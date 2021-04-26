LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Rouse's final season at Ferrum full of honors

It has been handed out since 1971 and honors the eight Ferrum alums – including former John Battle High School assistant coach Rick Tolley – who perished in the plane crash that claimed 75 members of the Marshall University football program on Nov. 14, 1970.

Running back Dustin Hamoy (Richlands) was the co-winner of the award in 2005.

Rouse was a no-doubter for the honor this time around.

“Cade was a true leader,” said Ferrum linebacker Tanner Kennedy, a Union High School graduate. “He is one of those guys that does things right on and off the field. The impressive thing about Cade was his grit. Boys from the 276 have a different grit than most and Cade always put that on display. It was honor to play with another guy from down the same direction. Not often do you get to team up with other Southwest Virginia products. It was an honor.”

Rouse was a state champion wrestler at Rural Retreat to go along with his football prowess and worked his way into a major force up front at Ferrum.

Shifted from the defensive line to the offensive line a week into his first season, Rouse played right guard as a freshman, center as a sophomore, started at left guard as a junior and was the starting right guard in the spring 2021 season.