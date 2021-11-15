LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Virginia High grads Harrington, Hazelwood to compete in NCAA national cross country meets. So will Karl Thiessen (Abingdon)

Virginia High will be represented on Saturday by runners in both the NCAA Division I women’s cross country championships and the NCAA Division III men’s cross country national meet.

University of North Carolina sophomore Kelsey Harrington is the VHS graduate in the former, while senior Ben Hazelwood of Rhodes College is the former Bearcat harrier in the latter.

Harrington placed 15th at the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Friday in Anchorage, Kentucky, crossing the finish line of the 6K course in 20:32.9. She’ll race on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, in what will be her second straight time competing in the nationals.

Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) finished 23rd in 20:51.7 for the Tar Heels, who were runner-up in the team standings.

“ Kelsey came to UNC because she wanted to be part of something bigger than herself; to be part of building an incredible team that was going to challenge the status quo,” said UNC coach Dylan Sorensen. “She has embraced the challenges that come with growth through her first two years here to become an extremely dependable teammate.