Locals in College Notes

Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross continues to rise to the occasion time and time again.

The former Tennessee High star connected for a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of an eventual 3-2 victory over Villanova on Sunday and the soon-to-be first-round pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft is hitting .343 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Some local Hokies have certainly tracked the progress of Cross as he wields the bat in Blacksburg.

Sheldon Adams from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, hit .289 with 14 homers and 76 RBIs at Tech from 2003-2006, and has kept a close eye on the guy patrolling the outfield for the Hokies like he once did.

“ Actually, we played against him when he was a senior at Tennessee High, while I was coaching at Union,” Adams said. “He was impressive in high school and I’ve been following him, as well as VT, since I left there.

“ I was impressed with how he carried himself on the field. I spoke to him a little and wished him well. He seemed to be very level-headed. Most kids need to make a transition to contribute at the collegiate level, but he was already at that level and went straight in and has made a tremendous impact.”

Cross rapped out a hit in the first collegiate at-bat and hasn’t stopped collecting knocks since.

He was also the top hitter for Team USA’s Collegiate National Team during the summer of 2021.

“ What a talent. Big kid who can run, can hit for power, uses all of the field. Doesn’t strike out much, which I appreciate,” said former Gate City High School and Virginia Tech infielder Nate Clark. “Thing that impresses me the most though is his demeanor and attitude. I’ve never met him personally, but from afar he appears level-headed. He’s had the spotlight on him since he’s blown up really over this past summer playing for Team USA. Seems like the kind of guy I would have wanted to play with. Just shows up to work and produces, doesn’t get too high or too low. I don’t think you can ask for anything else in a teammate.”

The stat line this spring for Cross also includes a .431 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, five triples and nine stolen bases on nine attempts. His career batting average is .348 and he’s gone yard 22 times over the course of his time with the Hokies.

Mike Reedy was an outfielder with a sweet swing from the left side (just like Cross) and played at Virginia Tech from 1990-1993 after previously starring at Tennessee High, where one of his teammates and friends was Adam Cross, Gavin’s father.

Add him to the list of guys who marvel at the achievements of Cross.

“ As good as he has been the last few years, every opposing coach and pitcher this year knew all about him well in advance and likely came up with a game plan to specifically not let Gavin beat them,” Reedy said. “And he’s doing it anyway. In that context, his season is all the more impressive.”

Local vs. Local

The University of Virginia earned a 12-6 non-conference baseball victory over Virginia Commonwealth University on May 4 with two pitchers from far Southwest Virginia taking part in the clash.

Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) worked a scoreless inning for UVa as the freshman left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.04 to go along with a 2-1 record in 13 appearances for the Cavaliers.

Chase Hungate (Abingdon) logged three scoreless innings for VCU and the freshman righty entered Tuesday with a 4-4 record and 4.53 ERA in 15 outings for the Rams.

Hungate saves the day

Cade Hungate got the final four outs to notch his seventh save of the season on May 6, polishing off Liberty University’s 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference baseball win over Jacksonville.

The ex-Abingdon High School standout is 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA in 15 relief outings.

Pendleton: Brains and Bat

Milligan University softball slugger Kate Pendleton (Gate City) earned a spot on the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team.

Along with hitting the books, Pendleton posted a .266 batting average with two home runs and 15 RBIs this season for the Buffaloes.

Top-10s for Lemmon

Marymount University’s Jules Lemmon (John Battle) recorded a pair of top-10 finishes at the Atlantic East Conference track and field championships held May 7-8 in Immaculata, Pennsylvania.

She was fourth in the women’s 10,000-meter run in 47:35.60 and her 22:24.70 mark in the women’s 5,000-meter run put her in seventh place.

Top-five for Calhoun

Michael Calhoun (Gate City) finished fourth in the men’s shot put on Tuesday during the Big South Conference track and field championships in High Point, North Carolina.

Competing for Charleston Southern, Calhoun’s top heave was 16-40 meters/53-9 ¾.

Top-10 for Sizemore

Chris Sizemore of Indian Hills Community College placed seventh in the men’s long jump at the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI track and field championships this past weekend in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Rural Retreat High School graduate had a top leap of 6.94 meters/22-09 ¼.

Ex-Vikings on national stage

Former Tennessee High golfers Lily Self and Addie Baggarly are competing in NCAA national tournaments this week.

Representing Mary Hardin-Baylor, Self shot an 86 on Tuesday in the opening round of the NCAA Division III women’s championships in Houston, Texas.

Baggarly of Baylor University is tied for 18th on the individual leaderboard after the first two rounds of a NCAA Division I women’s regional event in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Baggarly has carded scores of 76 and 73 and has helped the Bears open a 17-stroke lead in the team standings.

Coach Hammonds

Brooke Hammonds compiled 2,217 points, 1,457 rebounds, 472 assists, 287 steals and 116 blocks during her four seasons playing for the women’s basketball team at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Now, the former Lee High star is entering the coaching profession.

She recently landed a gig as a graduate assistant at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. The Lions are a member of the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference.

Transfer Talk

>>> LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) is transferring to the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky after spending her freshman season with the women’s basketball program at the University of Pikeville.

She averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in her first season at UPike and helped the Bears qualify for the NAIA national tournament.

>>> Gage Bassham (Abingdon) has entered the NCAA football transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman spent the past two seasons at Liberty University.

