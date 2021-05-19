LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Osborne playing key role for Virginia Tech as Hokies begin NCAA Tournament play

“Mixing speeds,” she said. “In high school you can just throw it hard and get it by people. You get here and you have to move the ball. You have to know what to throw to each batter and what their strengths and weaknesses are.”

One of the top softball players far Southwest Virginia has ever produced, Osborne is getting outs just like she always has.

“I still have the same mindset,” Osborne said. “Take it pitch by pitch and just play the game I’ve always played. I try not to let the nerves get to me.”

Davis predicts the best is yet to come for the talented right-hander.

“Mac Osborne has been at the top of her game on every level of softball that she has ever played,” Davis said. “Don’t be surprised by the time she leaves Blacksburg the Hokies will be playing in Oklahoma City in the College World Series. She is the most competitive player that I have ever coached.”

***

The University of Kentucky will host a NCAA regional this weekend and it will be played at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

Cropp was an athletic administrator at UK for more than 20 years and he was instrumental in forming the softball program at the school.