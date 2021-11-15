LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Virginia High grads Harrington, Hazelwood to compete in NCAA national cross country meets. So will Karl Thiessen (Abingdon)

Virginia High will be represented on Saturday by runners in both the NCAA Division I women’s cross country championships and the NCAA Division III men’s cross country national meet.
University of North Carolina sophomore Kelsey Harrington is the VHS graduate in the former, while senior Ben Hazelwood of Rhodes College is the former Bearcat harrier in the latter.
Harrington placed 15th at the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Friday in Anchorage, Kentucky, crossing the finish line of the 6K course in 20:32.9. She’ll race on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, in what will be her second straight time competing in the nationals.
Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) finished 23rd in 20:51.7 for the Tar Heels, who were runner-up in the team standings.
“ Kelsey came to UNC because she wanted to be part of something bigger than herself; to be part of building an incredible team that was going to challenge the status quo,” said UNC coach Dylan Sorensen. “She has embraced the challenges that come with growth through her first two years here to become an extremely dependable teammate.
“ Kelsey’s performance at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship was a tremendous performance because she worked with her teammates in the beginning, battled tough through the mud in the middle, and raced with her heart — for her teammates — through the end. Our team had a great performance because each person committed to selflessly working together toward our common goal — be the best we can be no matter the circumstances.”
Meanwhile, Hazelwood placed ninth in the NCAA DIII South Regional men’s race on Saturday as he navigated the 8K course in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 25:41.2. He’ll toe the starting line at the national meet on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
“ Rhodes qualified for the national meet as a team when I was a freshman, and following that experience, I thought the national meet would be a regular occurrence for me. After falling short my sophomore year and no national meet last year, I’m just now getting back three years later,” Hazelwood said. “Throughout the pandemic, I’ve learned to cherish opportunities that I once took for granted.”
What is his goal for the national meet?
“ While it’s really easy to set performance-based goals like run a [personal best] or try to sneak in that top 40 and snag an All-American spot, I’ve spent a great deal of time this year focusing on being present, racing smart, and enjoying the experience,” Hazelwood said. “I think if I can do those things well, some of those more performance-based goals will also come.”
Hazelwood has certainly made himself at home at the small school located in Memphis, Tennessee.
“ I’m very excited for Ben,” said Rhodes coach Robert Shankman. “Despite all the challenges COVID has presented over the last two years, Ben had never wavered in his commitment to the team and his own athleticism. His work ethic is as strong as any athlete I’ve coached over the last 32 years.”
The Bristolians are making their mark on cross country courses nationwide.
“ Where someone grows up, in many ways, shapes who they become as individuals,” Sorensen said. “Kelsey is tough, resilient, kind, and always wants the best for those around her. Bristol is a big reason why she has shined thus far, so I want to say: Thank you, Bristol.”
Thiessen goes national
It was a wonderful weekend for the Thiessen family of Abingdon, Virginia.
On Friday, Karl Thiessen of the University of Tennessee finished seventh at the NCAA South Regional men’s cross country meet in Huntsville, Alabama, recording a finish of 29:39.16 on the 10K course.
On Saturday, Karl’s younger brother — Isaac Thiessen — won the VHSL Class 3 state championship at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia.
“We’ve been involved in the cross country world for 11 years now, so to see all of the work that Isaac and I have put in and finally have results, is really satisfying,” Karl Thiessen said. “With that being said, after talking on the phone after his state meet, we’re both hungry for more.”
Thiessen will compete in Saturday’s NCAA national meet in Tallahassee, Florida.
“My primary goal is to place in the top-40 and receive All-American honors,” Thiessen said. “It would be the first cross country All-American honors for a Tennessee runner in about 10 years.”
Salyers: NCCAA Runner-up
Carlee Salyers finished as runner-up at the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II women’s cross country meet on Friday in Joplin, Missouri.
Competing for Alice Lloyd College, the former Wise County Central High School standout navigated the 5K course in 19:30.32. Sarah Alferink of Bob Jones University won in 19:26.64.
Abigail Webb (Union) of Alice Lloyd placed 13th in 21:04.13.
In the 8K NCCAA men’s race for Alice Lloyd, Ryan Morris (Lee High) placed fourth in 27:20.66 and Owen Lindsey (J.I. Burton) was 19th in 29:47.06.
Outstanding Ervin
Elon University sharpshooter Zac Ervin missed the entire 2020-21 season with a knee injury.
The Gate City High School graduate appears to be making up for lost time.
Ervin fired in a career-high 29 points on Sunday in an 89-72 non-conference men’s basketball win over the Bluefield College Rams.
Ervin made six 3-pointers and also had eight rebounds and two assists.
He is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in Elon’s first three games.
Latest on Lawson
Luke Lawson (Eastside) is off to a strong start for the men’s basketball team at UNC Asheville.
The 6-foot-7 senior is averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks through the season’s first three games. The highlight was a 13-point, six-rebound, two-assist, two-block, one-steal performance on Nov. 11 in a 101-44 win over Brevard.
Grubb does good
Johnson University point guard Gavin Grubb was back in a Northeast Tennessee gym on Nov. 9 and he played well as usual.
The Sullivan East High School graduate scored 12 points, dished out seven assists and pulled down four rebounds in his team’s 84-69 victory over the homestanding Milligan Buffaloes.
Grubb is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Miller makes plays
Drew Miller (Patrick Henry) made plays for the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on Nov. 6 in an 82-78 season-opening men’s basketball loss to Five Towns College.
Miller finished with seven points, nine assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Halvorsen hits shots
Matt Halvorsen (Dobyns-Bennett) made some shots in his first game for the men’s hoops team at Florida Gulf Coast University on Saturday.
A graduate transfer from Western Carolina, Halverson finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in his debut for FGCU.
Peyton’s place
Sophomore guard Peyton Carter started the season in style for the women’s basketball team at Tennessee Tech on Nov. 9. The ex-Abingdon High School star had 11 points, five rebounds and one steal in an 85-46 beatdown of Bethel.
Crawford contributes
Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) contributed four points and one rebound to the women’s basketball team at Wofford College on Nov. 9 in an 80-48 season-opening loss to the College of Charleston.
Dejah vs. Duke
UNC Wilmington received four points and three rebounds from Dejah Carter (Graham) on Sunday in an 87-45 women’s basketball loss to the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Carter transferred to UNCW from Old Dominion and is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Stout: Punt, Pass and Kick
Jordan Stout punts and kicks for the football team at Penn State University.
On Saturday, the Honaker High School graduate made a play with his arm instead of his powerful right leg.
Stout attempted, and completed, his first collegiate pass attempt in Penn State’s 21-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The toss to Curtis Jacobs came on a fake punt play on 4th-and-6 at the Michigan 39 early in the first quarter and covered 18 yards.
Stout didn’t have as much luck later in the first quarter as a botched fake field goal attempt resulted in a fumble and a loss of negative-18 yards on his first carry.
As for his usual duties, Stout was strong as usual.
He punted four times for a 51-yard average, was 3-for-4 on field goals with makes of 42, 52 and 31 yards and a miss from 43 and four of his five kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Stout earned the latest Big Ten Conference special teams player of the week honor and is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s top punter.
Allen Update
Purdue University safety Cam Allen (Graham) collected a season-high nine tackles on Saturday in a 59-31 Big Ten Conference football loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Allen has amassed 49 tackles and four interceptions this season for the Boilermakers.
Tanner’s final tackles
Ferrum College senior linebacker Tanner Kennedy (Union) had five tackles in his final collegiate game on Saturday, a 41-23 loss to Emory & Henry.
TD for Taymon
North Carolina A&T’s Taymon Cooke scored the first touchdown of his college football career on Saturday as the speedster from Graham High School helped the Aggies earn a 27-17 victory over South Carolina State.
Cooke hauled in a 58-yard scoring strike from Kingsley Ifedi with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter.
He also covered 132 total yards on his two kickoff returns in the game.
Ella Maiden: All-AAC
Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) had such a dazzling debut for Milligan University’s volleyball squad that she earned a spot on both the Appalachian Athletic Conference first team and the league’s All-Freshman team. Maiden led the Buffaloes with 142 blocks and ranked second in kills with 308.
Fourth-place for McCray
Tennessee High graduate Judson McCray of West Virginia Tech wrestled his way to a fourth-place finish in the 149-pound weight class at the Battler Royale Tournament on Nov. 7 in Philippi, West Virginia.
Sixth-place for McComas
Gardner-Webb freshman grappler Peyton McComas (Grundy) placed sixth in the 285-pound weight class at Sunday’s Appalachian State Invitational. The highlight of the event for McComas was a pin of App State’s Jacob Sartorio in 1:22 in a consolation match.