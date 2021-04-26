LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Rouse's final season at Ferrum full of honors

It was the late afternoon of April 3 – after a 49-21 loss to Hampden-Sydney – when Ferrum College senior Cade Rouse experienced that dreadful feeling that cuts deep for each individual who has ever played football.
His days playing the sport were over as the former Rural Retreat High School standout had just competed in his final game.
“My emotions after my last game were indescribable,” Rouse said. “I come from a football family. My father [Alan] coached at Rural Retreat for years and for as long as I can remember I was running around practice with him. There’s never been a moment in my life where I don’t remember being involved with football. I am sad that I will not have the opportunity to suit up again, but excited to see what the future has in store.”
Rouse certainly made the most of his farewell season on the gridiron as the 6-foot, 260-pound offensive lineman earned a second-team spot on the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference squad.
“It was a goal that I had set for myself going into college football,” Rouse said. “It felt really great knowing I had finally accomplished it and all my hard work had paid off.”
Rouse was also the recipient of the Big Green Award, a prestigious honor given annually to a Ferrum senior who demonstrates the qualities of courage, hustle and desire and is respected by his teammates.
It has been handed out since 1971 and honors the eight Ferrum alums – including former John Battle High School assistant coach Rick Tolley – who perished in the plane crash that claimed 75 members of the Marshall University football program on Nov. 14, 1970.
Running back Dustin Hamoy (Richlands) was the co-winner of the award in 2005.
Rouse was a no-doubter for the honor this time around.
“Cade was a true leader,” said Ferrum linebacker Tanner Kennedy, a Union High School graduate. “He is one of those guys that does things right on and off the field. The impressive thing about Cade was his grit. Boys from the 276 have a different grit than most and Cade always put that on display. It was honor to play with another guy from down the same direction. Not often do you get to team up with other Southwest Virginia products. It was an honor.”
Rouse was a state champion wrestler at Rural Retreat to go along with his football prowess and worked his way into a major force up front at Ferrum.
Shifted from the defensive line to the offensive line a week into his first season, Rouse played right guard as a freshman, center as a sophomore, started at left guard as a junior and was the starting right guard in the spring 2021 season.
“Over my four years I got better and better each year,” Rouse said. “My coaches always helped me grow in my knowledge of the game and in the weight room as well. During the offseason I always made sure to never take a day off and go the extra mile.”
In the end, that approach helped him have a fine career on the college level.
“Choosing to go to Ferrum was one of the best decisions I had ever made,” Rouse said. “The connections that I made with my coaches, teammates and professors are what has set me up for success further on in life. These past four seasons have had plenty of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t trade any of them. One piece of advice throughout my four years always stayed true and that was to trust the process.”
Stout leg
Redshirt junior Jordan Stout (Honaker) booted a 47-yard field goal for Penn State University on April 23 during an intrasquad football scrimmage.
During the 2020 season, Stout averaged 41.5 yards on punts, had 42 touchbacks among his 50 kickoffs and connected on two field goals for the Nittany Lions.
Francisco’s finest
Thomas Francisco hit at a torrid pace this past weekend for the East Carolina University Pirates.
The Abingdon High School graduate went 9-for-16 with two home runs and six RBIs in a four-game American Athletic Conference baseball series against the Central Florida Knights.
For the season, Francisco is hitting .399 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.
Hokie homers
Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross connected for a solo home run off JT Inskeep of the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the first inning of a baseball game on April 20, marking the 10th clout of the season for the former Tennessee High slugger.
He’s not the first local player to hit double-digit homers in a season at Virginia Tech.
Paul Adams (Castlewood) blasted 10 homers for the Hokies in 1976, while Kevin Barker (Virginia High) went yard 20 times in 1996 for the program.
Along with his 10 homers, Cross is hitting .394 with 31 RBIs this season.
Virginia Tech hosts East Tennessee State today. Cross hit for the cycle when the Hokies overpowered ETSU on April 6 in Johnson City.
Hunter hammers pitches
Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) is having a stellar season for the Texas Christian University baseball squad. His numbers this season include a .333 batting average, six home runs, 11 stolen bases, 33 RBIs and one Big 12 Conference player of the week honor.
Tusculum twosome
Tusculum University won the South Atlantic Conference softball tournament on Sunday and clinched a bid to the NCAA Division II national tourney in the process.
Freshman pitcher Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) and sophomore catcher Julia Street (Patrick Henry) are members of the squad. Roberts is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two relief outings covering 2 1/3 innings for the Pioneers.
Milligan mashers
Milligan University won the Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season softball title, clinched a bid to the NAIA national tournament and is the top seed for this week’s league tourney.
A couple of sluggers from Southwest Virginia have helped make that happen.
Lindsey Slagle (Virginia High) is hitting .423 for the Buffaloes, while Kate Pendleton (Gate City) has a .333 batting average with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
Osborne Update
Virginia Tech freshman Mac Osborne got plenty of work against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an Atlantic Coast Conference weekend softball series.
The ex-Richlands High School ace pitched three scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts on Friday against the Irish, while getting the start on Sunday against the same squad in a 3-1 loss. Osborne allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings, while walking none and striking out two.
Osborne is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA in 13 games (five starts) this spring.
Glover, Rose shine for Milligan
Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) and Allie Rose (Virginia High) of Milligan University had strong showings at the Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s track and field championships on April 23 and 24.
Glover finished fifth in the 800-meter run (2:22.29) and was on the first-place 4x800 relay team that clocked in at 9:21.42.
Rose placed third in the discus (33.25/109-1) and eighth in the shot put (10.57/34-8 ¼).
Hazelwood has conference title
Rhodes College junior distance runner Ben Hazelwood (Virginia High) is a conference champion.
He won the men’s 10,000-meter run in a time of 32:27.68 at the Southern Athletic Association track and field championships.
Hazelwood also placed second in the 5,000-meter run (15:06.37) and eighth in the 1,500-meter run (4:07.97) during the event held April 23 and 24 in Memphis.
Sarah Oakes: All-Conference
Greensboro College’s Sarah Oakes (Marion) earned second-team status on the All-USA South Conference volleyball squad. The 5-foot-10 sophomore finished the season with 82 kills, 34 blocks and 18 aces.
Moseley: Milligan’s main man
Milligan University senior Charlie Moseley (Tennessee High) finished the 2021 men’s tennis season with a 7-4 record in singles. That was tops on the team.
Creasy in the SEC
University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy had a strong showing at the Southeastern Conference tournament in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
The former Abingdon High School star finished tied for 12th in stroke play with rounds of 69, 75 and 69. He was victorious in match play – beating Texas A&M’s William Paysee – but the Bulldogs were eliminated by the Aggies.
