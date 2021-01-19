LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Season finally resumes for Grubb at Johnson University

Junior point guard Gavin Grubb had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals on Jan. 12 in helping the Johnson University men’s basketball team claim a 74-71 triumph over Carolina University.
The Sullivan East High School graduate made a clutch jumpshot, sank a free throw, assisted on a 3-pointer and pulled down a rebound in the final minutes. It was a meaningful moment for Grubb and not just because he came through in the clutch.
It happened to be Johnson’s first game since Nov. 9 after coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns led to the school in Knoxville, Tennessee, putting a two-month hiatus on the season.
“It was very weird seeing our season get stopped for two months and then getting to resume,” Grubb said, “No team has ever gone through that during a basketball season, especially through November and December when basketball is just getting started.”
How did he approach that layoff?
“It was just more of constantly getting better each day and bring back a better self for the team when we returned at the first of the year,” Grubb said.
One good thing about the pause was Grubb frequently got to see his younger sister, Hayley Grubb, play for the girls basketball team at Sullivan East.
“I went to about all my sister’s games that I could come to,” Grubb said. “My dad and I were there when she scored her 1,000th point at Dobyns-Bennett. It makes me feel great seeing what Hayley has accomplished and helping the team each and every night to be the best that they can possibly be.”
Grubb is doing the same thing at Johnson, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Royals.
“Gavin has been a great player for us and this year isn’t any different,” said Johnson coach Brandon Perry, who is also an East grad. “Our players have struggled to find a rhythm and a point guard really needs that. We have some new faces and getting use to them takes time. So, his raw stats might not be a good as last year but those numbers are going to get better as we play more.
“Gavin is a workhorse. I love that about him. You never question his effort. You never doubt his commitment. Since his time at Sullivan East, Gavin always just finds a way. [Longtime East coach] John Dyer is so good at teaching players to be competitive and what type of effort it takes to be your best. Gavin has that and he works every day and every play.”
Grubb is focused on finishing the season strong and he showcased his readiness in that win over Carolina.
“After the long break I feel like I’ve played pretty good for the most part,” Grubb said. “All of us are not in the best shape, because we’ve only had so many practices and then jump right into games. I’m just happy to be able to play again.”
McClung: Big 12’s best
The most recent Big 12 Conference men’s basketball player of the week is junior guard Mac McClung of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The former Gate City High School star scored 22 points and hit the game-winning shot last Wednesday in a triumph over Texas. He followed that up with a 24-point performance in a loss to the Baylor Bears.
McClung was twice named Big East Conference player of the week during his two seasons at Georgetown University. Since transferring to Texas Tech, he is averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Price is right
With five minutes remaining in the second quarter of Tusculum University’s 69-46 women’s basketball win over Mars Hill on Jan. 13, freshman Averie Price of the Pioneers connected for a 3-pointer.
Those happened to be the first points in the collegiate career of the ex-Lebanon High School standout. Price finished with five points and three days later, scored three points in a triumph over Coker.
She has appeared in four games for Tusculum (9-0), ranked seventh nationally in NCAA Division II.
AAC accolade for Hammonds
For the third time this season and seventh time in her career, Union College senior Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) is the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
She starred in wins over Bluefield (21 points, 12 rebounds), Columbia (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Milligan (seven points, eight rebounds) last week. She dished out her 300th career assist in the victory over Columbia.
Hammonds is averaging 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season for the Bulldogs.
She has totaled 1,383 points, 991 rebounds, 303 assists and 203 steals in 104 career games at the college level.
Peyton’s place
Tennessee Tech freshman guard Peyton Carter had an impressive all-around performance on Jan. 16 as the Golden Eagles rolled to an 83-34 women’s basketball triumph over Tennessee State.
The Abingdon High School graduate finished with three points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. She is averaging 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in her first collegiate season.
Latest on Lexi
Lexi Kiser (Graham) is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per contest for the women’s basketball squad at Lincoln Memorial University.
LMU plays at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Wednesday in a South Atlantic Conference clash.
Tuelle time
Shy Tuelle of the Campbell University women’s basketball team was featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s top-10 plays at No. 4 after hitting a buzzer-beating layup to beat Presbtyerian on Jan. 15.
Tuelle, who attended Hampton High School in Northeast Tennessee, has made plenty of highlights this season for the Camels and is averaging 12.3 pints, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Thiessen triumphs
University of Tennessee junior Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) was triumphant in the men’s 5,000-meter run on Jan. 15 at the Vanderbilt Invitational indoor track and field meet.
Thiessen crossed the finish line in a personal best of 14:14.40 and easily outdistanced runner-up Conner Hawkins, his UT teammate, who clocked in at 14:29.33.
