the women’s leaderboard of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, ex-Tennessee High golfer Addie Baggarly of the University of Florida finished tied for 28th with a total of 228 after rounds of 71, 79 and 78.
Locals lead Milligan
Milligan College posted a 30-28, 25-17, 25-23 Appalachian Athletic Conference volleyball victory over Montreat on Oct. 6 and a pair of local players led the way.
Sydney Hurd (Sullivan Central) dished out 38 assists, while Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) provided plenty of hustle in the form of 11 digs.
Alice Lloyd’s SWVA duo
Reiley McCoy (Eastside) and Callie Richardson (Rye Cove) were statistical leaders for the volleyball team at Alice Lloyd College in losses to Johnson University and Bob Jones University on Oct. 3.
McCoy finished the day with 13 kills, while Richardson recorded seven blocks.
Freshmen fare well for UNC again
Freshmen Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) and Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) fared well for the University of North Carolina women’s cross country team on Oct. 7 at the Wolfpack Invitational in Cary, North Carolina.
Neglia placed third (17:29.5) and Harrington finished 12th (17:52.7) in the 5K race.
Thiessen starts strong
University of Tennessee junior Karl Thiessen ran to an 11th-place finish at the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Oct. 3. The Abingdon High School graduate clocked in at 24:12.9 in the 8K men’s race.
Marshall wins for Mocs
Jacob Marshall earned a pair of wins on Friday at the Buck Bouldin Battle of the Boro men’s tennis event.
Competing for Chattanooga, Marshall teamed with Quinten Nevenhoven for a 6-3 doubles win over the South Alabama duo of Philip Boseman and Jordan Coutinho. The former Tennessee High star then posted a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (5) triumph over Coutinho in singles.
