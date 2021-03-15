LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Sullivan East instrumental in Johnson University's NCCAA Division II men's title

To reach the top in the National Christian College Athletic Association, the Johnson University Royals looked East.
With head coach Brandon Perry calling the shots and Gavin Grubb running the point, the team from Knoxville, Tennessee, won the NCCAA Division II men’s basketball championship on Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
Both Perry and Grubb played at Sullivan East High School where they were coached by John Dyer. Perry is in his sixth season as head coach and also serves as the school’s athletic director, while Grubb is a junior.
Johnson beat Manhattan Christian (97-92), Kansas Christian (92-67) and Arlington Baptist (95-74) to take the crown. It was the fifth time Perry had guided a team to the national tourney and the Royals finished first this time.
“Championships at all levels are a process,” Perry said. “They typically come with a lot of hard work and heartbreak. We have certainly had both. … In 2018 we experienced our hardest loss when we led 39 minutes in the national semifinal only to lose in overtime to Randall, which went on to win the national championship.
“The heartbreak of 2020 was overwhelming as we felt really good about making a run at the title last year. The national tournament was canceled due to COVID three hours before the tip of our first game. This was crushing to our team and especially our seniors. So, all the heartbreak of getting close made this accomplishment sweeter. … We had a goal from the beginning. We knew we were really good, but being good and putting it together to win a championship are two different things. They were so good and have been good all year.”
Grubb averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the tournament.
Coby Jones, the NCCAA Division II national player of the year, averaged 30.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the event. He was once a star for the Hampton Bulldogs in Northeast Tennessee.
That quarterfinal win required two overtimes.
“Manhattan is a really good team,” Perry said. “We knew that going into the game. They were not going away easily. Every time I thought we were going to pull away they would hit a huge shot. Especially the 75-foot shot to send it to a second overtime. But our guys never gave up and they found a way. That’s all you can do in tournament play – just find a way to advance.”
Johnson went from Nov. 10-Jan. 11 without playing a game due to coronavirus concerns. The Royals finished with a 14-7 record in persevering.
“This was a very difficult year. Playing less games and all the rescheduling and new restrictions, just made it hard,” Perry said. “It’s the hardest year I’ve experienced, but that is probably what I’m most proud of. I put a lot of pressure on our guys to follow COVID protocol and we were really careful, because didn’t want our season to end. Our parents didn’t see our guys play a single game in person. We lost our senior night due to weather. … Winning it all certainly helps, but it also is a testament to each player on this team. They are so tough and just fought through it all.”
Two dudes from Bluff City played big roles.
“Everything I have been able to do at Johnson is a result of the time I spent in the Tri-Cities,” Perry said. “Being a Bluff City boy, I never dreamed about coaching a college team in Knoxville. I owe so much to John Dyer. I played for him and graduated in 1998. He wasn’t just a coach. He got me through some of the most difficult times in my life and never gave up on me. I coached for him from 2008-2013 and so much of my coaching philosophy came from him. I love that man. He taught me that basketball is just a vehicle to impacting the lives of these young men. Johnson doesn’t have a national title without John Dyer and [longtime Sullivan East baseball coach] Dave Rutherford, who taught me that you can do sports and laugh. He told me all the time that it is a game and should be enjoyed and I tell my guys that almost every day. I love Sullivan East and I’m proud to be a Patriot.”
Martin makes his mark
Darrin Martin (Graham) made his mark for the West Virginia Tech men’s basketball team in their NAIA national tournament appearance.
He had 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 85-72 first-round win over Rochester College and followed that up with a 15-point, five-assist, two-rebound stat line in a loss to Shawnee State in the second round.
The sophomore guard finished the season averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Hammonds goes national
Union College suffered a 110-73 loss to Olivet Nazarene in the first round of the NAIA women’s basketball tournament, but Brooke Hammonds once again stuffed the stat sheet for the Bulldogs.
The Lee High graduate went for 17 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in the setback.
Luke Meade: All-American
Luke Meade (Sullivan East) of Arkansas placed 38th to earn All-American honors at Monday afternoon’s NCAA Division I men’s cross country national championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
He crossed the finish line in 30:44.2
University of North Carolina teammates Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) and Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) competed in the women’s race. Neglia was 46th (21:03) and Harrington was 61st (21:11.3).
Calhoun throws it far
Charleston Southern freshman Michael Calhoun is still throwing the discus and shot put far distances.
The former Gate City High School standout had a pair of second-place finishes at the Southern Wesleyan Susan Rose Invitational on March 6.
His top throw in the shot put was 14.88 meters, while he heaved the discus 40.53 meters.
Gabe Fiser: All-American
Loras College sophomore Gabe Fiser capped an eventful weekend by earning All-American status at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III championships in Coralville, Iowa.
Seeded 12th in the 165-pound weight class, the ex-Grundy High School standout compiled a 4-2 record in placing fourth. Included in the showing was a quadruple-overtime triumph in the quarterfinals.
He is the first Grundy grappler to earn All-American honors at the college level in any classification.
Local vs. Local, Sister vs. Sister
A neat moment occurred on Friday night during a Southern Conference women’s soccer matchup.
Chattanooga’s Chloe Arnold scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in a 2-1 double-overtime victory over East Tennessee State.
Her younger sister, Emma, played 55 minutes and had one shot for the Buccaneers.
Both were former stars for the Tennessee High Vikings.
Fourteen straight for Francisco
Thomas Francisco’s 14-game hitting streak came to an end on Sunday for the East Carolina University baseball team, but he certainly has no reason to be discouraged. The Abingdon High School graduate is hitting .328 with one home run and 10 RBIs for a team that is 13-2.
Cross still crushing
Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) continues to crush pitches for the baseball team at Virginia Tech.
He homered against Florida State on Friday and went yard against the Seminoles again two days later. The sophomore slugger has a .385 batting average, 1.239 OPS, four home runs and 12 RBIs.
Radford trio
Radford University recorded a 4-2 win over High Point on Saturday in the second game of a Big South Conference doubleheader and three local players helped make it possible.
Will Harless (Abingdon) and David Bryant (Science Hill) each went 2-for-4, while Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) drove in a run.
Boyd’s basehits
University of Pikeville freshman Carrie Boyd went 1-for-3 in each game of a doubleheader against Asbury on March 9.
Those happened to be the first two hits of the Eastside High School graduate’s collegiate softball career. Kelsey White (Sullivan Central) added two hits for the Bears in the second game of that twinbill as well.
Roberts makes debut
Freshman Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) pitched in the first game of her collegiate softball career on March 10 for the Tusculum University Pioneers.
In 1 2/3 innings of relief against Lincoln Memorial in the first game of a doubleheader, Roberts allowed four runs – none of which were earned – while walking two and notching a strikeout.
Kennedy collects tackles
Ferrum College’s Tanner Kennedy (Union) had two tackles on Friday night in a 26-16 Old Dominion Athletic Conference football loss to Bridgewater.
