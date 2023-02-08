Colyn Sturgill certainly had a night to remember for the Alice Lloyd College men’s basketball team on Feb. 4.

How memorable exactly?

“Maybe the best performance of his career,” said Alice Lloyd coach Scott Cornett. “He really took it to them. It was very impressive.”

The ex-Eastside High School star notched 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks – all season-highs – in a 72-68 loss to Point Park.

“I was fortunate enough to get off to a good start, so once that happened my teammates were just looking to keep getting me the ball,” Sturgill said. “I would have loved if that game ended in a win.”

Sturgill is averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in his final collegiate go-around.

The 6-foot-9 center missed most of last season after tearing the ACL and spraining the LCL in his left knee on Dec. 29, 2021, in a game against Asbury.

“Coming back from my knee injury has been quite a journey, but it’s been a good learning experience and really put things into perspective,” Sturgill said. “I’m just lucky enough to have gotten an extra year of eligibility.”

As his career winds down, Sturgill will look to deliver some more top-notch performances.

“Colyn has handled his injury very well. He has worked hard to get back out on the floor and as the season has gone on he has become more like the Colyn we know. You can tell he is getting stronger and more confident,” Cornett said. “His injury was a really misfortunate thing last year for us and especially him. He was dominating before he got hurt. It really [impacted] our team when we lost him. We are so happy to have him back. … It has been an honor to coach him.”

Close to home, Part I

Jake Johnston has experienced a lot of cool moments since joining the men’s basketball team at Virginia Military Institute as a walk-on and Friday night will mark another neat experience.

The former Virginia High standout will be suiting up for the Keydets in a game against the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Johnson City’s Freedom Hall. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

“It’s really exciting to be back near home for a game,” Johnston said. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to ETSU since the beginning of the season. I’m hoping most of my close family and friends are coming and I’m really excited to see them.”

A 5-foot-9 guard, Johnston has appeared in four games for VMI and is averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in this appearances. He made the team as a walk-on in September after the Southern Conference team experienced a rash of injuries.

“It has been a big learning experience since I haven’t really played basketball since high school,” Johnston said. “Having been just a regular student the first two years of college to now being extremely busy all the time and missing class a lot, it has made me really lock in academically to be able to keep up. Traveling has been really fun, especially going to all these new places I have never been before like New York City. I’m extremely blessed to have this opportunity that not many people get.”

Close to home, Part II

Emily Breeding (Abingdon) and the women’s hoops team at Bluefield University will play at Appalachian Athletic Conference rival Milligan today.

“I’m hoping there are as many that can come can make it. I would love to see all of my family and friends who can attend be there,” Breeding said. “However, I know with a 5:30 p.m. start time it may be hard for them to make it coming from Abingdon and Bristol and I understand. I know they’ll be praying and supporting me.”

Breeding is coming off a 14-point performance in a 78-67 win over Reinhardt in her most recent game. The 5-foot-6 guard is averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

She’ll look to produce more points tonight in the gym in Northeast Tennessee.

“Milligan is always a great game for us, whether at home or not,” Breeding said. “They’re always great competition for us. I’m very pumped for this game. It’s the one game a year I get to come closer to home. I love being able to see familiar faces I usually don’t get to see in Bluefield.”

Burke’s best

Freshman Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker) has scored double digits in three straight games for the women’s hoops team at the University of the Cumberlands.

She is averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Spence shines

Lees-McRae’s Dianna Spence produced a 12-point, six-rebound stat line on Feb. 4 in an 81-51 Conference Carolinas women’s basketball loss to Barton.

The Virginia High graduate is averaging 5.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in her freshman season for L-M.

Frazier’s finest

Another game, another solid performance by Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) of the University of Pikeville women’s hoops team.

She went for 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists in an 86-81 loss to Shawnee State on Feb. 4 and is averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Local vs. Local

The men’s weight throw at last weekend’s South Carolina Invitational indoor track and field meet featured two competitors from far Southwest Virginia.

Keyandre Davis (Union) of South Carolina-Upstate won the event with a top heave of 16.48 meters (54-01), while Charleston Southern’s Michael Calhoun (Gate City) was eighth with a distance of 14.91 meters (48-11).

Calhoun placed third in the shot put as his best throw of 17.50 meters (57-05) set the program’s indoor record.

Roberts gets win for Concord

Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) earned her first win as a pitcher for the Concord University Mountain Lions on Wednesday and it came against some familiar faces.

Roberts allowed three runs on nine hits over seven innings, while walking two and striking out one in Concord’s 4-3 win over the Tusculum Pioneers in the second game of a non-conference softball doubleheader.

Roberts, who has a 1-1 record in 2023, actually began her collegiate career at Tusculum and pitched last season for Southwest Virginia Community College.

Pioneer power

Sophomores Tatum Dye and Adrienne Morrison – both former standouts for the Lebanon High School Pioneers – have helped the Walters State Community College softball squad begin the season 6-0.

Dye is hitting .333 (5-for-15) and has scored six runs, while Morrison has pitched a scoreless inning.

Francisco’s first

Luke Francisco (Abingdon) officially made his Carson-Newman University debut on Wednesday afternoon in the Eagles’ 10-4 baseball loss to Tusculum.

Francisco took over at third base in the bottom of the eighth inning.

He flew out to right field in the top of the ninth inning in his lone at-bat.