LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Season finally resumes for Grubb at Johnson University

Grubb is doing the same thing at Johnson, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Royals.

“Gavin has been a great player for us and this year isn’t any different,” said Johnson coach Brandon Perry, who is also an East grad. “Our players have struggled to find a rhythm and a point guard really needs that. We have some new faces and getting use to them takes time. So, his raw stats might not be a good as last year but those numbers are going to get better as we play more.

“Gavin is a workhorse. I love that about him. You never question his effort. You never doubt his commitment. Since his time at Sullivan East, Gavin always just finds a way. [Longtime East coach] John Dyer is so good at teaching players to be competitive and what type of effort it takes to be your best. Gavin has that and he works every day and every play.”

Grubb is focused on finishing the season strong and he showcased his readiness in that win over Carolina.

“After the long break I feel like I’ve played pretty good for the most part,” Grubb said. “All of us are not in the best shape, because we’ve only had so many practices and then jump right into games. I’m just happy to be able to play again.”

