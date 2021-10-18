LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Purdue's Cam Allen earns Big Ten Conference defensive honors

Allen has racked up 28 tackles and collected three picks thus far in 2021, his third at the NCAA Division I level. He became the first Boilermakers player to win Big Ten defensive player of the week honors since Markus Bailey in 2018.

“His interception in the season-opener against Oregon State really swung the momentum and set up a critical field goal before the half,” Miller said. “Aside from that, he has been a steady producer that is third on the team in tackles. He is keeping the middle of the field clear, which has been desperately needed the last few seasons. … Both he and Marvin Grant are probably the best safety duo we have had in a very long time.”

Heavy workload for Davis

University of Tennessee redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dayne Davis could make the first start of his college football career on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Sullivan East High School graduate played the majority of the snaps at right tackle for UT in last week’s 31-26 loss to Mississippi after starter Cade Mays injured his leg early in the first quarter on the first offensive series for the Volunteers.

It’s not known if Mays will be back in time for the clash with Alabama, so Davis could be in the starting lineup.