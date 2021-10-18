LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Purdue's Cam Allen earns Big Ten Conference defensive honors

By making big plays in the fourth quarter, Purdue University safety Cam Allen earned Big Ten Conference defensive player of the week honors.
The former Graham High School star had two interceptions in the final four minutes and finished with four tackles in Purdue’s 24-7 win over second-ranked Iowa on Saturday afternoon in a game televised on ABC.
Plenty of folks back in Southwest Virginia were watching the marquee college football contest.
“It’s exciting to see a kid that you coached, a kid you watched grow up, make plays on that level,” said Tony Palmer, Allen’s high school coach. “He’s been making plays ever since he’s been playing football.”
Those plays on Saturday were clutch.
Allen picked off a pass by Iowa’s Spencer Petras with 3:46 remaining on a first-down play and then got an INT in the end zone on the final play of the game.
“I really like that he was aggressive and played a big role in clinching the game,” said Travis Miller of HammerandRails.com. “He was solid on the back end all day as part of a complete team defensive effort. His first interception was an aggressive play of the ‘I am going to end this right now’ variety. The final one was pretty much being in the right place at the right time, but two picks are two picks. Considering [Purdue] only had two as a team coming in, I’ll take it.”
Allen has racked up 28 tackles and collected three picks thus far in 2021, his third at the NCAA Division I level. He became the first Boilermakers player to win Big Ten defensive player of the week honors since Markus Bailey in 2018.
“His interception in the season-opener against Oregon State really swung the momentum and set up a critical field goal before the half,” Miller said. “Aside from that, he has been a steady producer that is third on the team in tackles. He is keeping the middle of the field clear, which has been desperately needed the last few seasons. … Both he and Marvin Grant are probably the best safety duo we have had in a very long time.”
Heavy workload for Davis
University of Tennessee redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dayne Davis could make the first start of his college football career on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Sullivan East High School graduate played the majority of the snaps at right tackle for UT in last week’s 31-26 loss to Mississippi after starter Cade Mays injured his leg early in the first quarter on the first offensive series for the Volunteers.
It’s not known if Mays will be back in time for the clash with Alabama, so Davis could be in the starting lineup.
“Some really positive things,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said in regards to Davis during Monday’s press conference. “Couple of things in protection that weren’t as good as they need to be. Believe in Dayne, believe in his ability to play, and if Cade isn’t able to go this week, believe in his ability to play at a high level.”
Harris has good day
Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) did more good things for the football team at Morehead State University on Saturday as the Eagles rolled to a 31-8 Pioneer League football win over the Butler Bulldogs.
Harris had 13 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, reaching the end zone on a 2-yard run with 2:19 remaining.
The freshman has 84 rushing yards, 15 receiving yards and two TDs in four games this season.
Mullins on the whistle
Stuart Mullins (Clintwood) served as the referee in Pittsburgh’s 28-7 Atlantic Coast Conference football win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
Goins gets six stops
Caleb Goins (John Battle) contributed six tackles for the Carson-Newman Eagles on Saturday in their 59-0 South Atlantic Conference football loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Goins has 29 tackles on the season, five of which have occurred behind the line of scrimmage.
More tackles for Tanner
Ferrum College received six tackles from Tanner Kennedy on Saturday as the Panthers posted a 24-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference football victory over Shenandoah.
An ex-Union High School standout, Kennedy has collected 21 stops this season.
Dales does good
Joey Dales earned special teams player of the week honors in the Mid-South Conference’s Appalachian Division after starring in Bluefield University’s 51-36 football win over Warner on Saturday.
The former Graham High School star connected on field goals of 35, 30 and 33 yards, while going 6-for-6 on extra-point kicks.
Gillian gets goal
UNC Asheville senior Gillian Oyos (Abingdon) scored her first goal of the season in a 3-2 Big South Conference women’s soccer win over Presbyterian on Oct. 13.
Oyos found the back of the net in the 53rd minute.
Oakes stars on Senior Day
Greensboro College volleyball star Sarah Oakes (Marion) celebrated Senior Day by playing well as she usually tends to do.
The 5-foot-10 Oakes had six kills, five digs, four blocks and two aces in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 victory over Salem College on Saturday. Oakes has tallied 122 kills, 73 digs, 45 blocks and 43 aces this season.
Taylor at Tennessee Tech
Tennessee Tech golfer Chance Taylor fared well during the Georgia State Invitational, which concluded on Oct. 12 at Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth, Georgia.
The Gate City High School graduate shot rounds of 72, 73 and 70 for a one-under par 215, which put him in a tie for 16th on the leaderboard and was 11 shots off the lead.
Thiessen tops for UT
Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) was the top runner for the men’s cross country team at the University of Tennessee on Friday at the Florida State University/Pre-Nationals meet.
Thiessen navigated the 8K course in 23:58.3, finishing 65th out of 299 participants.
Top-10 for Hazelwood
Ben Hazelwood of Rhodes College finished seventh in the men’s 8K race on Saturday at the Rowan Inter-Regional Border Battle cross country event in New Jersey.
The Virginia High graduate clocked in at 25:26.7.
Salyers sets pace
Carlee Salyers (Wise County Central) continues to set the pace for the women’s cross country program at Alice Lloyd College.
She placed 19th out of 185 runners at a meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 8, crossing the finish line in 20:05.4 in the Blue Division of the Royals Challenge.
A few days later she was named the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II cross country student-athlete of the week.
Coley makes splash in SWVA
Former Marion High School star Bre Coley was swimming in a pool in Southwest Virginia again on Friday.
The Milligan University sophomore was runner-up in the women’s 100 breaststroke (1:19.28) at the Emory & Henry Invitational.
Fall Ball for Hungate
Right-handed pitcher Cade Hungate (Abingdon) fared well on Saturday in Liberty University’s fall exhibition baseball game against Virginia Tech, striking out the side in an inning of work.
