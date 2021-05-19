LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Osborne playing key role for Virginia Tech as Hokies begin NCAA Tournament play

For Virginia Tech freshman pitcher Mackenzie “Mac” Osborne, a surreal moment that helped serve as her introduction to the big-time world of Atlantic Coast Conference softball occurred on Feb. 20.
She was summoned by Tech coach Pete D’Amour to take over in the circle in the top of the fourth inning of a Saturday afternoon showdown in Atlanta against the nationally-ranked Florida State Seminoles.
“I went in there and told myself I was just going to go straight at ‘em,” Osborne said on Monday in a telephone interview. “Even though we were down a couple of runs, I ended up doing pretty well.”
Osborne spun four shutout innings, yielded just one hit, recorded a strikeout and retired the final seven batters she faced that day. It’s been among the highlights of a fine freshman season for the former Richlands High School ace, who is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 15 appearances (five starts) covering 45 2/3 innings of work for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech (33-13) opens NCAA tournament play tonight against the BYU Cougars in the Tempe, Arizona, Regional and if Osborne is called upon to pitch she’ll be raring and ready to go.
After all, this is an individual that pitched in three VHSL state title games and tossed a one-hit shutout as the Blue Tornado beat Madison County in the 2019 Class 2 finals to win it all.
“We’ve played some of the best teams in the country this season,” Osborne said. “It’s really exciting and fun to play that type of competition and it gives you an adrenaline rush.”
Her high school coach gets the same feeling.
Ronnie Davis has seen Osborne pitch twice in person for the Hokies and has watched his former pupil perform on the ACC Network as well.
“I was so excited and on the edge of my seat for every pitch that Mac threw at Tech Softball Park when I was there,” Davis said. “My wife, Ginger, told me to relax and that I seemed more nervous and anxious sitting in the stands than in the dugout. Just watching Mac competing and succeeding against some of the best softball players in the nation is amazing.”
Osborne owns wins over Radford and Georgia Tech and has also logged innings against the likes of Duke, Clemson, Notre Dame and Louisville.
“Coming in as a freshman, it’s really hard as a pitcher to get the opportunity to throw some,” Osborne said. “I’ve been able to get some experience and I have a great mentor.”
That mentor is Tech junior Keely Rochard, the ACC’s 2021 pitcher of the year.
“Keely has helped me a lot,” Osborne said.
What has Osborne learned is the key when facing some of the nation’s elite hitters?
“Mixing speeds,” she said. “In high school you can just throw it hard and get it by people. You get here and you have to move the ball. You have to know what to throw to each batter and what their strengths and weaknesses are.”
One of the top softball players far Southwest Virginia has ever produced, Osborne is getting outs just like she always has.
“I still have the same mindset,” Osborne said. “Take it pitch by pitch and just play the game I’ve always played. I try not to let the nerves get to me.”
Davis predicts the best is yet to come for the talented right-hander.
“Mac Osborne has been at the top of her game on every level of softball that she has ever played,” Davis said. “Don’t be surprised by the time she leaves Blacksburg the Hokies will be playing in Oklahoma City in the College World Series. She is the most competitive player that I have ever coached.”
The University of Kentucky will host a NCAA regional this weekend and it will be played at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
Cropp was an athletic administrator at UK for more than 20 years and he was instrumental in forming the softball program at the school.
Of course, he is known best around these parts as the head football coach at Tennessee High. He went 48-15-3 with two state championships while leading the Vikings from 1967-1972 and his ‘72 squad was crowned national champs by the National Sports News Service.
Cropp spent time as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Mississippi and Duke after leaving Bristol. He arrived at Kentucky in 1991 and stayed there until his retirement in 2013, the same year the softball stadium named in his honor opened.
