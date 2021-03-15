LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Sullivan East instrumental in Johnson University's NCCAA Division II men's title

“Everything I have been able to do at Johnson is a result of the time I spent in the Tri-Cities,” Perry said. “Being a Bluff City boy, I never dreamed about coaching a college team in Knoxville. I owe so much to John Dyer. I played for him and graduated in 1998. He wasn’t just a coach. He got me through some of the most difficult times in my life and never gave up on me. I coached for him from 2008-2013 and so much of my coaching philosophy came from him. I love that man. He taught me that basketball is just a vehicle to impacting the lives of these young men. Johnson doesn’t have a national title without John Dyer and [longtime Sullivan East baseball coach] Dave Rutherford, who taught me that you can do sports and laugh. He told me all the time that it is a game and should be enjoyed and I tell my guys that almost every day. I love Sullivan East and I’m proud to be a Patriot.”